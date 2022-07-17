”The name we give to something shapes our attitude toward it.” – Katherine Paterson, novelist
Unbeknown to most Cheyenne residents, a mini-controversy arose recently over the name of the 105-acre park on the city’s east side.
As a way to mark its 100th anniversary, the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne pledged to raise at least $250,000 over three years for the development of the large recreation space. Club members were looking for a way to once again dedicate themselves to a project that they believe will stand the test of time, and, in that regard, they also committed themselves to adopting the park as an ongoing project for support and maintenance, including an annual cleanup.
As a result, the Cheyenne City Council voted June 27 to rename the land southwest of the East Pershing Boulevard and Whitney Road intersection as Kiwanis Park. But two council members – Richard Johnson and Mark Rinne – were opposed, for different reasons. Johnson said he thinks a park should be named after a woman, and Rinne said he doesn’t think the city should be selling naming rights in this way.
We don’t necessarily oppose naming the park after the Kiwanis Club, which has certainly earned the respect of the community through a century of public service. But it raises some interesting questions that council members should address.
In the city’s current six-page Naming and Memorial Policy, one section offers “as a guideline, but not a limitation, the threshold for naming rights on parks of buildings would include one, or preferably more, of the following:
Deeding to the city most, if not all, of the land on which the park or building to be named will be situated;
Payment of one-half or more of the capital costs of constructing a park or building to be named (depending on the availability of matching funds or grants);
Long-term endowment for the operation, repair and maintenance of the donated park or building; and
Provision of significant program costs for facilities that will serve city program and facility needs.”
Dr. Rinne said guideline #3 above may have been met by the Kiwanis Club’s pledge. Still, he voted against the Kiwanis Park name because although a quarter of a million dollars is “very generous and a large sum for Cheyenne,” he doesn’t believe it makes sense to name the park after the club potentially forever when “the money’s going to run out way before then.”
That’s certainly true, but the same could be said for Lions Park, Optimist Park and Jaycee Park. As far as we know, none of those organizations are providing ongoing financial support to the Cheyenne’s Parks and Recreation Division, so should we consider renaming them? Of course not.
So, what about Mr. Johnson’s point that Cheyenne doesn’t have a park named after a woman? We agree that in the capital city of the Equality State, that’s shameful. (As is the fact that it took nearly 132 years for Wyoming to get a federal building named after a woman. Finally, earlier this year, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., convinced Congress to rename a Cheyenne building after the state’s first female voter, Louisa Swain.)
We think Councilman Johnson’s argument is the stronger of the two, and one city officials should take to heart. In fact, we’d love to see the Mayor’s Youth Council or local school groups initiate a project to research significant women in the city’s history and make a formal proposal to the City Council for future public properties or facilities to be named after them.
Which brings us to the overall issue of naming rights and other questions for the council to consider (or reconsider, since some are mentioned in the existing city policy). For us, these include:
What qualifies a business, nonprofit or individual to request something be named in their honor? Should it be an annual payment, or is a one-time gift over a certain amount enough? Or should it be linked to money at all?
Should buildings or facilities named after people only be done posthumously? (If that were the case, the Jack Spiker Parking Facility and Leo Pando Park would already be in violation.)
When it comes time to name a park or other public facility, should a community committee review the options and submit a recommendation to the City Council? Should a community survey go out to get public input? (At the very least, a public hearing should be held at a council meeting before a vote is taken.)
Should families or businesses that donate land or buildings expect to have facilities named in their honor? Again, is there a monetary threshold that should be met first?
No matter what is decided, it’s clear the city needs to clarify some aspects of its policy governing the naming of public parks and other facilities. It also wouldn’t hurt to define priorities for this and future councils to consider. As updates are made, city officials should talk to their counterparts in other communities and get as much local input as possible.