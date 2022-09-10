Even as Wyoming stands on the verge of electing someone who questions the integrity of the state’s elections process to lead it, we think it’s time to shift the conversation.

After all, here in the Equality State, former President Donald Trump easily won our three electoral votes by the widest margin of victory in the country. He received more than 68% of the votes cast in 2016, and nearly 70% in 2020.

