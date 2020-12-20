In these last few days before Christmas and the start of a new year, our greatest wish is that you and those you love are able to rest, relax and bask in the joy of the season.
Amid the upheaval that has defined 2020, the best gift we can give ourselves, and one another, is the gift of peace. Peace in our own minds. Peace in our hearts. Peace in our relationships with others.
Achieving this peace isn’t easy, we know. Often it takes a serious, concentrated effort and determination to shed the stress and anxiety that can so easily dominate our daily lives. But if there’s one lesson we plan to take from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, election turmoil and racial strife that filled our lives and the pages of this newspaper this year, it’s that we have to do what we can to make a difference, then set the rest aside.
Instead of focusing on our current situation, we also think it’s helpful to look back and remember all of the good times we’ve had in the past, then imagine ourselves enjoying such things again in the not-too-distant future. Because even though the holiday season will be different for most of us this year, it won’t always be this way. Vaccines are on their way, and a new year brings hope for a return to normalcy.
In the meantime, we offer some of our favorite holiday memories in the hope it will inspire you to do the same. Write them down and send them to us (opinion@wyomingnews.com), share them with family members in conversation, post them to social media or write them in a journal – just don’t keep them to yourself.
John Taylor, WTE assistant managing editor: Every year, several weeks before Christmas, my mother, a first-grade teacher, would bake scads of Christmas cookies: chocolate chips (my fav), snickerdoodles, peanut butter for Dad, sand tarts, green dough Christmas trees with red candy sprinkles, etc. When the cookies came out of the oven, she’d put them on cooling racks, and when they were cool, she’d store them each in layers under wax paper in round Christmas – or regional (Pennsylvania Dutch) – themed tins from a local pretzel company.
The tins would then be stored – hidden, actually – so cookie-thieving, cookie-haulics, the principle one named John, couldn’t find them. (I usually did.) Often, however, during the baking process there were “rejects” among the cooling cookies, and they were fair game to eat during cookie-baking time.
Naturally, I cleaned up the chocolate chip rejects pronto, and when my mother wasn’t looking, created a few more “rejects” by pushing my thumb into the warm cookie, squishing the dough so it looked like the cookie was deformed. It took a while for her to catch on, but I eventually got busted with a chocolate-smeared thumb. She got mad, and I got scolded every year.
About 15 years later, as an adult, one of the first times I returned home when she was baking Christmas cookies and smelled those wonderful odors, I had to laugh at the memory of my 12-year-old self snitching the “rejects” I’d created, a laugh we could both enjoy then.
Niki Kottmann, WTE features editor: Christmas hasn’t been the same for me the last few years because of a family secret that caused a great deal of pain, but last year my family had a special breakthrough.
December 2019 was my first Christmas dinner with my half sister, my dad and his extended family. She spent the beginning of the night sitting nervously in a corner, but by the end of the evening, my half sister was sitting crisscross on the floor with me and our 6-year-old cousin, dressing Barbies and laughing at the difficulty of assembling dollhouse staircases.
Christmas is a time for bonding with our families. Although nothing will ever replace long-cherished holiday traditions such as making peppermint bark with my mom and plopping down on the couch to watch “A Christmas Story” on Christmas Eve, it’s nice to make new traditions with my newest family member.
Catherine Ricafranca, WTE distribution/single copy manager: Christmas in the Philippines is like no other. We like to celebrate it for as long as possible! As soon as the “Ber” months start (September, October, November and December), it’s officially Christmas!
My fondest memories include feeling the excitement of hearing Christmas songs on the radio and in shops/malls, as well as seeing Christmas lights and decorations all over town as early as September. We would then start making our musical instruments, like maracas from soda bottle caps and drums out of milk tin cans, that we used to go caroling to every house in the neighborhood.
But the most anticipated moment would be the hearing of the Christmas Eve Mass and the opening of gifts at exactly 12 midnight, followed by a hearty Noche Buena meal to welcome Christmas Day.
Lindsey Hanlon, WTE editorial board community representative: For the past five years, my sister and I have traveled to Portland, Oregon, to see some of our family for Christmas. From these trips, we’ve created a new family tradition: an annual pilgrimage to Powell’s Books. I’m an English major and book hoarder, so Powell’s Books is one of my favorite places in the world. And last year, my family did everything they could to make sure my visit was very special.
My mom purposefully bought me gifts associated with books and writing, and my sister and her boyfriend bought me a gift card to Powell’s so that I could pick my own presents, since wandering the stacks in a daze is one of the best parts of the experience. (And so I’d feel less guilty about spending money when my eventual total inevitably went into triple digits.) My brother had “take Lindsey to Powell’s” as one of the only firm parts of our holiday itinerary, and made sure that our trip never got so chaotic that the visit would be set aside.
I explored the multiple floors of the bookstore for over an hour, checking in on my brother and niece to make sure they weren’t getting too bored, then finding my way to a new section. At the end of the visit, I had tons of new books for my shelves – and presents for my family. I had carefully selected books to thank the people who had made my trip possible. Because the only thing better than getting a good book is giving one to someone you love.
Brian Martin, WTE managing editor: As a 50-year-old father of two 20-somethings, many of my fondest memories revolve around Christmas morning. Although both of them were pretty heavy sleepers when they were younger, like most children, they had no problem bounding out of bed before 6 a.m. and pouncing on their parents, encouraging us to hurry to the tree to see what Santa brought.
Unfortunately for me, my wife, Melissa, is a morning person, and she would quickly join them in the chants of “Come on! Hurry up!” After barely having time to scrape a toothbrush across my teeth and put on a pot of coffee, I was plopped down on the floor, helping energetic, towheaded toddlers tear into stockings filled to overflowing with all manner of toys, candy and other goodies.
I miss those days tremendously, but I’m thankful every day that I had them. Now I look forward to virtual game nights with our oldest and their partner in Oregon, our youngest still at home (thankfully, he now enjoys sleeping in as much as his father), and the love of my life, who is way more generous and supportive than I ever could have hoped for.
Rory Palm, Regional President, APG Media of the Rockies: Growing up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, our family would always head downtown during the Christmas season. Along the way, we would drive through various neighborhoods, gazing at all the amazing Christmas lights. Every house had lights. (You were considered a Scrooge if you didn’t put up Christmas lights.)
Strolling by the downtown shop windows, we would be entranced by their captivating Christmas displays. Christmas music would be blasting from speakers, or merry revelers dressed like Dickens’ characters would sing familiar carols. We would take the escalator to the top of what was then Dayton’s department store, where they recreated an elaborate village from a classic children’s book. There would be lots of ornaments and chocolates to choose from as we anxiously stood in line to tell Santa what we wished for Christmas.
There is nothing like the aroma of freshly baked Christmas cookies. Because of our Scandinavian heritage, we always had plenty of krumkake, rosettes and lefse. Every neighbor’s home had a supply of candy canes on hand, ready to give any visiting children. We attended countless parties, but consistently, after the final Christmas Eve family celebration, no matter how tired we were, we wouldn’t miss the midnight church service.
Our Lutheran church was decorated with towering trees, glowing candles, pine-scented greenery, red bows and a Nativity. I’ll never forget the beauty of all our voices united in song. The final was “Silent Night,” sung while we each held white candles. These are magical memories. Merry Christmas!
Hannah Black, WTE criminal justice reporter: As this holiday season approaches, I’m thinking less about specific memories and more about the Christmas traditions my family has maintained over the years. For the first time in my life (24 years), my mom’s side of the family won’t be gathering at my Grandpa Schwieterman’s house for Christmas Eve. My mom won’t be making her cheeseball to share with 30 of our relatives; we won’t be passing around song books and picking carols to sing; we won’t be pulling six tiny slivers of paper from the bottom of our stockings and waiting for my grandpa to read off matching numbers for white elephant gifts he began wrapping over the summer. We won’t be doing any of that, and I’m relieved – it means that next year, hopefully, we can pack into a too-warm house with decades-old Christmas decorations and be together again.
My Grandma Schwieterman died in 2016. She had a beautiful singing voice and was always easy to pick out when we sang carols. She always said she was “raised up to have fun,” which is probably part of why our Christmas Eves have been so memorable for so many years. This year, my grandpa, 94, is hosting a drive-thru Christmas – he sent us all letters weeks ago letting us know what he was planning and recommending we sign up for time slots as family units. His willingness to adapt and embrace change in order to have a little bit of fun makes me think of my grandma, his beloved wife, and I am so proud of him.
Christmas will be weird for a lot of people this year, but “weird” doesn’t equal “bad.” And though I hope drive-thru Christmas won’t become a tradition for my family, I’m fondly thinking of past years’ celebrations with both sides of my family and how warm things always feel this time of year. I can’t wait to do it all again in 2021.
Whatever the next couple of weeks bring for you, we hope they deliver lasting memories, hearts filled with gratitude and hope for the future. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year, everyone!