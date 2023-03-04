We understand how it happened, but it could have been handled so much better.

The inaugural girls state wrestling tournament last weekend in Casper turned out OK, but the road to the Wyoming Center was far from smooth. Just 15 days before the sport’s culminating event, officials from the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced changes to the tournament format that upset both the girls who were set to compete and their supporters.

