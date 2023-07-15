In many ways, Mark Gordon is a quintessential Wyomingite.
The state’s current second-term governor hails from the small north-central town of Kaycee, population 247. He grew up on the family ranch, learning quickly how important it is to always be there for your neighbors, regardless of whether you agree with them politically.
When you talk with him, that commitment to personal relationships shines through, as he listens closely, focuses on what you’re asking or sharing with him, and then offers his own take on the issue at hand.
Throughout your conversation, you’ll sense a strong desire to move Wyoming forward in important ways, while avoiding negative outside influences and maintaining the independent spirit that made our state so attractive in the first place.
You also quickly learn that Gov. Gordon is a deep, philosophical thinker — a man who would rather read Jonathan Haidt’s “The Righteous Mind” than the latest mass-market paperback. As any leader worth their salt does, he thoroughly researches the issues on his plate, and he has opinions about all of them.
The big question, though, is what does he do with that information?
During a wide-ranging, hourlong conversation Monday afternoon with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board, Gov. Gordon addressed a variety of questions designed to drill down into the issues that most directly impact the state’s residents. We covered affordable housing, property tax relief, access to health care, mental health/suicide, diversifying the economy, keeping/attracting young people, energy development, wildlife and the current state of political discourse in Wyoming, among others.
On some of the topics, such as improving access to mental health care statewide and reducing Wyoming’s highest-in-the-nation per-capita suicide rate, it was clear the governor was determined to change things for the better. On this issue, he has hosted two summits so far to raise awareness and help break down the stigma surrounding mental health. He also expressed frustration that the Legislature failed to fund the 988 suicide hotline trust fund it created earlier this year.
When the conversation was over, though, we felt a bit like the well driller who unexpectedly hits a thick layer of bedrock — with enough persistence, you might get to the goal, but it won’t be easy.
Unfortunately, the same is often true of trying to get anything resembling a solid, detailed plan from Wyoming’s top elected leader that moves us past discussion and into action.
Take, for example, the important issue of access to all forms of health care. The governor says he agrees with the premise that everyone should have health insurance coverage and be able to get preventative care. How to achieve that goal is the question.
Some will say that’s not a fair example, since even at the national level, we haven’t been able to figure out how to provide universal coverage without socializing our medical system. To that, we say, if the least-populated state in the country, with some of the largest savings accounts, can’t do it, how can a nation of 334 million?
The most frustrating part of Gov. Gordon’s answer to our question on this topic was his parroting of the standard Republican talking point with regard to expanding Medicaid eligibility:
“My biggest concern with Medicaid expansion is we don’t know what the bill is going to be down the road. And if you look at the experience of some of the other states, that has become a larger and larger percentage of what their state requirement is.”
The problem with that answer is that it fails to address why the state’s leaders refused to accept the 100% federal coverage for Medicaid expansion when the Affordable Care Act was first passed in 2010 and then gradually increase the state’s portion as the feds reduced theirs (in 2020, that percentage bottomed out at 90%, and it’s not allowed to go lower, whereas the state covers up to half of traditional Medicaid costs, and Wyomingites’ federal tax dollars continue to pay other health care in other states). Had they done that, there might not be so much fear of the unknown at this point — fear that seems to keep the state stuck in neutral.
Wyoming and nine other states have collectively left an estimated 2.1 million Americans in the so-called “coverage gap,” meaning they make too much money to qualify for the low-income insurance program but not enough to be able to afford to buy insurance on the open market.
When asked how to address this problem, and reminded that Montana has somehow made it work, Gov. Gordon said, “So, is there actually something we can do there, which is a little bit what Montana did with their health care system, or with their health insurance system? It’s slow, it’s slow going. I mean, it really is. And you know this, as well ... it’s got to come out of the Legislature, either that or the citizens of Wyoming, you’re gonna have to unite on this.
“But what we focused on are the things that we can accomplish, and noticing that there are emerging gaps that are just getting bigger, and we can yell and scream about whether Medicaid expansion is the solution or not, but we still have this creep that is, you know, workforce-related, EMS-related, primary care-related, insurance-related, (Pharmacy Benefit Managers)-related, you know, all of these things ... My view is, a little bit the way (U.S. Sen. Mike) Enzi did, let’s take each of these and try to work to find the solution.”
None of that sounded like a concrete plan to us, so we pressed the issue further. How, we asked, can the state of Wyoming provide health insurance for people at all income levels to help ensure a stable, quality workforce, which seems so hard to come by post-pandemic?
At that point, Gov. Gordon suggested the possibility of joining with another nearby state, like Colorado or Montana, to give Wyoming residents more insurance options than just Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Or, “If there is something that we can do, that basically says the state of Wyoming is going to be an insurer for everybody — state of Wyoming, not the federal government — let’s understand what that looks like. Are there costs and benefits to that analysis? Because, to your point, we’ve got to have health insurance that is accessible and affordable. And, that’s got to be forever.”
Again, we have no doubt the governor would like to solve the problem. What we don’t hear is him publicly challenging the Legislature to take meaningful action or offering a definitive plan of his own.
Gov. Gordon is right when he says Wyoming doesn’t need an official who is a “blowhard,” or, based on his experiences on the ranch, someone who “(runs) into the corral, whooping and hollering and making a big scene ... because that would just wreck things for everyone else.” But we do need a leader willing to use the bully pulpit to push people in the right direction.
Throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic, he did just that, holding regular news conferences and taking responsibility for the difficult decision to cancel large events like Cheyenne Frontier Days. As some residents came to Cheyenne to protest ongoing mask mandates, he even faced off with them in front of the Capitol, both hearing them out and responding.
As his website says, Gov. Gordon was “re-elected on Nov. 8, 2022, with 79% of the vote, the largest win of any gubernatorial candidate in Wyoming history and the largest margin of any gubernatorial candidate in the nation in 2022.”
During the remaining three-plus years of his second term, we hope to see the governor use more of that political capital in ways that make a real difference for those who showed such strong faith in him. Plus, as one member of our board said, time has proven that “a Mark Gordon fired up is the best Mark Gordon.”
On a variety of issues right now, Wyoming needs — and deserves — the best Mark Gordon it can get.