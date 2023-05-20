Congratulations, graduate. It’s time to celebrate all of the hard work and support that has gotten you to this point.
Regardless of whether you’re finishing high school or you just earned a college degree, you deserve some time to pause, reflect on all you have accomplished and dream about the future.
We just hope those visions include making a difference in your home state, because now, more than ever, Wyoming needs you.
If you’ve spent all of your formative years in the Equality State, you get it. Since we’re a military area, you may be relatively new here. Regardless of your longevity, you likely see the same things we see happening in the state that has more big-game animals than people.
In many ways, Wyoming is being left in the dust by places with more job opportunities, better access to health care, a larger variety of amenities and more acceptance of all people, regardless of their skin color, political affiliation or gender identity. In other ways, the state has started to show signs of improvement.
Regardless of your viewpoint, we hope staying in, or returning to, Wyoming is in your plans.
Let’s start with where you can help make things better.
First, your generation tends to be more accepting of all people, regardless of their background or current status. For Wyoming to become a place your generation wants to call home, that attitude needs to become infectious, spreading throughout the state’s cities, small towns and rural areas.
Next, although state leaders can point to success stories in many communities, the fact is there remains a lack of economic diversity within our borders. That translates to less opportunity for some of you to stay in your home state and work in your chosen profession.
One silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was the realization that remote work is possible for some people. If you enjoy Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and slower pace of life, explore whether it’s an option for you.
But we all know that’s not going to work for many jobs, so we need you to take risks, explore your entrepreneurial spirit, work with other like-minded folks and tap into the resources that are available here to bring new job opportunities to your home state.
We need your energy and ideas in other areas, from improving public transportation to increasing access to child care, affordable housing and education. We need you to work with us to help develop the recreation and community events opportunities that appeal to you and your friends so people want to come to Wyoming instead of flocking to Colorado for the weekend.
While we’re excited to see the improvements in arts, theater and music offerings in Cheyenne, we know the Capital City, for the most part, shuts down at 10 p.m. If you’re not interested in hanging out at the local bar, where do you meet people with similar interests? We need your ideas, but we also need your time and energy to help create these new opportunities.
Want a recreation center or larger shows like Casper brings to its events center? Get involved, talk to the people who run our local venues and our government leaders, then put some sweat equity into turning your dreams into reality.
Speaking of government leaders, we need you to become one. Yes, we realize it’s often both expensive and time consuming to run a successful campaign. But if you won’t do it, we’re stuck with the same old tired attitudes, especially in the halls of the state Capitol.
The Wyoming Legislature needs fresh faces with new ideas in order for the state to advance. It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat, Independent or Republican — as long as you’re open-minded; willing to work with colleagues, regardless of political affiliation; and eager to make things better for your cohort and future generations. We know that if you have the passion and determination required, people with resources will step up to help you achieve your goals.
Which leads to our final plea. Please, whatever you do, don’t try to do it by yourself. As you’ve no doubt heard — and likely experienced — the United States has a loneliness epidemic, especially among younger people, and that translates into a higher suicide rate among your generation than any other. In fact, suicide is the second leading cause of death for Wyoming residents ages 10-34.
We know you’re strong, resilient and can accomplish anything you set your mind to do. We also know that we’re stronger and can accomplish more when we do it together.
Whatever you do, graduate, please don’t give up on Wyoming. We know you have a bright future, and, with your help, so does your home state.