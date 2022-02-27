Earlier this week, we had planned to use this space to encourage Wyoming lawmakers to finally pass Medicaid expansion. We held out hope that, despite House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, failing to take an introduction vote on House Bill 20, the Senate would consider a budget amendment that would extend health coverage to up to 25,000 more Wyoming residents.
But we should have known better than to get our hopes up.
Sure enough, immediately after Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, introduced the first amendment Wednesday evening, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, jumped up to challenge it. He insisted that it be immediately withdrawn or sent to the Senate Rules Committee, in which he is one of three Republicans, along with two Democrats. Not wanting to concede defeat that easily, Sen. Case chose the latter.
Guess what? By a 3-2 vote along party lines, the committee ruled the amendment unconstitutional, saying it was more of a bill than an appropriation. That may be true, but it also was a convenient way to get rid of a hot-button issue for some lawmakers, who seem more interested in courting favor with GOP leadership than serving the people they represent, who overwhelmingly support Medicaid expansion at this point.
Two more attempts – one each in the Senate and House of Representatives – on Friday also failed. Which means thousands of Wyoming residents will continue to languish in the “coverage gap,” making barely too much to qualify for Medicaid, but far too little to be able to afford to buy health insurance, even from the federal Marketplace. Hospitals statewide will continue to absorb thousands of dollars in losses from uncompensated care, and businesses will continue to deal with lost productivity caused by workers who can’t afford preventative care.
And, although it likely means very little to them, at the midpoint of this year’s planned 20-day budget session, the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s grade on the 100-point scale we introduced two weeks ago is already a solid “C.” (Medicaid expansion was worth 25 points.)
So, rather than waste hundreds more words of frustration on Medicaid, how about we take a quick look at how lawmakers fare so far on the rest of our scorecard?
The budget
Point value possible: 15
Our grade so far: 10
Pre-session measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees; utilizes new sources of revenue.
Although both the House and Senate have so far kept intact Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposal for $53 million to boost pay for state employees, both chambers have refused to add any more, despite testimony that agencies like the Department of Family Services are 27% below market pay levels.
Both chambers also have attempted to gut the governor’s recommended $9.3 million external cost adjustment for K-12 schools, designed to help offset increases caused by higher energy prices and other inflationary impacts, as well as recruit and retain teachers and other faculty. (The Senate was successful, the House was not.)
Senate Education Committee Chairman Charles Scott, R-Casper, even tried to remove $83 million in funding for school capital construction projects.
Legislators are correct that the feds are giving schools money through the American Rescue Plan Act. But districts already have other plans for that money, and without the ECA – which was originally recommended to be more than $70 million – those things won’t get done. We encourage lawmakers to rethink the external cost adjustment for schools and add at least the governor’s recommendation back in.
(Oh, and forget about new revenue sources. Even a modest fuel tax hike proposal was tossed aside.)
Redistricting
Point value possible: 20
Our grade so far: 20
Pre-session measures of success: Meets objective of “one person, one vote” by staying within +/-5% population differential; avoids “gerrymandering” in ways that benefit specific lawmakers or either major party.
So far, the House of Representatives has made relatively minor changes to House Bill 100, the plan to add two representatives and one senator based on 2020 Census numbers created by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. No plan is perfect, but as we’ve said here before, we think this one comes closes to respecting the growth in more urban areas of the state without punishing the rural areas. Here’s hoping the Senate follows the House’s lead.
ARPA funds
Point value possible: 20
Our grade so far: 15
Pre-session measures of success: Funds are allocated in a way that benefits Wyoming residents who are suffering the most as a result of the ongoing pandemic; avoids the temptation to place hundreds of millions of dollars in savings accounts.
We knew this would be a tough hill for lawmakers to climb, since they can’t seem to resist the temptation to put more money into savings. (By the way, does anyone know just how hard it has to be raining before we tap the “rainy-day” fund in any impactful way?)
So far, legislators have mostly rejected proposed amendments that would spend more of the money to meet immediate needs – no surprise there.
Avoiding harmful legislation
Point value possible: 10
Our grade so far: 0
Pre-session measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
If just two bills currently in play make it all the way through, this deserves to be a zero score.
Senate File 51, the “Fairness in women’s sports act,” would discourage transgender students from participating in high school and college athletics in Wyoming, and some have testified that it is one more message from state leaders that they’re not welcome in the Equality State at all.
Senate File 62, the “Civics Transparency Act,” would require K-12 teachers to post their entire list of classroom materials they use throughout the school year. This would include all books, websites, films, guest speakers and more. Not only is this an impossible task, it is a massive time waster. If parents want to challenge teachers about their curriculum, they should do what they’ve always done – talk to the teacher directly or take it to the local school board.
Both of these bills need to die in the House before they inflict any more harm than they already have simply by discussing them.
Wasting time
Point value possible: 5
Our grade so far: 2
Pre-session measures of success: Lawmakers avoid wasting time on unnecessary or “statement” legislation that has no real benefit to Wyoming residents, but is intended to score political points.
The two bills above are evidence enough that this is happening again this year. The only reason this isn’t a zero is that some bills – such as two to rename a highway in honor of former President Donald Trump – weren’t allowed to see the light of day.
After Friday’s vote in the Senate to defund the University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies program, however, that seems too generous.
Civility
Point value possible: 5
Our grade so far: 5
Pre-session measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling, and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Other than an “incident” in which one lawmaker bumped into another, we haven’t heard of any reports of the type of disrespectful comments that emerged during last fall’s special session. Again, we hope that continues.
For those keeping score, that’s 52 out of 100, which on almost every grading scale we’ve seen is a solid “F.” But since 60 equals a “D,” there’s still a chance to avoid complete failure. We’ll be watching closely the next two weeks, and we hope you will be, too.