Editor’s note: Due to their involvement with candidates’ campaigns or personal relationships, some community representatives on the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board declared conflicts of interest and removed themselves from the conversations about certain people. For Lindsey Hanlon, that was Jenefer Pasqua and Joe Ramirez. For Paulette Gadlin, that was Joe Ramirez, and for Rebekah Fitzgerald, that was Rene Hinkle.
Before we get into who we think would do the best job on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, we want to simply say “Thank you.”
All 14 people who have stepped up and said they are willing to give up much of their free time to serve the students, staff, parents and residents of the state’s largest school district deserve our gratitude. Whether it’s district-wide or in one of the three new geographical areas, running a campaign for elected office is far from easy. It takes time, energy and money to put yourself out there as a contender for an unpaid, often thankless job.
And although we believe certain candidates deserve your vote more than others based on their experience, their positions on issues and their approach to the role, all of them have an obvious urge to do what they think is best for the more than 14,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They also care about the approximately 2,200 staff members who support those youth, whether they are teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians or food service workers.
For us, it came down to those qualities listed above, as well as an understanding of the role of a school board member and a willingness to set aside partisan ideology in this nonpartisan position. Also, since this is the first time three LCSD1 board members will be chosen by residence area, we were looking for someone who could represent their area well, while also expressing a willingness to vote in the best interests of the entire district.
In some cases, it was very difficult to pick just one candidate in a category. In the end, we came up with a slate of four people who we believe would be the most qualified to serve on the seven-member board.
Area 1
Although area borders don’t exactly line up with school district triad boundaries due to precinct location and shape, Area 1 roughly lines up with the South triad.
Right off the bat, we had a tough choice between three obviously passionate candidates. For us, it came down to the two candidates who have sweat equity invested in the change to the new way of electing three of the board members – Shelly Downham and Joe Ramirez.
Both were heavily involved in advocating for the switch. Ms. Downham started a Change.org petition and then worked with current Trustee Tim Bolin on the initial subcommittees that recommended the change, and Mr. Ramirez testified repeatedly to the importance of the South triad having a voice on the board.
We have a strong sense that either one would be a strong advocate for that section of the district, while also listening to the needs of the entire district and doing what’s best for everyone. Ultimately, however, we chose to back Joe Ramirez.
A lifelong south Cheyenne resident and community organizer, Mr. Ramirez’s children attended schools in the South triad, and he is well respected, not just by the Hispanic community, but by those who know him for his passion and determination. Although he ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature two years ago, he didn’t let that deter him from trying to find a way to give back to the community that has given so much to him.
During this year’s campaign, Mr. Ramirez has been working hard to get to know not just those people in his neighborhood, but residents of the southeast section of the district who also are in the South triad. He also has been visiting all of the triad’s schools, talking to administrators and staff about what they need in an advocate on the board.
Mr. Ramirez also is very self-aware. He knows that he has been perceived as too fiery in the past, and he said he realizes now that being pleasant and positive gets a lot more accomplished.
On the issues, he supports additional state funding to replace old buildings; to increase salaries for teachers, custodians and other support staff; and to address a shortage of teachers, librarians and other employees at the school level. He believes teachers should have the freedom to teach the curriculum the best way students will retain it, we shouldn’t shy away from teaching the fact that racial discrimination is part of our nation’s history, and we should never ban books based on their content.
Ms. Downham shares many of the same thoughts, including being “baffled” that national issues and agendas would be brought into the local school board meetings, diverting attention from other, more important concerns. A parent herself, she also articulated how important it is for parents to engage directly with teachers, school librarians, administrators, etc. about issues of related to their children’s education, not just complain to school board members.
Which brings us to the third Area 1 candidate, Susan Edgerton. A grandmother of 12, she is clearly passionate about the quality of the education in the district. What concerned us, however, is her positions on several key issues, including teaching racial discrimination as having been part of our history (“I don’t like it,” and “We have so much great history out there” were among her comments) and school funding (she wants more money for South triad facilities, but thinks money might be wasted in other areas).
Most troubling was when one member of the Editorial Board asked her a question about her prior comments related to transgender children, Ms. Edgerton asked us to turn off the video recording. We were concerned enough by what we heard on camera after that request; we can only imagine what she might have said with the camera off.
For the record, although we disagree with the Laramie County Republican Party endorsing a slate of candidates for a nonpartisan board, we didn’t automatically dismiss those four candidates. However, it’s very clear to us that among the 14 people in contention this year, Ms. Edgerton is the one most likely to tow the party line.
Area 2
Which brings us to Area 2, which covers the same general area as LCSD1’s East triad. This race features two first-time candidates, Brooke Humphrey and Maurina Venturelli, and one incumbent, Rich Wiederspahn, who gets our support.
Any of the three would do a satisfactory job, and we have no doubt after spending time with them that both Ms. Humphrey and Ms. Venturelli are passionate advocates for children. Both believe the state needs to fulfill its constitutional duty to fund K-12 schools adequately, and both feel that’s not being done currently.
Both believe too much time is being wasted in local school board meetings debating national issues like critical race theory, which isn’t being taught in LCSD1 (and shouldn’t be). Both think the district’s current opt-out system related to checking out books from school libraries works well, but Ms. Humphrey said if there are books with extreme sexual content, they should be moved to opt-in access. Ms. Venturelli feels passionately about the need to penalize hate speech.
As good as both candidates are, though, they both, admittedly, have much to learn about some of the key issues related to K-12 school governance. That’s why we support a second four-year term for Mr. Wiederspahn.
Not only is he a strong supporter of the district’s new strategic plan, his priorities have consistently been student readiness, a safe educational environment and developing community partnerships.
A former special education teacher, LCSD1 director of personnel and principal of Cheyenne’s Dildine Elementary, Mr. Wiederspahn has more than 30 years of experience in public schools. At this point, that’s too valuable to dismiss.
He’s also not afraid to voice his disagreement with fellow board members, when necessary, but in a respectful manner. Whether it’s debating mask mandates, CRT or the political leanings of the Wyoming School Boards Association, he thinks the board has been too “distracted by conspiracy theories,” and politics needs to stay out of the board room. We couldn’t agree more.
Area 3
The third area covers roughly the Central triad, and there’s no one better suited to represent this part of the district than Todd Reynolds.
Not only did he attend Central triad schools himself, he has children in that area’s schools, and his first teaching job out of college was at Central High School. Now, he is teaching the next generation of English teachers as a professor at the University of Wyoming, all the while staying closely connected to the actions of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees. (Our interview with him made us aware of the board’s imminent changes to the way it revises policies.)
Because of his experience as a teacher, Mr. Reynolds said his top budget priority would be putting money in the classroom, both through teacher salaries and the resources they need to do their jobs well. To achieve that objective, he is a strong advocate for the Legislature meeting its obligation to fund K-12 education equally across the state.
He also is a strong advocate for early childhood education, with the background and experience to know that each student learns differently, and what works for one won’t work for all. That’s why teachers must be given the freedom within the curriculum to adapt it to fit the needs of each student.
Our only concern about Mr. Reynolds, if you can even call it that, is that he can be a bit too wonky and non-confrontational at times. He is aware of this, though, and apologized during out time together for his longer, more detailed answers to our questions. He also prefers to communicate by email because it allows for a more calm, less reactionary conversation. We agree with the need for increased respect and civility, but we also know there are times when face-to-face conversations are best.
Two other first-time candidates, Tara Russell and Melissa Theriault, also had some impressive answers to our questions. In Ms. Russell’s case, that included creating more opportunities for the public to interact with trustees outside of board meetings, teaching racial discrimination as part of history in an unbiased way and removing politics from the nonpartisan school board. A substitute teacher in the district with two children attending classes here, she supports increased funding to all district staff, not just teachers.
As a case manager for people with disabilities and an attorney who often represents parents, as well as a mother of four, Ms. Theriault is a strong advocate for children. She also said she believes that “real liberty is for parents to decide what their kids should be reading.”
Which leaves Christy Klaassen, the only other incumbent board member seeking re-election. A mother of three, she is a strong advocate for early childhood literacy, and worked to direct more funds to reading intervention programs in the district. She also was involved in the creation of the current opt-out form for parents seeking to prevent their children from checking out certain library books.
Ms. Klaassen also verbalizes the correct perspective that board members are there to address policy, not to get involved in interpersonal issues related to staff. At the same time, though, she has a history of switching her position on issues based on which parents are the loudest or have her ear at any given time (the main example being the wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic).
We need school board members who are going to do what’s right, even when it’s not popular. That’s why we think Mr. Reynolds is the best choice in Area 3.
At-large seat
The fourth open seat is the only one every voter in LCSD1 gets a say in this year.
None of the four candidates are incumbents, but Hank Bailey spent 10 years on the board previously. For that reason alone, we can’t recommend him, since we believe in term limits and offering many people a chance to offer their ideas. Besides, when asked why he was looking to get back on the board, he said because some people asked him to do so.
Other concerns about Mr. Bailey include his worry that CRT is coming into the district, his preference for an opt-in system for checking out library materials and his opinion that systemic racism doesn’t exist.
Meg Varhalmi, a parent of two in the district, has a better perspective on a variety of issues. What she lacks at this point is depth of knowledge. She is one of the few who mentioned a need to support art and music programs, rather than just sports, and she is a strong advocate for crossing guards at every school.
Which leaves two highly qualified candidates, Rene Hinkle and Jenefer Pasqua. Ms. Hinkle’s children were the third generation to be raised in Cheyenne, and she has a strong investment in local schools. She said she thinks the board has gotten away from its primary role of overseeing the education of kids and has been too focused lately on national social issues.
She has a good understanding that the only district employee the board oversees is the superintendent, and she would like to see regular town hall meetings held with two board members and the superintendent in attendance.
Ms. Hinkle’s budget priorities are student achievement, special education, teacher salaries and overcrowded classrooms, and she believes parents need to be more involved in curriculum selection. She also supports the current opt-out policy related to checking out books, and she said it’s not appropriate for a small group of parents to tell everyone else what they can and can’t read.
As good as all of that is, though, we ultimately decided to support Jenefer Pasqua for this seat. Ms. Pasqua is a special education teacher in Burns after spending 16 years in LCSD1, and she is right that educators and students should have more of a voice in setting district policy. With regard to the latter group, she supports having students serve on the board as nonvoting members.
She is a strong advocate for properly funding K-12 schools, and said that, if elected, she would encourage lawmakers to stop kicking the can down the road. A supporter of student-centered activities – including speech and debate, art and theater – she doesn’t value one level of teacher over another, but believes the district’s budget reflects its priorities, and may need to be adjusted.
Ms. Pasqua said she is tired of the “fake outrage” that has been shown at local board meetings over non-issues like CRT, and is somewhat concerned about the changes to board policies that may end the use of the Policy Advisory Committee.
Again, there is much to like about both Ms. Hinkle and Ms. Pasqua, and voters really couldn’t go wrong supporting either one. Because she’s a teacher with years of recent experience in LCSD1, however, Ms. Pasqua has the slight edge for us.
As we said at the beginning, we are impressed with this slate of candidates and can’t say enough how much we appreciate their willingness to give of themselves in this way. We also appreciate each one for taking time from their busy schedules to visit with us in person.
Lastly, our thanks to you, the voter, for taking the time to learn more about the candidates before casting your vote. We appreciate it, and we know the candidates do, as well.