Editor’s note: Due to their involvement with candidates’ campaigns or personal relationships, some community representatives on the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board declared conflicts of interest and removed themselves from the conversations about certain people. For Lindsey Hanlon, that was Jenefer Pasqua and Joe Ramirez. For Paulette Gadlin, that was Joe Ramirez, and for Rebekah Fitzgerald, that was Rene Hinkle.

Before we get into who we think would do the best job on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, we want to simply say “Thank you.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus