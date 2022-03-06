Over the past three weeks, many Wyomingites have been left scratching their heads and asking themselves (and each other) some questions:
“Didn’t we used to pride ourselves on being a ‘live and let live’ place to hang your hat? What changed?”
“Whatever happened to generations of Wyoming politicians touting the importance of ‘local control’ and minimal government interference?”
“What the heck is going on with the Wyoming Legislature?”
In the past, a few radical bills would be introduced each year, but most wouldn’t get very far. Residents would chuckle over a cup of coffee and dismiss both the bill and its sponsor as being part of a fringe element. “Thank heavens they don’t represent the majority,” we’d say, before turning the topic to something lighter.
But this year, that “fringe element” has taken firm control of the wheel, and seems to be steering us directly toward the iceberg, instead of away from danger.
We could cite a dozen examples (and, in a couple of weeks, we will). Today, let’s just focus on education.
The majority of Wyoming lawmakers seem to trust no one in education anymore – not teachers, not coaches, not administrators, not local school boards. For whatever reason, they’ve decided they can no longer count on their neighbors to have their children’s or their grandchildren’s best interests at heart.
During this year’s budget session – which was supposed to focus on the state’s spending plan for the next two years – lawmakers have made at least six blatant lunges for control of education or attempts to enact financial penalties for perceived wrongs, including:
Preventing teachers in the K-12 public school system from telling students that systemic racism exists to this day. (We wouldn’t want to make anyone feel empathy for their fellow human beings, would we?)
Requiring K-12 teachers to post a list online of all of their curriculum and other educational materials, including guest speakers, in advance of each school year. (No more relating civics, government or history to current events, unless you know of any psychic teachers who can predict the news up to nine months in advance.)
Banning transgender athletes from competing on K-12 or college women’s sports teams. (Because apparently kids need to learn that winning is everything, and it’s much more important than making sure everyone is respected for who they are.)
Eliminating the proposed external cost adjustment to help K-12 districts cover increased costs caused by inflation, as well as to help them retain staff members. (“They’re getting federal money, so why should we give them any more? They already waste what they have, don’t you know?”)
Cutting all funds for K-12 capital construction. (Thankfully, only Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, the head of the Senate Education Committee, wanted to go this far.)
Defunding the Gender and Women’s Studies program at the University of Wyoming because what they’re teaching doesn’t line up with the beliefs of certain state senators. (By that rationale, they might as well cut finding to all religious studies programs because they dare teach anything but the faith traditions of these legislators.)
Three of these proposals are still in play. Which leads to another question: When will this group of lawmakers be satisfied?
Will it be when no one wants to teach in Wyoming’s public schools for fear of retribution because they dare to think differently than those in charge? Or when no one wants to run for local school board seats? Or maybe when everyone who doesn’t look and think like them leaves the state?
This group of non-educators needs to stop trying to tell those with the expertise in education how to do their jobs. In fact, by their own definition of the rules, it’s completely inappropriate for the Legislature to even be having some of these conversations.
For example, why is it OK to attempt to legislate morality via a budget amendment to defund 105 UW courses and 30 degree programs, but it’s not OK to expand health care to 24,000 low-income residents through the same process?
If you agree, now’s the time to make your voice heard. In this last week of the session, it’s critical that thoughtful, compassionate Wyomingites of all ages, races, genders and stations in life to go beyond coffee shop or brew pub chatter and say “Enough!”
This week, send some emails, attend a committee meeting or stage a respectful protest. Let lawmakers know that they need to stop meddling and return to their belief in local control.
And don’t forget: It’s an election year, with 15 of the 30 senators and all 60 representatives up for re-election. If you’re ignored or silenced now, there’s another way to make a difference just around the corner.