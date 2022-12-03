WTE logos for web

Besides filling potholes, it’s hard to imagine that the city of Cheyenne would have any higher priority in 2023 than addressing the problem of housing affordability.

Which is why we’re pleased to see it getting the attention it has so far. In October, the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force issued a 109-page report outlining potential solutions. Then, this past week, the local nonprofits My Front Door (whose director chaired the city’s task force) and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County held public presentations outlining four possible ways to lessen this need.

