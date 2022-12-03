Besides filling potholes, it’s hard to imagine that the city of Cheyenne would have any higher priority in 2023 than addressing the problem of housing affordability.
Which is why we’re pleased to see it getting the attention it has so far. In October, the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force issued a 109-page report outlining potential solutions. Then, this past week, the local nonprofits My Front Door (whose director chaired the city’s task force) and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County held public presentations outlining four possible ways to lessen this need.
And we know city officials have been in conversation with their counterparts in Longmont, Colorado, where they have a city office dedicated to addressing the ongoing issue, as well as some other creative solutions.
Now, as Cheyenne City Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins reflect on their accomplishments this year and prepare to set goals for 2023, we hope to see this issue top the new list.
All 10 of these elected leaders have to be well aware of the need that already exists in the growing Capital City, and the problem is going to get worse before it gets better. As more people move into the area to upgrade missile systems and work on other large-scale projects, the demand for housing is already causing some landlords to raise rental rates, while those looking to buy a house for the first time are finding it more and more difficult to obtain one that fits their budget.
Despite what some developers seem to think, not everyone coming into the market will be able to afford to pay $1,000 to $1,400 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. Some will be single people with student loans, car payments and other debts who need a clean, comfortable place to lay their heads at night that doesn’t take more than 30% from their monthly paychecks.
Which is the first of several sub-issues that need to be addressed as part of the overall problem. These include:
Ensuring housing units are available at all income levels, but especially for low- and middle-income residents. That means putting pressure on developers to offer a certain percentage of low-income housing, whether through incentives or requirements.
If individual apartment complexes contain units offered at different price points, residents aren’t treated differently in terms of the amenities available to them.
City officials are careful not to create low-income neighborhoods or kowtow to “NIMBY-ism” (not in my backyard) as new housing projects are approved. Like most cities, Cheyenne already falls prey to classism in some ways. We don’t want to make the problem worse.
So, assuming everyone at city hall agrees this is a major concern, what can they do about it? Plenty, but it’s going to take determination and a willingness to shift funds from other objectives in order to achieve a long-term solution.
The one remedy that seems to have the most support is the creation of a housing trust fund. This would basically serve as a revolving loan fund, with money loaned to developers who guarantee they will use it to build a certain amount of affordable housing.
Brenda Birkle, who chaired the city’s task force, said she sees it as a way to manage money that would come from a statewide housing trust fund. We certainly hope to see that happen, but since a proposal died earlier this year in a legislative committee, it will be up to individual lawmakers to sponsor a bill and convince their colleagues to support it.
Rather than wait for the state to provide the money, city leaders need to dedicate a set amount, and then seek grants and other funding methods to boost its housing trust fund as quickly as possible. With a much smaller population than Longmont, it’s unlikely the fund would ever be completely locally funded, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t happen at all.
Two other options are land banks and community land trusts. Cheyenne already has the latter, which is a mechanism that creates a 99-year lease for the homeowner, who owns everything but the land their house sits on. Without getting into the details of how it works, suffice it to say that more such arrangements would be beneficial.
Land banks are usually 501c3 organizations that take ownership of property that has been rejected by the market because it has been abandoned or is blighted. The land bank then works with the city to clear the title or tax liens, then can either develop the property itself or pass it off to a nonprofit or for-profit developer.
The last option currently being discussed is zoning changes. These could be to increase housing density; increase the maximum height of buildings; allow more flexibility in the types of materials builders and developers can use; or reduce requirements for open space and landscape setbacks.
The city also could follow Longmont’s model of imposing in-lieu fees, which developers of market-rate housing can opt to pay into the housing trust fund instead of making a certain percentage of its units “deed-restricted affordable units.”
All of these options will require city leaders and staff to be in open conversation with developers, lending institutions, grants managers and housing experts in order to be successful. And city officials need to be open to other ideas, no matter who brings them or where they originated.
Even starting now, Cheyenne is likely too far behind the curve to completely solve the problem, or meet all of the current or future needs. That doesn’t mean leaders at the local and state levels should throw up their hands and do nothing, though. We encourage them to roll up their sleeves, look at all of the available options and take as much decisive action as they can, as quickly as they can.
Nothing is more important. (But please don’t stop filling those potholes.)