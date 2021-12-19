Tis the season ... for scurrying around town, searching for the perfect gifts for those special people in our lives.
‘Tis the season ... for writing messages in cards, addressing them, adding stamps and getting them to the post office with the hope they’ll arrive before Santa.
‘Tis the season ... for fulfilling other holiday commitments, like putting up decorations, attending office parties, visiting relatives you only see once a year, etc.
But what about you? When do you get to relax and enjoy the season? How do you avoid letting all of the trappings of Christmas get the better of you, turning you into the Scrooge you don’t want to become?
That’s the question we posed to our Wyoming Tribune Eagle colleagues and community representatives on our editorial board this year in recent days. With less than a week left until Christmas Day, we offer some of the ways they find to relax, unwind and simply enjoy the holiday season.
KristAn Mercer, classified advertising specialist: “We like to get comfy and warm, watch Christmas movies, and make cookies and Christmas treats for the rest of the family. Making stuff with my kids and giving them to our family and friends is the best!”
Logan Harrison, graphic designer: “I prefer to sit around a fire with my closest friends and family. Drink hot chocolate and play with my dogs. Or, depending on the weather, I enjoy a good snowman build.”
Lindsey Hanlon, editorial board community representative: “While many people put oranges in their stockings, my family has always done something a little bit different. Every year, the first item in any of our stockings is a shiny red apple. We usually start to nibble on our apples while we are opening presents, or save them as a snack before Christmas dinner. They also play a part in Christmas hijinks. One year, when my sister asked for help finding her iPhone charger, I tossed her my fruit and told her, ‘This is the only Apple product I have!’”
Hannah Black, criminal justice reporter: “I live far away from my parents, so getting to spend time with them in person over the holidays is such a gift. I’m looking forward to just sitting around with them in front of the fireplace at their home in Kansas City, laughing and drinking coffee. I’m so excited just to enjoy my mom and dad’s company.”
Monica Puente, advertising account executive: “In preparation for Christmas, our family enjoys getting together to bake and frost cookies. We play Christmas movies and snack all day!”
Jim Weaver, editorial board community representative: “Placing hundreds of ornaments, each with their own story behind them, on two trees. And the joy of turning the trees on each day, hearing the familiar music and sounds filling the room.”
Jasmine Hall, education reporter: “Although we are extra busy this holiday, I have been taking some time to enjoy and bask in the festivities. Music is a large part of my unwinding process, and it connects me to Christmas time, especially. I love listening to the ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ album by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as the Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Christmas albums. There is also something calming about singing Christmas carols at Mass, or in church.
“I also enjoy painting and making my own Christmas cards, as well as the giving to others in the season. Baking is a large part of the tradition and present process, and I will make homemade sugar cookies and frosting. My mom also passed down a Bavarian Strawberry Cream recipe I always make for Christmas dinner, and even New Year’s Eve. Homemade hot cocoa is a must, too. Any chance to make food with my family or friends is never passed up because it’s the easiest way to express care.”
Rebekah Fitzgerald, editorial board community representative: “For my family, we try to sprinkle in a few traditions that we enjoy that I know will be more relaxed throughout the holiday season. A longstanding tradition is to kick off Thanksgiving by getting outside into the fresh air to harvest our Christmas tree from the national forest, but with two very young children, we are sure to give ourselves some grace for when we actually get the tree up and decorated. And a new tradition for us is using the early darkness to our advantage by driving the neighborhoods a few times a week to look at Christmas lights, playing Christmas music in the car and enjoying as each week more houses light up at night. Our Cheyenne neighbors are really fantastic at light decorating! I anticipate each year, as our kids get older, we will have the opportunity to introduce something new, and there may be less interest in things we’ve done in years past, and that’s part of the magic. Being willing to change and be flexible helps keep things relaxed and focused on the reason for the season.”
Brian Martin, managing editor: “For me, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of decorating, shopping and all of the other things I mentioned at the top of this editorial. And, don’t get me wrong, I enjoy many of those things, too. But if I fail to simply stop, sit and soak in the atmosphere, I end up putting the decorations back in the garage in January, cursing myself for not enjoying the season more.
“This year, I asked the question this way to remind myself, and all of us, that the key to a joyful Christmas often comes from relaxing and simply enjoying time spent with family and friends. Sure, the other things are nice, and, in many ways, they’re important. But the presents are not as important as just being present with those you love. Live in the moment. Enjoy it. Let it wash over you, and never, ever take it for granted.”
Whatever brings you peace, joy and tranquility this holiday season, we pray you will have ample opportunity to do those things this week and beyond. Merry Christmas, everyone!