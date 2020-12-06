If you weren’t born and raised in Wyoming, and someone asks you if you were, the best way to answer is, “No, but I got here as fast as I could.”
Because most of us who are transplants to the Equality State didn’t close our eyes, randomly stab a finger at a map and say, “I’m going to move there.” We chose Wyoming for a particular reason.
Maybe it was a new job or to escape the rat race of the big city. Maybe it was a love of nature and wide-open spaces. Maybe it was the average of 236 sunny days a year. Perhaps it was the state’s reputation for being a friendly, “live and let live” place, where neighbors help neighbors and don’t judge them while they do so.
Maybe it was all of those things, but perhaps it also had something to do with your personal finances. Maybe you chose Wyoming because it would be a cheaper place to live, work and retire. Maybe the lack of a state income tax and overall lower cost of living drew you to the high plains.
Regardless of the reasons – and no matter whether you just got here yesterday or have been here all your life – the time has come for Wyomingites to come together, take stock of where we are and engage in a serious conversation about what we want this place we call home to be in the years to come.
The good news is we can work together to keep some things unchanged. We can fight to preserve and protect our valuable open spaces, which allow us to observe and hunt wildlife, as well as relax and recharge. We can continue to keep a small-town feeling in even our largest cities by staying connected with one another, supporting and fighting for those less fortunate than we are. And we can work hard to improve our quality of life through many local organizations and community initiatives.
But the unfortunate truth is we can’t continue to count on the fossil fuel industry to pay the balance of the $27,050 worth of government services we receive for every $3,180 we pay into the system (as of 2018). The time has come for a reckoning – and a new vision for what we expect state and local governments to provide in relation to how much we’re willing to pay.
The question is: who is going to lead that conversation? Now that the ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) initiative has been suspended, who is going to take the bull by the horns and ask the tough questions?
Gov. Mark Gordon told us last week that the Wyoming Business Council has taken on a new role that’s designed to replace ENDOW. And, indeed, CEO Josh Dorrell told a writer for our sister publication, the Wyoming Business Report, that his agency recognizes that COVID-19 has accelerated the need for change in the state’s mainstay industries.
“People want change, and they want to see what can happen next,” Mr. Dorrell says in the December issue. “We see that as a great opportunity: to provide that leadership in economic development. We’ve been talking about CARES Act funding and how to keep businesses open this year, but we’re also having discussions about this need for vision, and alignment for that vision.”
That’s encouraging to hear, but do they plan to keep that inside the agency or will they lead the kind of visioning conversations that Wyoming needs in order to move away from the boom-and-bust cycles and put the state on a more solid financial footing? If not them, then who will?
We know from experience we can’t expect the Wyoming Legislature to do it. The overwhelming majority of state lawmakers seem to have no interest in doing anything other than cutting expenses and kicking the revenue can down the road. Meanwhile, their inaction means that to balance the current biennium budget, the governor has to propose more than half a billion dollars in cuts that include reduced services to the state’s most vulnerable residents – seniors, the disabled, and those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse problems.
You know you’re in trouble when the fiscal house is on fire, people are running around hollering about it being on fire, yet no one is grabbing a fire hose and trying to douse the flames. And since even more anti-tax lawmakers were elected this fall, it seems many of us would rather pour more fuel on the fire than have to pay a penny more of our own money to pay the firefighters’ salaries or buy a better fire truck.
Which brings us to our vision for Wyoming. If we had our way ...
Vulnerable residents would be a top priority. Yes, that likely means those blessed to have more would pay more. But it’s time to speak up and tell lawmakers we aren’t OK with making seniors leave their homes and move to a nursing home because they can’t find $2 million to fund Wyoming CARES. And don’t get us started about cutting funding for mental health services during a global pandemic in a state with one of the highest suicide rates in the country.
State leaders would step up and fulfill their responsibility to ALL Wyoming residents, not just those who voted for them or helped fund their campaigns.
We would take lessons from states like Texas and Idaho, the city of Sheridan, and other places that have been successful at diversifying their economy, moving away from our 80% dependence on fossil fuels and attracting new industries to the state.
Wyoming would be seen as one of the most accepting places to live, full of a diversity of races, cultures and ideas.
We would live fully into that reputation mentioned earlier for being a place where neighbors take care of neighbors, no matter the personal cost.
So what’ll it be, folks? What kind of Wyoming do you want to live in? It’s time to step up and make your voice heard.