”We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” – Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776
On this Independence Day 2021, 245 years after those words were written by Thomas Jefferson and his co-authors, it would be easy to focus on how we haven’t lived into them and so many of the other promises of our Founding Fathers.
In the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, it would be easy to write about racial injustice. Or we could spend several paragraphs talking about disparities in our health-care system that led to a disproportionate number of minorities and low-income citizens dying of COVID-19.
But instead, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board decided to set all of that aside and instead spend some time celebrating what makes the United States of America the best country on Earth, despite its ongoing challenges. So as you hopefully sit back, relax and prepare to enjoy time with family and friends, a backyard barbecue or tonight’s spectacular Cheyenne Frontier Days fireworks show, here are some reflections on what Independence Days means to us:
APG Regional President Bill Albrecht had this to say about Independence Day:
“The celebration of freedom and self-governance. Those two elements have been gifted to me by those who crafted, debated, fought for, challenged, died and altered our country over generations. Independence Day reminds me that I am a steward of freedom and self-governance, and, as such, I need to make sure I continue to exercise my rights and provide nourishment.
“I can impact this by engaging in local debate, legislation and civic participation. By voting, self-educating and exercising my rights responsibly, at same time respecting the rights of others. To not view or participate in civic and policy dialogue as a competition, rather an exchange of points of view based on one’s perspective and experiences. To not consider where I stand on the spectrum automatically means those on the left of me are one thing and those on the right of me are another.
“To see the brilliance in a document that is perfect in its imperfections. That, on a day that is intended to celebrate all that is right about America, this country gives us the right to descent and voice our opinions about this country. That makes freedom and democracy messy, and that is OK.”
Editorial Board member Rebekah Fitzgerald shared this reflection:
“What does Independence Day mean to me? A celebration of courage.
“The courage of the Founding Fathers, and all those people who, at a specific point in history, collectively decided to do something hard, something dangerous and, frankly, spectacular in declaring independence.
“The courage of our military men and women, many who have given the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms. The courage of the citizens who boldly remind us that we are not there yet – this nation, while great, still has work to do, and that’s OK.
“And the courage we all must have to rise above the divisiveness, look past our own interests and relentlessly work toward a more perfect Union.”
Editorial board member Lindsey Hanlon shared this reflection:
“Independence Day makes me think of the incredible gift and the solemn duty that we all have as Americans. There are many patriotic quotes that would be apropos, but I always fall back to my nerd roots and say, ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’
“Independence Day reminds me that it takes empathy to make a community, that it takes a community to cause change, and that it takes change to create growth.”
WTE Managing Editor Brian Martin offered these thoughts:
“Independence Day, like Veterans Day and Memorial Day, reminds me of the many sacrifices made by those who have put on a uniform and gone into battle to fight for our country. Because the document we celebrate today, and the strong statement it made, was that we were no longer going to be subject to rule by someone else.
“Through the years that followed, Americans have fought a Civil War, two World Wars and multiple other wars to defend what the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the 27 amendments to it represent – a democracy that, even as flawed as it is, is so much better than the alternative.
“As we pause during this ongoing pandemic and amid the strife of the past year, I hope we will reflect on the words of former federal judge Charles W. Pickering: ‘A healthy democracy requires a decent society; it requires that we are honorable, generous, tolerant and respectful.’
“If we can live into those words, I believe we can finally achieve the true American dream – that anyone, no matter where they were born, the color of their skin or what social class they were born into, can achieve their own definition of success in a society where upward mobility is possible for everyone.”
Wishing all of you a safe and Happy Independence Day!