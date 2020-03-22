After the events of the past couple of weeks, it’s tough not to feel like a tightrope walker.
We’ve all seen it: Someone tightly gripping a long pole, slowly making their way along a thick wire strung between two platforms, wobbling from side to side, concentrating hard on maintaining their balance.
As the coronavirus pandemic finally came to impact Laramie County and the rest of Wyoming, many of us began to identify with those daredevils. For some of us (mostly the young and healthy), it’s because we’re confident that “we’ve got this.” We can count on our safety net and tethers if something goes awry. For many others (mostly older and immune compromised residents), it’s because we’re worried that if we lose our balance, our perilous walk through this challenging time could end in disaster.
But the real balancing act for everyone should be staying calm and not panicking, while taking the virus outbreak seriously enough to protect the most vulnerable among us.
In many ways – in these early days, at least – we’re doing a good job of maintaining that balance. Most people seem to be adjusting to the “new normal” pretty well. That includes “doing the five” – washing our hands often, coughing into our elbows, avoiding touching our face, standing more than three feet apart and staying home when we’re sick. It also includes more drastic “social distancing” (both self-imposed and otherwise) – working from home, avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, not shaking hands or hugging people, etc.
It means ordering takeout from our favorite local restaurant, rather than hanging out with friends in their now-darkened dining room. It means schoolchildren bored at home on an extended three-week spring break (at least). It means praying, more than ever, for nice weather so we can get outside and avoid going stir crazy.
Unfortunately, it also has meant long supermarket checkout lines, some empty store shelves and some people hoarding way more than they need as if the world were coming to an end (anyone have any extra toilet paper they’d like to share?).
Tough times bring out both the best and the worst in us. Our challenge is to do the former and avoid the latter.
We’ve already heard many stories of good things happening here: A young woman buys an elderly man’s cart full of groceries, local Rotarians give $2,000 to the staff at the hotel where they usually meet, residents share their extra items through social media groups, etc.
These are the types of actions Cheyenne, Laramie County and the rest of Wyoming are well known for. When our neighbor is in need, we help them. No one suffers alone.
And although we could nitpick, overall, we think government officials in Wyoming have handled this pandemic pretty well so far. This is especially true in Cheyenne, where Mayor Marian Orr and her staff have been busy reacting to the ever-changing situation and updating people with webpages, nightly online video updates and regular communication with us in the media.
At the state level, Gov. Mark Gordon created task forces to help address the effects of the virus on five key areas: health care, business, infrastructure, education and government operations. And Thursday, he and the state epidemiologist issued a statewide public safety order imposing restrictions on certain businesses. Time will tell whether this is enough action and a fast enough response, but it’s better and earlier than in other states. (For more information, the state’s website can be viewed at covid19.wyo.gov, and the city’s website can be viewed at www.cheyennecity.org/COVID-19.)
Of course, we can’t help but worry; it’s human nature, after all. Will I get sick and not be able to get the help I need to recover? Will my business or employer survive this? If I do lose my job, how will I pay the bills? Will life ever truly return to the way it was pre-virus?
These and many other questions linger, either in the back of our minds or, in the slower times, the forefront. We wouldn’t dare try to minimize or dismiss them – they’re real, they’re valid and they’re concerning.
In the coming days and weeks, things are bound to get worse before they get better. Eventually, most, if not all, of us will know someone who has suffered from the virus. We may even know someone who has died from it.
But as horrible as that sounds, we will make it through. To use another circus analogy, we must all strive to be like trapeze artists – ready to catch the swinging flier before they fall.
How do we do that? First, by taking COVID-19 seriously and heeding all of the warnings and advice from health experts and government officials. Stay home as much as possible, especially when you’re sick. Limit close contact with others. Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Step one is continuing to work to keep the infection rate curve as flat as possible so we don’t overwhelm the health care system.
Secondly, we need to do what we can for others. Yes, we’re all impacted. But even more so than in “normal” times, those of us with means need to help those without. That means donating blood, nonperishable food items, money and time. It means buying gift cards from locally owned businesses forced to shut down in order to ensure they reopen. It means reaching out online and by phone to seniors, parents of school-aged children and others who are stuck at home. It means just being there, whenever and however we’re needed.
Lastly, we must keep our wits about us, meaning we can’t freak out or overreact to each new bit of bad news. That means turning off the TV, computer and smartphone from time to time to get a much-needed mental break and keep stress under control.
It may sounds cliche and trite, but it’s true: The only way to avoid falling off the high wire is to walk slowly, keep our balance and focus on the stable platform at the other end. No matter how long that wire ends up being, if we do that – and walk the line together – we’ll all bask in the applause when we get there.