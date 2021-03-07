It looks more and more like 2021 could be the year Wyoming lawmakers finally run out of excuses for not expanding Medicaid, the federal-state program that covers about 1 in 5 U.S. residents, including newborns, severely disabled residents and the elderly living in nursing homes.
And if that’s true, the estimated 19,000 to 25,000 state residents currently without health coverage will mostly have Congress to thank, not their state senators and representatives.
Because for 10 years, since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law by former President Barack Obama, Republican Wyoming legislators have refused to accept the hundreds of millions of dollars available to pay for 90-100% of the cost of extending coverage to low-income adults without children living at home.
At first, they rejected it because it was part of “Obamacare,” and they couldn’t bring themselves to support anything credited to the former Democratic leader. And because most of them don’t believe health care is a basic human right, they hoped their GOP colleagues in Washington, D.C., would get it overturned quickly. (Too bad they didn’t have an alternative that was any better.)
They also rejected it because they worried about how they would cover the total cost if the federal subsidies dried up (after a minimum of 10 years), or whether they would have to kick people off the program at that time. (That kind of cruel action might cost them votes, don’t you know?)
They even rejected it after former Republican Gov. Matt Mead changed his mind and supported it. (“Who cares what that RINO thinks,” the most conservative among them seemed to say.)
Recently, they have argued that at a time when revenue is down and deep cuts are being made across state government, they can’t afford $9 million to cover the state’s share of Medicaid expansion.
Never mind that, based on the Wyoming Department of Health’s latest projections, $9 million would leverage $68 million in federal matching dollars each year.
Never mind that uncompensated care provided by Wyoming hospitals tops $100 million annually.
Never mind that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, when people need to be taking care of their underlying conditions in order to avoid suffering – or dying – from COVID-19. Of course, we could spend all day debating whether the government should ensure the health of its most vulnerable citizens.
Or we could acknowledge that, according to a 2018 review of 2016 data by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office, nearly 20% of low-income people in states that did not expand Medicaid said they passed up needed medical care in the past 12 months because they couldn’t afford it (compared to 9.4% in states that had expanded the program).
We could discuss the 8% of people in states that did not expand Medicaid who reported they either skipped medication doses to save money or took less medication than prescribed. This included people with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma. Or we could mention the 22% of people in states like Wyoming who said they needed, but could not afford, dental care (compared to 15% of similar low-income adults in expansion states).
And as thousands of Wyomingites have lost their jobs – both before and during the pandemic – we could acknowledge these statistics have certainly gotten worse, as many can no longer afford any kind of insurance, even through the federal marketplace created by the ACA. But even if you want to look at the issue strictly based on its potential impact on the state budget, it should be an easy decision.
According to the Equality State Policy Center, more than 400 studies reviewed by the Kaiser Family Foundation demonstrate the widespread benefits of expanding Medicaid eligibility. And an issue brief put out last May by The Commonwealth Fund stated, “States have a variety of means to offset some or all of expansion’s statutory costs (including shifting costs related to mental health and substance abuse treatment, as well as some inmate care and uncompensated care to Medicaid). Thus, the net cost of Medicaid expansion to states is different from the ‘sticker price.’ In some cases, the net cost is negative.”
No, by themselves, none of those arguments would carry any more weight this year than they have any other year. What likely will make the difference this time is the fact that the latest federal stimulus bill contains money to cover the 10% match currently required by states to leverage the 90% already committed by the ACA.
In Wyoming, that amounts to $120 million – enough to cover the state’s estimated portion for a decade or more.
Which means no more excuses, and no more delays. Wyoming lawmakers need to pass Senate File 154 now so The Equality State is ready to move quickly once Congress approves and President Biden signs the latest stimulus bill.
To do otherwise would be the ultimate insult to the state’s poorest residents. And it would show their unwillingness to offer them health coverage has much more to do with a lack of compassion than a lack of money.