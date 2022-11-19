Inevitably, in many people’s lives, there comes a time when we’re so far behind on our bills that preventative maintenance like an oil change has to be put off. But we all know what happens if we ignore it for too long.
It’s tempting to say Wyoming lawmakers are in that situation when it comes to K-12 education funding. They’ve kicked the can down the road for so long, they now face a lawsuit from the state’s teachers union – backed by Laramie County School District 1 and others – that’s trying to force them to do the right thing.
If the state’s bank accounts were as empty as ours have been when we delayed getting our vehicle serviced, we’d sympathize. But we all know that’s not the case.
On Oct. 26, a new report from the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group predicted the state will take in an extra $329 million in general fund and budget reserve account revenue this fiscal year. The total estimate for the 2023-24 biennium rose by close to $738 million since January’s estimate. That’s on top of a “rainy-day fund,” the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, that is rapidly approaching $2 billion.
Almost immediately, though, Gov. Mark Gordon was telling lawmakers to stay fiscally conservative and view most of the windfall as one-time money.
The next morning, the Joint Appropriations Committee cut the Joint Education Committee’s proposed external cost adjustment for K-12 education from $70 million to $43.3 million for fiscal year 2024. The remaining money allocates $33.1 million for professional and nonprofessional labor, as well as $10.2 million for education materials and higher energy costs. (And members of the JAC want to only offer the salary money for one year.) But that was a reduction of $15.8 million from the amount the Education Committee designated to help cover inflation’s impact on materials, as well as a reduction of $10.8 million for energy costs.
The reason the state is facing a lawsuit is its pattern of doing exactly what lawmakers are trying to do again this year – failing to follow the evidence-based funding model, which takes into account inflation, staff salaries to remain competitive and many other factors. According to an analysis by the Wyoming Legislative Service Office presented in September, the deficit between this model and what lawmakers have actually provided will be $90.8 million by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Why? Because legislators are treating K-12 educators like a spoiled child who’s always begging for another candy bar in the grocery store checkout aisle. In reality, many districts are just seeking a basic meal that will keep the hunger pangs at bay.
Since the 2014-15 school year, with a one-year exception in 2019-20, the adjustments lawmakers have made expired after just one year, rather than being set as recurring, which leaves local districts wondering whether the money will be there the following year. This uncertainty means district superintendents, finance directors and board members are reluctant to boost salaries for employees for fear that there won’t be enough money to cover this recurring expense.
Ironically, many of the same lawmakers who say education is overfunded love to complain about low standardized test scores, cuts to elementary sports programs and other district cost-saving measures. They look at the average amount of money spent per student in Wyoming, compare it to other states and say, “See, it’s way more than everyone else. Why isn’t it enough?”
Well, let’s see. First, Wyoming was 12th in the nation in per-student spending in 2019 at $16,228. Yes, that’s higher than every other state in the West, with North Dakota coming closest at $14,033. But with just under 97,000 students in grades K-12 in 2020, the ninth-largest state geographically incurs costs that more densely populated areas do not, including greater transportation expense, and the need to offer higher salaries to entice teachers and support staff to live in remote areas.
Sure, Wyoming only spent $1,234 per student when Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, first became a state lawmaker in 1979. But back when Jimmy Carter was president, nationwide, a gallon of gasoline cost 86 cents, a first-class stamp was 15 cents, the average cost of a new home was $71,800, and the median household income was $16,461.
The reality is that the very same reasons we say we love Wyoming – its wide-open spaces, uncrowded highways and slower pace of life – also means it’s more expensive to educate our children here than in Colorado or Utah or Idaho.
On Friday, Gov. Gordon followed the Joint Education Committee in recommending an external cost adjustment for K-12 schools of $70 million as part of his supplemental budget for fiscal year 2024. At the same time, though, he has continued to abdicate his responsibility, as the state’s top elected official, to ensure all elementary and secondary students in the state get the same high-quality education.
Instead of encouraging his attorney general to seek dismissal of the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit, he should be meeting with legislators and encouraging them to fully fund local school districts.
Instead of putting out a wish list of basic supplies and books for their classrooms, our teachers should be able to focus on how to best engage individual students for maximum success.
Instead of stuffing more money in the rainy-day mattress in anticipation of the next energy bust (because they lack the spine required to raise taxes and diversify the economy), our lawmakers should at least be willing to fund schools at the minimum level required.
If they don’t, they need to stop acting surprised when students struggle, test scores drop and teachers leave. It’s that simple.