Inevitably, in many people’s lives, there comes a time when we’re so far behind on our bills that preventative maintenance like an oil change has to be put off. But we all know what happens if we ignore it for too long.

It’s tempting to say Wyoming lawmakers are in that situation when it comes to K-12 education funding. They’ve kicked the can down the road for so long, they now face a lawsuit from the state’s teachers union – backed by Laramie County School District 1 and others – that’s trying to force them to do the right thing.

