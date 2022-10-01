It was one of those unremarkable advertisements that most people probably wouldn't give a second thought if they saw it under "Legal Notices" in the classifieds section of this newspaper.
Under the header “45-Day Review to Comment on Amending Board Policies Chapters 1 & 2 (Aug. 16 to Sept. 30),” the notice let people know that Laramie County School District 1's objective is to “delete obsolete programs; clarify reporting procedures for discrimination; update election procedures; update meeting procedures; update the process for hearings in front of the Board; update the process for policy review; and streamline and reduce the number of rules.”
All of that sounds relatively routine. As is often the case with these types of changes, however, the deeper you dig, the more concerning the proposed changes turn out to be.
Unless you read the related 66 pages of documentation (online at https://tinyurl.com/lcsd1-policy-changes), you wouldn't know that, if these changes are adopted, “the Policy Advisory Committee would be dissolved completely, and would not research and consider each proposal for an amendment, addition or deletion to LCSD1 policy. It is currently made up of the superintendent, administrators, personnel and parent representatives in the district."
Instead, "a careful and orderly process will be used in examining policy proposals prior to any action being taken by the board. The board will take action after hearing the recommendations of the superintendent and the viewpoints of persons and groups affected by the policy.’”
Once again, a local governing board seems to be saying, "Don't worry! We've got this. We would never do anything that goes against your best interests."
Sorry, but that doesn't fly with us. After all, we're interviewing candidates for that very board who are being elected in a new way that, if it weren't for public attention being brought to the need for a new election format, never would have happened.
So let's step back for a minute and take a deeper look at what's wrong with the proposed changes, as well as the process that led to them.
Limited public notice
Let's start at the beginning, when Superintendent Margaret Crespo; the district's staff attorney, Amy Pauli; and current board members decided it was time to update board policies. We agree with the superintendent that it's a good idea to periodically review policies to make sure they're not outdated.
Once the board voted to start the clock on the 45-day review period, a legal notice was placed in this newspaper to alert the public of the proposed changes and advise them how they could comment. Apparently, that's where it ended.
As one school board candidate shared with us earlier this week, parents often get several emails a week from LCSD1 – including two or three reminding them of their child's upcoming "Pajama Day." Yet none described these proposed changes, why they were being considered or how comments were being accepted.
Superintendent Crespo and several current board members said the primary objective of the district's new strategic plan is transparency. If they're serious, they need to make it a priority to communicate better about such important changes.
The proposals
Which brings us to the revisions themselves. In an interview with a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter, the superintendent said eliminating the Policy Advisory Committee is designed to allow more people to comment on proposed policy changes, not fewer.
We fail to understand how that's true, however. Unless the current process only takes input from the PAC before the board adopts policy changes (which doesn't seem to be the case), the new process creates an "anything goes" approach that could end up generating less feedback.
How do we know what the process will look like for each type of proposed change, and how can we trust that it will be effective? How will we be able to tell if similar situations are being handled consistently? How will staff members trust that their concerns are being addressed fairly?
In a time when recruiting and retaining quality employees is already extremely difficult, asking those folks to stand on shifting sand is illogical. And in an era of increased political influence on what's supposed to be a nonpartisan board, adding uncertainty is dangerous and leaves too much room for abuse.
The proposed changes also codify the new format for election of three trustees by residence area, changes the way discrimination complaints are handled, removes large sections of language related to professional conduct and loosens the requirement that the board follow Robert's Rules of Order during its meetings. It also allows the district to erase digital recordings of board meetings once minutes from those meetings have been approved. Some of these changes are good; others, not so much.
What's next?
Unfortunately, we were alerted to these proposed changes late in the 45-day review process, which left us scrambling to inform you, our readers, about what might happen.
Now, the seven-member board is scheduled to consider these changes during Monday night's meeting. We hope they give all aspects of the proposed changes a careful, public review, and reject those that have the potential to negatively affect public trust.
Based on past experience, we have little doubt that they received few comments in opposition to the changes. And even if they did, that likely won't prevent the board from adopting them.
If that's the case, LCSD1 constituents – yes, including us here at the WTE – will need to be even more attentive to proposed policy changes and their potential impacts.
We want to give our local school district leaders the benefit of the doubt. We want to believe they're filtering every decision through the lens of what's best for students and the staff who are entrusted with their care.
But trust must be earned, and the way they handled a change this significant wasn't a good way to start.