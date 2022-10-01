WTE logos for web

It was one of those unremarkable advertisements that most people probably wouldn't give a second thought if they saw it under "Legal Notices" in the classifieds section of this newspaper.

Under the header “45-Day Review to Comment on Amending Board Policies Chapters 1 & 2 (Aug. 16 to Sept. 30),” the notice let people know that Laramie County School District 1's objective is to “delete obsolete programs; clarify reporting procedures for discrimination; update election procedures; update meeting procedures; update the process for hearings in front of the Board; update the process for policy review; and streamline and reduce the number of rules.”

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK: Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus