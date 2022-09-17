In an era filled with contentious issues, it should be one of the easiest high-profile decisions the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has made in awhile. In fact, it shouldn't even require much discussion.
Joining the Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit against the state to challenge its failure to adequately fund K-12 schools is the quintessential "no-brainer." After all, if the state's largest school district won't join the fight, why does WEA even exist?
None of the state's 48 public school districts has more reason to object to the way the Wyoming Legislature has treated the issue of education funding than LCSD1. Year after year, lawmakers gather in Cheyenne and hear about annual K-12 funding deficits in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Lawmakers have spent tens of thousands for more than a decade hiring consultants to determine how much the state should be spending. Each time, they hope the answer will come back in their favor, showing that K-12 schools are overfunded. Imagine their surprise and frustration when the consultants say just the opposite – they actually need to spend more in order to comply with the state's constitutional mandate to provide an equitable education to all students.
In 2010, consultant Larry Picus told lawmakers the state had plenty of money to fund K-12 education at the appropriate levels. At the time, however, they were way overfunding administrative and clerical support positions and seriously underfunding teachers and tutors. In fact, he said, the state was short 468 teachers and 119 tutors, yet had 322 more aides than the funding model called for, according to Casper Star-Tribune reporting at the time.
Seven years later, lawmakers hired the Denver firm ACA, hoping to justify additional cuts to education in the face of declining mineral revenue. Instead, the consultants recommended the Legislature provide an extra $70 million a year. The response from lawmakers? They cut $100 million over the next three years.
In 2020, when it was time to recalibrate again, experts recommended restoring the $100 million that was cut, but some lawmakers wanted to cut $100 million more. In the end, they used federal COVID-19 relief funds to maintain the status quo.
In 2021, the Legislature's Joint Education Committee recommended a $72 million external cost adjustment over two years. By the time this year's budget session rolled around, that had been reduced to a one-year external cost adjustment (ECA) of $10.2 million to cover educational materials and energy costs only.
So, obviously, legislators have no one to blame but themselves and their predecessors for the situation they find themselves in today.
Of course, this isn't the first time the issue has gone to court. More than four decades ago, in the 1980 case of Washakie County School District vs. Herschler, this state's Supreme Court ruled that it wasn't good enough to fund public education with just local property taxes. To do so created disparities between richer and poorer districts that violated the Wyoming Constitution.
The issue was revisited in 1995, when the school district in Campbell County sued the state over unequal funding. Once again, the Supreme Court sided with the district and ordered the state to find ways to provide the same quality education to all students, no matter where they lived.
As a result of the Campbell decision, the Legislature created a block grant model based on student enrollment, committed to regular funding model recalibration and periodic external cost adjustments. Every five years, the Legislature was supposed to adjust the overall funding model to best compensate for changes in the state's economic conditions. Then, the ECA was designed to adjust funding further to account for inflation and other market-driven costs of providing services and acquiring materials.
As is typical in a state whose residents are so adamantly opposed to tax increases, when tax revenue from the oil and gas industry declined, the governor and lawmakers looked for places to cut spending. In their minds, it was perfectly acceptable to make K-12 education take its fair share of the pain.
Yet, to do what they have done for the past 14 years not only ignores the Campbell decisions, it has created an estimated $300 million annual deficit for the state's K-12 education system. According to the WEA lawsuit, districts have been unable to give teachers raises to keep up with inflation and market pressure, failed to provide adequate counseling services, failed to fund security costs and failed to adequately fund school lunch costs.
The state also has failed to provide the necessary funds to keep up with maintenance of existing facilities, let alone replace old, outdated and overcrowded buildings. Many of those schools are here in Laramie County.
Students are trying to learn in classrooms that are frequently 80 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter at the start of the school year. Many elementary schools lack a staff librarian. After-school athletics for grades 5 and 6 have been cut. The list goes on and on.
It's well past time for WEA to drag state leaders into court. Of course, it shouldn't be up to the judicial branch to force the legislative branch to do its job, but if that's what it takes, so be it.
LCSD1 should jump onboard this essential court case and encourage all 47 other districts in Wyoming to do the same. Unfortunately, there seems to be no other way to get lawmakers to do the right thing.