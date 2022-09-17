WTE logos for web

In an era filled with contentious issues, it should be one of the easiest high-profile decisions the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has made in awhile. In fact, it shouldn't even require much discussion.

Joining the Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit against the state to challenge its failure to adequately fund K-12 schools is the quintessential "no-brainer." After all, if the state's largest school district won't join the fight, why does WEA even exist?

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK: Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus