The nine or 10 months between sessions of the full Wyoming Legislature is meant to be a time of reflection, analysis and preparation.
Reflection on the fate of proposals made during the most recent session, analysis of the state’s greatest needs, and drafting of bills, resolutions and budget requests in preparation for the next session.
If done well, the 10 main standing committees, eight select committees, and various subcommittees and task forces spend time digging deep into the problems faced by Wyoming residents and searching hard for lasting solutions.
The question, of course, is whether that will actually happen. Based on what we heard during the Management Council’s meeting March 23 to authorize interim topics, it could go either way.
Take the topic of energy, for example. Just this week, the Energy Information Agency reported that more electricity was generated in the U.S. from renewables than coal for the first time in 2022. The EIA reported that coal-generated electricity dropped from a peak of almost 50% in 2007 to 23% in 2021 and again to 20% last year.
In light of that report alone, you would think the country’s second-largest energy-producing state would be talking about how to boost the development of wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear and other renewable energy sources. Instead, the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee plans to hold a general discussion of “energy issues that are currently affecting the state, including nuclear energy, mining, coal, oil-and-gas and rare-earth minerals,” as well as carbon dioxide and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS).
The committee also plans to discuss oil and gas refineries and capacity in Wyoming, which committee co-Chairman Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said he believes will affect gas prices. Mr. Dockstader has to know refinery capacity is only one small piece of the larger puzzle when it comes to how fuel prices are determined.
It’s also a red herring. If state lawmakers truly cared about how much consumers pay for energy, they wouldn’t be forcing utilities in the state to add extremely expensive, unproven CCUS technology to existing coal-fired power plants that are close to retirement.
At the same time, Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, co-chairman of the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, told the Management Council that his group wants to see if it can do anything to increase federal coal, oil and gas leasing on public lands. Good luck.
Plus, even those in the industry realize that just because land is leased for energy development doesn’t mean production will automatically take place. It’s true that revenue from federal coal-lease bonus payments has completely dried up, which means hundreds of thousands of dollars that would have gone to K-12 schools and school construction are no longer available. But most experts don’t expect it will ever return, no matter how much the Wyoming Legislature complains about it.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said, “One of the benefits of this committee is we point out in very specific terms how significant the reduction has been, and we will continue to clarify that, I think, for anybody who wants to pay attention.”
That sounds like finger pointing to us, and more wasted time. We all get it — the Biden administration wants to end our use of fossil fuels, and it took a court order to force the Bureau of Land Management to resume oil and gas lease sales. We have to wonder what Mr. Boner expects us to learn from the committee that we don’t already know and that will help us move forward in a productive way.
The bottom line is it’s time for our state’s leaders to stop putting all of their energy into defending fossil fuel extraction industries and help Wyoming transition to the future.
We have similar concerns about the Select Committee on School Facilities, which plans to consider ways for communities to build their own schools with local funding, if they have the ability to do so. Committee Chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said this would help “take that burden off the state’s shoulders.”
Once again, Wyoming lawmakers are searching for ways to shirk their responsibility, rather than digging in and doing the difficult work required to turn the state’s economy in a more positive direction. Will the solutions always be popular with the state’s residents? Doubtful. But legislators aren’t elected to score brownie points with their constituents; they’re supposed to be there to do what’s necessary.
It’s not all bad, though. There are some encouraging parts of the interim topics list, including:
- The Joint Education Committee will study K-12 mental health issues, including the impacts on student academic performance and well-being, as well as staff recruitment, retention and well-being.
- The Joint Revenue Committee will continue to study the possibility of offering more personal property tax relief, along with broadening the sales tax base to pay for it. The committee also will consider an electric generation tax.
- The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee will study Interstate 80’s condition and the increasing frequency of winter closures, along with the possibility of a differential fuel tax on diesel to add revenue for repairs to damage caused primarily by large trucks.
- The Joint Appropriations Committee will discuss the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds, as well as money from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It also will conduct a review of major maintenance funding for state, college and K-12 school facilities.
Of course, 2024 is a 20-day budget session, and nearly every interim discussion has the potential to impact spending. After socking away $1.4 billion this year, lawmakers must be willing to loosen the purse strings, as needed, to solve some of the state’s largest problems.
As several legislators and Gov. Mark Gordon said going into this year’s general session, wise investments now will pay dividends for future generations. The same can be said for the time spent by lawmakers over the next several months.