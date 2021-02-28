Monday morning, lawmakers from all over Wyoming will return to Cheyenne to participate in the bulk of this year’s delayed general session. A few might remain home and participate by Zoom, but for many, it will be the first time they’ve seen each other in person since last year’s budget session ended as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in The Equality State.
On their agenda: More than 150 House bills and Senate files, not counting those that have already been rejected by legislative committees or passed during an eight-day virtual session earlier this month.
Some of them are important pieces of legislation that deserve their full attention. Chief among them, of course, is the supplemental budget, which will define what our 90 elected lawmakers consider to be important. Will that be low taxes? Maintaining services? Preserving savings? Under the current schedule, we should know the answer by March 24.
As we said here a couple of weeks ago, we hope empathy reigns throughout the session, and legislators strike a balance among spending, cutting and raising taxes that causes the least pain to the most vulnerable among us. That means negotiating, compromising and making the tough decisions. It also means leaving Wyoming on a strong footing, despite the current fiscal challenges, and setting us up in a strong way for the larger discussions that must take place before the 2022 budget session.
The table has been set for that focus, as legislative leaders created a general session schedule that appears to include a full week of focus on the budget, March 8-12, followed by a Joint Conference Committee meeting that will last as long as needed to hash out differences between the Senate and House of Representatives versions of the one-year spending plan.
While it’s great to see a week set aside for this important task, it’s also possible it won’t be enough time to sufficiently address all of the nuances of a plan that initially called for more than $500 million worth of cuts. (Thankfully, that full amount might not be needed, because revenue forecasts have improved somewhat since Gov. Mark Gordon presented the budget late last year.)
But beyond the budget, there also are other important bills that deserve lawmakers’ attention, including:
K-12 school finance recalibration – Aside from the supplemental budget, the second biggest challenge this year will be deciding at what level to fund K-12 schools in the state. Every five years, the state readjusts funding levels based on the latest information available (or at least that’s what’s supposed to happen). But this year, facing an enormous structural funding deficit, lawmakers will have to decide how much to cut and whether to raise taxes in order to offset some of those cuts.
Fuel and tobacco tax increases – House Bill 26 would raise the existing fuel tax by nine cents per gallon, from 24 to 33 cents, the first such increase since 2013. If approved, the increase would generate an estimated $61.4 million a year to help the Wyoming Department of Transportation keep highways from deteriorating further.
House Bill 55 would raise the cigarette tax by 24 cents a pack and the moist snuff tax by 12 cents per can. The result would be more than $5.6 million in new revenue for the state’s general fund in the first year, with another $830,000 going to local municipalities.
More COVID-19 relief – Additional support for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could come in the form of rent and utility assistance from the federal government (but with the rules for distribution set by the state), as well as relief programs for large businesses that were required to close due to public health orders and for agriculture businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus.
Protecting motorists and children in vehicles – Senate File 11 would make seat belt use a primary offense (meaning drivers can be pulled over for not wearing one), while House Bill 23 would require rear-facing child safety seats or restraint systems for children younger than 2 years old, and double penalties for offenders.
Of course, many other bills would be beneficial, if approved, including ones that would require pet owners to cover the cost of care of their animals while their animal abuse court case is pending, make it easier for mental health providers coming from another state to be certified in Wyoming, and continue to shape the burgeoning blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.
Others are unneeded distractions, including a bill to address voter fraud (which isn’t a problem in Wyoming), adding the ability to recall any elected official in the state (any guess which member of Congress this is meant for?), and several that would restrict the ability of the state health officer and governor to issue public health orders.
We encourage legislators to stay focused on what matters most to Wyoming residents, rather than letting themselves be distracted by meaningless bills that often are nothing more than solutions looking for problems. If they do, history could record that the 2021 general session was a positive turning point for the state and those who choose to call it home.