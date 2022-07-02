You might have noticed that a lot of Wyoming communities were more colorful than usual in the month of June. Sometimes it was small – a rainbow sticker in a window, or a necklace with pink, blue and white stripes. Sometimes it was big – an arch of rainbow balloons in a park, a drag king with iridescent wings and a jeweled crown, a dedicated worship service at a church.
This burst of color was due to June being Pride Month. Pride Month started as a protest against unfair treatment of LGBTQ+ people, beginning with the June 28, 1969, Stonewall riots. The next year, the first Pride parade, with thousands of supporters, marched through New York City.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Wyoming have been celebrating and supporting each other for decades. This year marked the 20th Drag Queen Bingo in Laramie, and over the years, the event has raised nearly $1 million in financial assistance for Wyomingites living with HIV/AIDS.
This summer will also see the 30th Rendezvous, an annual LGBTQ+ affirming campout that builds community and fundraises for Wyoming Equality. And in the last few years, Pride celebrations have become more common and more prominent in Wyoming, a state that must balance its legacy as the Equality State against its legacy as the home of the murder of Mathew Shepard.
The conflict between those two opposing forces, a push toward equality and a push toward hatred, has become more prominent in the last few years.
LGBTQ+ people and their supporters have seen some definite wins recently. Towns like Rawlins have started their first Pride events, multiple communities have passed nondiscrimination ordinances, and Senate File 51 – which attempted to ban transgender athletes in Wyoming schools – did not pass in the latest legislative session. More and more businesses and individuals are signaling their support of the LGBTQ+ community in Wyoming.
Despite these successes, anti-LGBTQ+ hatred has not only become more visible in the last few years, it has become more organized. Groups like Moms for Liberty have led the charge in challenging books in school and public libraries, sometimes for content related to sexuality and sometimes because they show male seahorses carrying babies. Conservative activists have published “how to” guides for book challenges and lists of suggested books to ban, resulting in some libraries getting challenges for books they don’t even have in their collection. Mikayla Oz, a children’s magician and a transgender woman, had to cancel planned performances in Gillette following threats to herself and to Campbell County Library staff.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., was booed at a UW graduation ceremony after criticizing supporters of the idea that there are more than two sexes. Despite apologizing for her remarks, Sen. Lummis followed up these comments by co-sponsoring legislation asking federal agencies to recognize only males and females.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder supported the aforementioned SF 51 and publicly blamed gender dysphoria on “social contagion.” More recently, he opposed federal guidelines forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools receiving USDA funding, signaling a potential willingness to forgo federal financial assistance in order to prevent the “overreach” of ensuring equitable treatment for LGBTQ+ students.
And all of this is just the public side of the threats and harassment that many LGBTQ+ youth and adults face on a regular basis.
So while Pride has become more visible and more vibrant, in some ways, it is like whistling as you walk through a forest at night – manifesting the enthusiasm and courage you need to go through a dark place, and forcibly creating joy to overcome worry and fear. It is not enough to just applaud this bravery and confidence; we need to show our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors that they are not alone.
Wyoming has long prided itself on its “live and let live” mentality and emphasized the importance of neighborly actions. Acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the most important ways we can embody “live and let live,” and be good neighbors to others. When your car is stuck in a snowdrift, does it matter if the person coming to your aid is transgender or cisgender? If your child’s teacher is going through cancer treatments, will you hesitate to sign up for a meal train just because you might meet his husband when you drop off the casserole? We hope the answer to both questions is “No.”
Pride Month is over for the year, but the issues it brings up should be addressed all year round. We need to ask ourselves: how do we want to be thought of by the rest of the country? Do we want people to snicker or use air quotes when they talk about the “Equality State,” or do we want people to envy our close-knit communities and sense of camaraderie?
As Yellowstone reopens, do we want families of all sorts to bring their enthusiasm and tourist dollars to see our majestic landscapes, or do we want people to worry that they won’t be welcome in the small towns surrounding the park? Do we want our children to be healthy and happy, or do we want to directly contribute to the already-high youth suicide rate?
In June, the members of the LGBTQ+ community celebrate their pride in themselves. Let’s use the rest of the year to make them proud of their state.