Recent transplants or first-time visitors to Cheyenne likely don’t realize how fortunate they are to be here in 2021.
Twenty, 10 or even just five years ago, Wyoming’s capital city was often a sleepy town with few arts and entertainment options for many demographic groups, even on the weekend. For that reason, many local residents would travel to Colorado to be entertained, taking their money with them.
And while it may be stretching it to say Cheyenne now offers something for everyone, anyone who has called Laramie County home for any length of time knows there certainly are WAY more options now than there used to be.
The recent Cheyenne Day offerings provided just a glimpse of the many choices residents and visitors have when it comes to entertainment. The best part? This isn’t just happening during Cheyenne Frontier Days. From The Lincoln to Dillinger’s to local brew pubs, live music is available at multiple venues almost every weekend and many weeknights year-round.
The same holds true for art exhibits and sales. From the monthly Artwalk to hands-on classes, local artists and art aficionados have a variety of ways to scratch their creative itch.
Which is why we thought it was worth pausing the political commentary this week to celebrate the area’s arts and entertainment scene. For some of you, it will be an opportunity to check off the many things you have taken part in through the past couple of years. For others, hopefully, it will be an eye-opening look at the many options you have available to you without having to factor the current high price of gasoline into your entertainment budget.
(Note: We apologize in advance to those not listed below. The slight is not intentional, but we’re just not able to include every single location.)
Let’s start with concert and performance venues. If there’s one benefit to come from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that it caused everyone to think differently about how we interact with one another. That was certainly true for local concert promoter Hamilton Byrd, whose Blue Pig Presents production company was left without shows to promote when the world shut down last March. But by thinking creatively, Mr. Byrd and the owners of Terry Bison Ranch created a new entertainment venue that began with an inflatable screen to offer drive-in movies and led to The Chinook, which has featured the likes of French electronic music producer CloZee and up-and-coming country singer Orville Peck, as well as ongoing drive-in movies this summer (David Lynch’s “Dune” under the Perseid meteor shower next weekend isn’t something we ever expected to see in Cheyenne).
Renee and Jon Jelinek’s transformation of The Lincoln theater downtown into a concert venue was underway well before the pandemic began, and although its opening was delayed a bit by COVID-19, the former second-run movie theater now offers performances by a variety of local, regional and nationally touring musicians.
Also during the pandemic, Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar, Dillinger’s, opened in the Array building downtown and quickly became a popular hangout and destination for local and northern Colorado comics and musicians.
And even though the larger national touring shows have yet to make a strong return, the Cheyenne Civic Center has done its best to offer entertainment such as film series and festivals, as well as socially distanced Cheyenne Symphony shows. And speaking of the symphony, it even took the show outside earlier this year with a performance at the amphitheater in Lions Park.
City Recreation and Events Department staff developed a strong Fridays on the Plaza lineup this year (after having to cancel the 2020 series), including two “Fridays Extended” shows. And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the great lengths that local theater groups like the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and True Troupe have gone to during the ongoing pandemic to entertain the community.
Cheyenne also has a community concert band, and last weekend saw a local performance by the Casper Troopers drum and bugle corps, along with their counterparts from Denver and Sacramento, California, the Blue Knights and the Mandarins, respectively.
Of course, many local bars and breweries offer live music, and the community has seen the addition of several new outdoor summer music shows in recent years, such as Edge Fest (coming Aug. 28) and the hip-hop concert that happens along with the annual Paint Slingers weekend.
Speaking of Paint Slingers, let’s shift our attention to public arts events and spaces. In July, the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival and Paint Slingers event paints the town in a variety of new colors, images and designs through the addition of street art to the sides of local buildings. (To check out this year’s additions, download the free Cheyenne Art Tour app.)
Year-round, Cheyenne boasts a growing collection of art galleries, including: Art@The Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Powder River Art Gallery, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts, and more. You also can create your own artwork at places like Flydragon Design Art Studio, Graffito, Dormouse Paint Studio, etc. The Laramie County Library also frequently offers both art exhibits and community classes, and, of course, the CFD Old West Museum hosts two large shows each year.
To spotlight these and other locations, every second Thursday of the month, the Cheyenne Artwalk is held to encourage residents and visitors to check out several of these locations in one relaxing evening.
And we haven’t even mentioned other types of entertainment, such as Frontier Trampoline Park, the expanded Capitol movie theater, the city-owned Ice and Events Center, the newly renovated Putt Hutt miniature golf course in Lions Park, etc.
We could go on and on, but you get the idea. The point is, it’s increasingly difficult to say with a straight face, “There’s nothing to do here.” And we couldn’t be happier.