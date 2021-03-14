One of the major lessons of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is that, just like children, sometimes adults need to be protected from themselves.
And even though many in Wyoming don’t want to hear or acknowledge it, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist likely saved dozens, if not hundreds, of lives when they put a statewide mask mandate in place in early December.
After hitting pandemic highs in terms of hospitalizations and active cases throughout November, those numbers dropped off significantly once wearing face coverings was required. And that remained true throughout the holiday season, which brought the potential for larger family gatherings and maskless revelry.
Here in Laramie County, we went from 1,689 active cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 23 to just 156 on Jan. 2. By Feb. 23, that number was 42, the lowest since we began closely tracking it in late August. (We were at 116 as of Friday.)
Similarly, the 14-day rolling average of lab-confirmed positive test results for the novel coronavirus peaked Dec. 4 at 14.56%, way above the recommended level of 4% to limit community spread. That had dropped to 6.07% by Dec. 27, and though it spiked back up to 9.17% on Jan. 13, it was down to 1.53% on Feb. 13. (We were at 2.61% on Friday.)
The good news is those numbers have remained relatively low statewide throughout the first three months of this year – so good, in fact, that, starting Tuesday, Gov. Gordon will lift the mask mandate, and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations. (Other places, like hair and nail salons, and the local airport, are governed by other government entities, and will continue to require face coverings.)
Many residents are cheering the news, of course. After all, who doesn’t want to see things return to normal? Masks can be uncomfortable, and businesses of all types have suffered tremendous financial impacts, which have, in turn, affected the people who work for them.
And with the vaccine rollout continuing, and many of the most vulnerable seniors having already received both doses, hope is on the horizon. But we join the governor and local, state and national health officials in cautioning people that the pandemic isn’t over, and now’s not the time to let up on the measures that have caused those numbers to drop.
That means continuing to wear masks inside retail stores, maintaining 6 feet of distance from people who don’t live with you, washing hands frequently and staying home when you don’t feel well.
Failure to do so could put us right back in the situation we found ourselves in last year. People of all ages hospitalized and dying. Public events of all sizes canceled. Workers in a variety of industries struggling to make ends meet.
After all, as of Wednesday, only 20% of Wyoming’s 582,328 people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and just 12% had received both doses. That’s a long way from the 80% required to achieve herd immunity.
While the trees may be thinning, and it’s getting brighter all around us, we’re not quite out of the woods. But with a little more patience and a lot more diligence, we’re headed toward a glorious summer that includes:
Backyard barbecues with friends and family without the fear of getting loved ones sick.
People gathered together on the Depot Plaza for Friday night concerts.
Being able to enjoy a night out at a local restaurant and a movie without wearing a mask.
Tourists from all over the country visiting our area, injecting much-needed income into a state severely impacted by the drop in fossil fuel prices.
Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrating its 125th anniversary in spectacular fashion after the unprecedented cancellation in 2020.
Of course, this is just a small taste of all of the things we have to look forward to once we put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror.
But we’re not quite there yet. And while it’s tempting to believe Gov. Gordon’s decision means we’re free to throw caution to the Wyoming wind, that’s not the case.
Do we wish he had kept the mask order in place for a little bit longer? Sure. In fact, many people we’ve talked to since his initial announcement Monday morning have said the same thing. Keeping the mandate in place until the end of April would signal to everyone that it’s more important to stay safe now than risk people’s safety and economic security in the longer term.
But we will try to be optimistic and say, “We’ve learned our lesson. We know now that it’s important to wear masks indoors and keep our distance until everyone has had an opportunity to be vaccinated. We’re sure the vast majority of our fellow Wyomingites know this, too, and will keep following the advice of the health experts.”
So what’ll it be, folks? Are you willing to keep doing the right thing for awhile longer so we can put this nightmare behind us for good? Or will we be forced to endure more restrictions in the weeks and months to come?