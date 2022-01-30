It may sound like hyperbole, but those who’ve been around awhile know it’s not: The current governing body for the city of Cheyenne is already the most productive in a generation.
Not since Jack Spiker was mayor and our current mayor, Patrick Collins, was on the City Council has Wyoming’s Capital City seen local government officials work so well together and achieve so much, so quickly.
We believe that starts with the attitude of the person at the top. Even before he was elected, Mayor Collins was meeting with council members and those who were running for seats on the council, establishing relationships that would pay dividends down the road. Once they were sworn in, one of his first objectives was to increase communication, both inside city hall and with constituents.
The first step was agreeing to disagree face to face, rather than on social media, as some of their predecessors had done. The second was holding more public work sessions to discuss a variety of city projects in the open, so citizens could listen in and provide feedback. The third was the creation of the weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column, which is published in the WTE every Saturday.
But improved communication was just the start. During their first year of working together, Mayor Collins and the current council held two goal-setting sessions and were able to check off most of the objectives they set for themselves, including:
Passing a balanced budget
Using fifth-penny sales tax money in reserves on roadwork
Opening the East Cheyenne Community Open Space
Finding solutions for downtown curbs and gutters
Providing more funding for the downtown and the DDA
Securing passage of all but one sixth-penny sales tax proposition
Creating an urban renewal authority at the former Hitching Post Inn property and implementing tax increment financing for redevelopment of the area
Now, as year two begins, the mayor and council have held a third goal-setting session, laying out seven main objectives for 2022: development of the Reed Avenue Corridor in the city’s West Edge; opening up public access to the city-owned Belvoir Ranch and adjacent Big Hole; addressing surface water drainage issues; working with residents in county pockets to bring them into the city limits; addressing issues related to homelessness; creating the 15th Street Railroad Experience using train cars donated by Union Pacific Railroad, and building a new facility to house the city’s gymnastics program, since voters rejected the one on the sixth-penny ballot.
All of these are worthy goals, and we know the mayor and council will work hard to make sure they all come to fruition. But we think some are more important than others, and a couple need to be handled especially carefully if they’re to be done well.
Let’s start with the goal of eliminating “county islands” within city limits. We agree 100% that this needs to be done. In fact, it should have been done a long time ago. But city leaders need to move quickly to get in front of some of the concerns already being voiced by those who live on one of those targeted pieces of property.
First, they need to clarify that this effort will apply to those who are 75% or more surrounded by property that’s already part of the city. Then, they need to outline the steps they plan to take to make this transition as gentle and painless as possible. Residents shouldn’t needlessly worry about how they’ll pay for connecting to city water or adding curb and gutter if the city has a plan to help mitigate these costs.
The second important issue on the list of goals is addressing problems related to homelessness. We know Mayor Collins is tired of seeing folks living under bridge abutments and defecating in the downtown parking garage. But solving these problems requires more than creating steep slopes that won’t accommodate tents.
That’s why we’re pleased to hear that city leaders are working with the COMEA House and Resource Center to create a low-barrier shelter that will offer temporary housing to those who need to get out of the cold, but can’t stay sober long enough to meet the admissions requirements of the main shelter. And they hope to go another step farther by developing a one-stop shop for the human services agencies to come together and meet the needs of the city’s homeless residents, as well as others who need an extra hand up.
The other goals on the list are good ones, and we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of city leaders when they are achieved. We also hope local residents, businesses and organizations will do all they can to support these efforts.
But again, we have to go back to the reason we, and the council, are so optimistic. Mayor Collins deserves a lot of credit for having the determination and strong work ethic to make things happen.
He doesn’t sit around and wait for city staff or someone else to take the initiative. He’s constantly meeting with the key people, asking “What do we need to do to get this done?” And when people stand in his way, he steps back and finds another way to accomplish the goal (We can’t get access under the railroad tracks on the Belvoir Ranch? Fine. We’ll build a pedestrian bridge over them.).
Maybe it’s the “assumptive close” that comes with being a successful business owner. Maybe it’s the fact people can feel his genuine love for Cheyenne and the passion he feels about its potential. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s not worried about winning re-election because he’s not sure he wants to serve more than one term. Maybe it’s all of the above.
Whatever the reason, we’re excited to see so many people feeding off his enthusiasm and catching a vision for the city’s potential. Kudos to the mayor, the City Council, city staff and everyone working in partnership with them to move the city forward. It truly is an exciting time to be in the Capital City.