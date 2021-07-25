It’s easy for a leader to come into a new job making all kinds of promises.
“I will take time to get to know the key players and find out what’s most important to them.”
“My main focus is on the team I work with, not bringing attention to myself.”
“I will work hard every day to make this (organization/company) the most well-respected in the (community/state/nation/world).”
After less than a month on the job, new Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo is no different. She has made several promises and outlined a few primary objectives for her first 100 days and beyond, mostly centering around improving communication with constituents at all levels.
But we believe she is doing more than just telling people what they want to hear. Based on her years of experience as a parent, teacher and school administrator, we’re optimistic that she will be able to achieve what she has set out to do.
During a conversation this week with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board, Superintendent Crespo exhibited a strong grasp of the current condition of the state’s largest K-12 school district, especially as it relates to trust. She said she has familiarized herself with all aspects of some recent controversies within the school system, including the March 2019 discovery of racist and homophobic flyers at McCormick Junior High School.
And we didn’t get the sense Mrs. Crespo was anything but genuine when she said she has always had a good working relationship with all types of media in the past. She acknowledged that there will be times when we don’t see eye to eye on issues within the district. But even when we disagree, we can do so with respect.
For the most part, that was the case under the leadership of previous Superintendent Boyd Brown, as well. But the key difference here may be a greater willingness to share as much as can be shared with the public about controversial issues, and less of a tendency to clam up and “lawyer up.”
In the case of the McCormick situation, LCSD1 leaders forced this newspaper and a coalition of other media organizations to go to Laramie County District Court and get a judge to order the release of a redacted internal investigation. And since then, there has been very little communication with the public about actions taken in the wake of that incident to address the deeper issues of discrimination and favoritism discovered not just at McCormick, but throughout the district.
Obviously, we hope Mrs. Crespo and the current LCSD1 Board of Trustees would handle a similar situation differently. As we said at the time, we understand there are certain things that can’t be made public, including the names of students involved and certain protected employee records. But to refuse to black out that information and let the community see what you discovered – especially when it’s less than flattering – does nothing but breed thoughts that if this is being kept quiet, what other skeletons are being buried?
We also hope she will set an expectation of transparency across the district that will serve employees at all levels well. For building principals, teachers and staff to do their best work, they need to be able to openly communicate with those they interact with, without fear of reprisal from the Administration Building. They also need to know the boss has their back when it comes to handling difficult, sensitive or potential embarrassing situations.
The other thing that impressed us about our new superintendent is her comprehension of the fact that people get their information from a variety of sources these days, including the internet. In the 100-day plan she presented July 12 to the Board of Trustees, she listed at least 10 ways to communicate with district constituents, including the district’s website, social media, newspaper, radio, television, community letter, text message, QR code, interactive maps and in-person feedback.
But what impressed us most was Mrs. Crespo’s interest in communicating first and foremost with parents of children enrolled in the district, then community members as a whole. Because any school administrator worth their salt should focus first on the kids and their caregivers, then worry about what the rest of the community thinks.
That’s not to dismiss LCSD1’s connect with the Cheyenne area at large, and Mrs. Crespo doesn’t do that. In fact, she’s already out and about, making the rounds to as many community events and civic organizations as her schedule will allow.
In the coming days and weeks, Superintendent Crespo plans to “listen, learn, build and plan” using online surveys, community meetings, one-on-one conversations and much more. There will be monthly reports back to the school board and community, both in person at board meetings and on the district’s website, as all of this communication is designed to lead to development of a new strategic plan for the district.
As this process unfolds, we encourage you to connect with her in whatever way works best for you. Offer your thoughts, your suggestions for improvement and your support. Mrs. Crespo has ours, and we wish her well.