A lot has been said recently about election security, and the “issue” continues to be a hot topic in the race for Wyoming secretary of state. Yet, now that absentee voting is underway in advance of the Aug. 16 primary, it’s worth a reminder that election fraud is, in fact, a non-issue in the Equality State.
Only four people have been convicted of election-related crimes since 2000. One was a felon from Alaska who moved to Wyoming, registered to vote, and cast ballots in the 2010 and 2012 elections. Another was a sitting state representative who used a false address to vote in 2000 after selling her home in 1997. And the last two were a couple who requested absentee ballots based on an Evansville address where they no longer lived.
Current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has been traveling the state for months, telling any group that will listen how secure the voting process is statewide. He even penned an op-ed recently, refuting Mike Lindell’s lies about Wyoming voting equipment and the 20,000 votes supposedly “stolen” from Donald Trump.
Here in Laramie County, County Clerk Debra Lee is a former employee of the Secretary of State’s Office who previously traveled to other countries, helping them conduct fair and secure elections. She held a public demonstration of the local voting equipment Thursday morning for anyone who wanted to see how it worked.
And the best part? Both of these public servants are transparent about the process and willing to visit with anyone with questions or concerns.
Both will tell you there are multiple processes in place before absentee ballots are counted to ensure they are valid. And audits are conducted after the tabulations are complete to ensure their accuracy before local and state canvassing boards certify the results.
Of course, none of this will matter to the hardcore conspiracy believers, who have become convinced that foul play is happening, even in tried-and-true “red” states like Wyoming, which gave President Trump his largest margin of victory in 2020.
The rest of us can trust that our local elected officials and volunteers are doing an excellent job of ensuring our votes – and only our votes – are being counted accurately.
So, with that out of the way, let’s turn our attention to the various methods available to Wyoming residents who want to make their voices heard.
First, let’s talk about how to get registered to vote. If you’ve never registered in Wyoming, you can do so in person at the elections office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., at an early voting site or at a vote center on Election Day. Requirements include U.S. citizenship, Laramie County residency, being age 18 by the date of the election, not being adjudicated mentally incompetent, and, if previously convicted of a felony, your voting rights must have been restored. (Restoration of voting rights is automatic for first-time nonviolent felons who have completed their supervision or were discharged from an institution on or after Jan. 1, 2010, according to Ms. Lee’s office.)
New registrants must bring their driver’s license or state-issued ID, U.S. military ID, U.S. passport, Wyoming student ID or tribal ID with them to sign up.
Secondly, despite the objections of a few who want people to have to have a “valid reason” for requesting an absentee ballot, anyone who is properly registered can vote this way. Voters who want to request an absentee ballot can call the county elections office at 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountywy.gov with the subject line “Absentee (your name).” In the email, provide your name as it appears on the voter registration list, your date of birth, residential address, mailing address, party affiliation and a phone number.
Third, there’s voting in person, either in advance of Aug. 16 or that day. Early voting is available in the atrium of the county courthouse weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 15, except on county holidays. There also will be early voting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Burns Plex, 327 S. Main St. in Burns. This site will be open to all Laramie County voters.
Finally, there’s voting in person on Primary Election Day. This year, there will again be seven vote centers open on Election Day, and voters are welcome to cast their ballot at whichever one is most convenient for them between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The most significant change from previous elections is the state’s voter ID law now requires voters to present an acceptable form of identification before receiving their ballot. This applies to both early and Election Day voting.
Acceptable forms of ID include: a Wyoming driver’s license; Wyoming ID; student ID from the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or public school; a driver’s license or ID from another state; a valid U.S. passport; a U.S. military ID, tribal ID, or valid Medicare or Medicaid card. If you don’t have one of these IDs, you can get one, free of charge, from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s Services by calling 307-777-3835.
Another change is that in-person voters will insert a paper ballot into one device to record their votes, and then insert it into a scanner to have their votes counted. This voting equipment, made by Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, was purchased by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office in 2020, and the same devices will be used statewide.
Now that you know how to vote, the only remaining question is, “Why is it important?” We know most of you reading this probably don’t need to be convinced. In case you or someone you know does, however, here are our top five reasons to vote:
1. Many local issues, from property tax rates to garbage collection schedules, are decided by local and county officials on this year’s ballot.
2. State legislators make decisions that affect everything from taxes to health care services. Remember, these days, just because they are a registered Republican or Democrat doesn’t mean they automatically think the way you do. It’s important to do your homework before casting your ballot.
3. There’s only one race at the federal level in Wyoming this year. And it’s getting a lot of attention. In case you haven’t been paying attention, Rep. Liz Cheney is running for re-election against Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by President Trump, and several other candidates. Since Ms. Cheney voted in favor of impeaching Mr. Trump the second time and is vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, she has been the target of Trump supporters, including the former president himself.
4. Wyoming has proudly been a state that encourages people to exercise their right vote. From a long lead time for absentee and early voting to multiple, secure ways to cast ballots, there really are very few obstacles standing in the way of voters. Despite a few candidates advocating additional limitations, the best way to ensure that ease of access continues is to vote.
5. You get to walk around wearing a cool “I voted” sticker.
So, what are you waiting for? Pick your voting method, start learning about the candidates and ballot measures, and prepare to vote. It’s not only your right, it’s your responsibility.