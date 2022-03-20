As the final week of the Wyoming Legislature’s budget session began, we were feeling a bit more optimistic about the overall outcome.
Bills that would outlaw chemical-induced abortions and prevent voters from changing their party affiliation at the polls on primary election day were failing to be heard before preset deadlines, thanks to leaders of both the Senate and House of Representatives.
The budget debate was essentially over, with very little disagreement to be seen. And the conference committee working on the state’s legislative redistricting plan seemed to be on a good path toward resolution.
But as Tuesday turned to Wednesday, the wheels starting coming off the bus. Before the session came to an end late Friday night, an abortion “trigger ban” bill had passed, a Cheyenne senator had been stripped of his committee assignments, and the redistricting debate had devolved into minutiae centered around what individual lawmakers wanted.
Needless to say, none of this left us – or many other Wyoming residents – with warm fuzzies as lawmakers packed their bags and headed home. In fact, if the tone of online comments are any indicator, several incumbents could find it tough to retain their seats this fall.
Now that the dust has settled and the air has cleared around the Capitol, it’s time to take a look back and provide our final analysis of the brief 20-day budget session that often felt like anything but.
The budget
Point value possible: 15
Final grade: 7.5
Pre-session measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees; utilizes new sources of revenue.
Our take: When it comes to the 2023-24 biennium budget, Republican leaders in both the legislative and executive branches have gone out of their way in the past week to pat themselves and each other on the back. Ask yourself, though, is it really worth celebrating a budget that allocates $456 million less than the previous one, while at the same time spending $390 million in federal rescue funds that these same officials repeatedly said weren’t needed?
Lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon can celebrate all they want publicly, but deep down, they have to know this path isn’t sustainable. Sure, fossil fuel prices are up, thanks, in part, to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. That lets the state squirrel away more money in the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (the “rainy-day” fund).
Do we really want to move from a boom-and-bust economy based on oil, gas and coal prices to a Wall Street-based economy, where the state’s future will be increasingly dependent on the stock market?
Looking at our pre-session metrics in this category, the Legislature did, indeed, provide money to boost the pay of state employees. Will it be enough to retain the best of them? Time will tell. More money was allocated to mental health and telehealth services, mostly restoring funds that had been cut the year before. Problem is, lawmakers quickly dismissed the only revenue generating proposal – a phased-in fuel tax hike – which they will no doubt say was a good decision, based on the current prices at the pump.
Overall, this spending plan is mediocre, at best. Our elected officials should spend less time patting themselves on the back and more time digging into the harsh reality of what happens once the federal money gusher dries up.
Redistricting
Point value possible: 20
Final grade: 5
Pre-session measures of success: Meets objective of “one person, one vote” by staying within +/-5% population differential; avoids “gerrymandering” in ways that benefit specific lawmakers or either major party.
Our take: Sure, in the end, lawmakers voted to approve a map. It contains lines that define which legislators represent which Wyoming residents. It adds two people to the House of Representatives and one to the Senate in an attempt to represent the population growth in more urban parts of the state and the decline in rural areas.
And, if we were as self-focused as many of our legislators, we’d be celebrating that the plan benefits Laramie County by adding a senator and removing an awkward connection to a sliver of Goshen County.
But the final outcome puts Sheridan County outside of the +/-5% generally acceptable population deviation that represents “one person, one vote.” That leaves the state open to a potentially costly legal challenge from anyone who feels it fails to represent all residents equally.
More than that, the last few days of legislative debate devolved into exactly the type of self-interest we had hoped legislators would avoid. While we won’t go so far as to say it was “gerrymandering,” it certainly was far from the objective analysis residents should expect from their elected officials. That’s why we once again support calls for an independent commission to develop the 2030 redistricting plan and beyond.
ARPA funds
Point value possible: 20
Final grade: 10
Pre-session measures of success: Funds are allocated in a way that benefits Wyoming residents who are suffering the most as a result of the ongoing pandemic; avoids the temptation to place hundreds of millions of dollars in savings accounts.
Our take: The good news is Wyoming lawmakers allocated more money than Gov. Gordon wanted to spend from the state’s approximately $1.1 billion worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The bad news is he vetoed that nearly $46 million in extra spending, and legislators declined to override his vetoes.
The resulting bill, Senate File 66, contains money for medium and long-term workforce and health care programs, but very little short-term relief, which goes against the intent of the federal legislation. (Not that reasonable folks like House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, didn’t try to provide assistance to those in need of health care.)
The bill also contains no money to address the affordable housing crisis that currently affects nearly every community in the state, and stuffs way too much in savings (this is partly the fault of the federal law, since it gives state officials until the end of 2024 to obligate the funds and until the end of 2026 to spend the money).
Avoiding harmful legislation
Point value possible: 10
Final grade: 8
Pre-session measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Our take: Along with the two bills mentioned earlier, we were pleased to see the demise of the “Fairness in women’s sports act,” which would have banned transgender females from women’s sports teams, and the “Civics Transparency Act,” which would have placed an incredible, unnecessary burden on public school teachers to list all of their classroom materials a year in advance online.
We still have concerns about the long-term impact of Senate File 102, the “Second Amendment Protection Act,” as well as House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-Supreme Court decision.” Otherwise, most everything else that made it all the way through the process was beneficial – or at least doesn’t seem to do any harm on the surface.
Some bills are much-needed, including those that address reading problems for students in kindergarten through third grade, keep better track of juveniles in the state’s judicial system and provide scholarships for nontraditional students looking for education beyond high school.
Wasting time
Point value possible: 5
Final grade: 2
Pre-session measures of success: Lawmakers avoid wasting time on unnecessary or “statement” legislation that has no real benefit to Wyoming residents, but is intended to score political points.
Our take: Just because time-wasting bills didn’t pass this session doesn’t mean there wasn’t an abundance of them. From attempts to tell teachers what they can and can’t teach students about racism in America to renaming roadways after former President Donald Trump, these bills were just as prevalent as in any previous budget session.
Civility
Point value possible: 5
Final grade: 3
Pre-session measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling, and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Our take: Based on the Senate’s decision to strip Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, of all committee assignments alone, it was tempting to push this grade even lower. Things got worse when we learned Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, allegedly made death threats to one current and one former lawmaker. Plus, Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, was removed from a caucus meeting because he refused to put his phone away. And, earlier in the session, there was “Bump Gate,” where Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, was accused of intentionally bumping into Sen. James after a vote he didn’t like. (Sen. Driskill said it was an accident and apologized.)
Most of this feels like adults who never learned how to control their emotions resorting to the same behavior they exhibited on the playground in their grade school days.
Thankfully, much of this lack of civility seems to revolve around a very small group of extremists who act out when things aren’t going their way. We hope leaders in both chambers continue to address these situations with the seriousness they deserve.
Medicaid expansion
Point value possible: 25
Final grade: 0
Our take: No need to explain this one further. We allocated a quarter of the total 100 points to this critical legislation for a reason, and, once again, our Legislature has left 24,000 or more Wyoming residents without preventative health-care coverage. There’s simply no justifiable excuse for this, and those who oppose it should be held accountable.
By our tally, that’s 35.5 total points out of a possible 100, a solid “F,” no matter how steep the grading curve. Whether that score is deserved is open to debate, of course, and, as always, we welcome your thoughts. Just, please, whatever you do, keep them civil.