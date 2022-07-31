Two events of the past week should serve as a reminder that now isn’t the time to get complacent about COVID-19.
The first was the announcement that 79-year-old President Joe Biden tested positive for the novel coronavirus. For most people – especially in a red state like Wyoming – this news probably barely crossed their radar, and, if it did, the response was likely, “Yeah? So what?”
The good news for our current commander-in-chief was that it apparently really was no big deal. The president had a runny nose, dry cough, his voice was hoarse, and he was experiencing fatigue. But he said he was able to work while in isolation, thanks to being fully vaccinated, double-boosted and taking a five-day course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid. (The White House said he tested positive again Saturday in a “rebound case,” but he had no symptoms.)
Compare that to former President Donald Trump’s experience when he contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, before vaccines were widely available. He spent several days in Walter Reed Medical Center after his oxygen level dropped to reportedly extremely low levels. He also was given an experimental antibody cocktail, which wasn’t available to the general public at the time. By some accounts, his condition was much worse than he let on.
The lesson, of course, is that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing not just death, but also severe illness. Yet as of earlier this week, just 51.3% of Wyoming residents were fully vaccinated (having received more than one shot), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hopefully, that number includes all of the people most at risk of hospitalization or death. As we all know by now, though, anyone can have a severe case of COVID and end up on life support or worse – even those without any prior conditions known to put them at higher risk.
So why haven’t more Equality State residents been vaccinated against the virus? There are many reasons – few of which are valid. But as much as we’d like to believe it’s still possible to convince the unvaccinated, we’re not here today to talk anyone into rolling up their sleeves and getting a shot. Those who haven’t done it by now aren’t likely to suddenly change their minds.
Instead, we want to focus on how we should all behave toward one another as the global pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 1 million Americans continues.
Think back to the early days, in the spring of 2020, when most everyone was in lockdown, and the focus was on protecting our essential workers. Those who did venture out to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor’s office were advised to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from other people. Thankfully, most did.
As recently as late January of this year, when the number of active cases topped 1,500 on a given day here in Laramie County, many people could still be seen masked up in public places. But as the mid-winter surge quickly faded and cases dropped to double digits, so did our diligence and our willingness to be inconvenienced by a face covering.
Thankfully, as those especially vulnerable were able to get a first, and, later, second booster shot, case numbers stayed low. The Wyoming Department of Health reduced its COVID-19 data updates to twice a week, then just on Tuesdays, which is still happening today. Since many people rely on rapid tests they can get at their local pharmacy, and the county health department no longer does testing, the accuracy of those numbers can easily be called into question.
So it really wasn’t that much of a surprise that after the CDC moved Laramie County into the “high” risk category on July 21, based on statistics related to the spread and seriousness of COVID-19 infections, there was no alert from either state or city-county health officials.
Which brings us to the second significant event of the past week, Cheyenne Frontier Days. The CDC risk level change came just as tourists began to descend on the Capital City for the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration.” Obviously, the outdoor venue may have helped mitigate the spread of the latest omicron variants, and as of late this past week, the risk level was dropped back to “medium.” But if we think there won’t be a spike in cases thanks to people packed into restaurants, bars, concert venues and other public spaces, we’re deceiving ourselves.
That’s why we’re calling for a return to the civility, compassion and care that was so evident a little more than two years ago.
If you choose not to mask up and you encounter someone who is, don’t give them a hard time. Keep the eye-rolls and snide comments to yourself. And please, remember the other early pandemic precaution, social distancing, and keep 6 feet away.
If you’re the one wearing the mask, don’t worry about feeling out of place. Instead, take pride in the fact you’re protecting others in the event you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it. You’re also doing your part to protect our economy by keeping local service employees healthy and at work.
Most of all, if you’re feeling the least bit sick, don’t assume it’s “just a summer cold.” Steer clear of people until you’ve tested or are feeling completely well. You never know whose life you might be saving in the process.
If numbers show any significant increase in cases or hospitalizations in the aftermath of CFD, we hope local and state health officials will issue the appropriate alerts and recommendations. But even if statistics don’t show such rise in cases, it’s time to remind ourselves that fall is just around the corner, and winter will quickly follow. If we want to stay healthy and keep our economy clipping along at a solid pace, we need to return to some slightly uncomfortable habits that have proved effective.
Mask up, stay back and stay home when needed. It’s as simple as that.