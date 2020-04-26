For generations, the motto for both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts has been “Be prepared.”
It’s good advice for everyone, but it’s especially important for government officials, whose primary task is ensuring the general welfare of their constituents – us. Certainly many of our elected leaders were Scouts in their formative years, but even those who weren’t are probably well aware of the motto.
In the middle of a crisis like the current coronavirus pandemic, you can easily tell which public officials took the motto to heart and which ones rarely give it a second thought.
In Wyoming, we’re blessed to have leaders at all levels who are – more often than not – planning ahead. It’s not always the case, of course, and we’ll get to those folks in a minute. But we’d like to start by praising the recent actions of local elected leaders who have both taken quick action, and later been forced into some very difficult and painful short-term decisions.
Cheyenne
Let’s start with the city of Cheyenne. Mayor Marian Orr announced April 16 that she was suspending administrative pay for 303 employees and would immediately cut expenditures by 10% across the board. The former means those staffers who have been paid even though they can’t do their jobs from home will no longer receive a paycheck.
The next day, she took it a step farther and announced that 17 people will be laid off effective May 1. In addition, 15 vacant positions will not be filled, including three in the Cheyenne Police Department.
Now, it’s tempting to look back at recent decisions by the Cheyenne City Council and say if they hadn’t done things like use $4 million from reserves to complete the second floor of the new Municipal Court building, more would be available to help offset some of these reduced revenues. Certainly no one expected a virus pandemic when such decisions were made. But hindsight being what it is, it’s now clear reserves should be built up to higher levels and then not touched until a real emergency arises.
Laramie County
Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said county government is much better positioned, thanks to wise decisions through the years that have resulted in a healthy reserve fund. But the current commissioners also deserve kudos for their quick actions as county and state health orders were announced.
Commissioners amended the county’s sick leave policy by giving each employee an extra 40 hours and removing the cap on how much sick time employees could donate to a shared bank for those in need. Commissioners also gave staff two extra paid holidays on either side of Easter weekend. The good news is most county employees have remained healthy and on the job, but this is a perfect example of preparing for worst-case scenarios.
And thanks to its overall fiscal health, no county employees have been furloughed or laid off.
Heading into the season when local governments prepare their budgets for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Laramie County department heads are being asked to offer reductions from this year’s budget of 20%, even though cuts may not have to be that large, Mr. Malm said. City officials will likely take similar steps.
Of course, the reason for these actions is the financial impact of COVID-19, which hits local governments hardest in the form of severely reduced sales and use tax revenue. As most of us stay home to try to control the spread of the deadly virus, we’re spending less money in local stores. And if the pandemic severely impacts the summer tourism season, revenue will be even lower, which is what these government leaders should expect.
Local government budgets were already tight before this crisis arose, partly due to less coming in from the state in the form of consensus revenue funding. But now they’re bracing for 20-25% less sales tax revenue, or possibly more.
Wyoming
Which brings us to the state’s fiscal straits. As if Wyoming didn’t have enough trouble to deal with in terms of declining revenue from the coal industry, along comes COVID-19 at the same time the bottom was beginning to fall out of oil prices due to a production battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Shelter-in-place orders keep people from hitting the highways, so this past week saw oil futures trading at well below $0 per barrel as supply far exceeded demand. And the stock market has tanked as a result of the pandemic, which will impact returns on the state’s investments, at least in the short term.
As we’ve said here more times than we can count, state lawmakers need to diversify Wyoming’s tax base. Earlier this year, even as the coronavirus was starting to make its presence felt in the Cowboy State, elected senators and representatives seemed to be coming to the realization that they couldn’t kick the revenue can down the road much longer.
Now, in response to COVID-19, they are gearing up for at least one special session – and likely more – to address the pandemic’s impacts on Wyoming families, businesses and the state’s economy. Gov. Mark Gordon has asked department heads for 10% budget cuts, likely meaning tens or hundreds of millions of dollars will no longer go to services that are essential to Wyomingites.
But it’s possible the impacts on the state’s two largest industries – mineral extraction and tourism – will be so severe that more draconian measures are needed. In fact, the Legislative Service Office has estimated revenue losses during the 2021-22 biennium will range from $556 million to $2.8 billion.
At the same time, state officials should be considering using at least some of their reserve funds to help Wyoming residents in need. It’s true that likely will force the issue of finding new ways to generate revenue much sooner, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes crisis situations force decision makers to actually get off the dime, which is exactly what’s needed at the state Capitol.
It’s true the federal government is giving Wyoming $1.25 billion through the CARES Act, and future legislation may provide more. But since it’s not clear yet how states can use that money, no government entity should be counting their stimulus dollars before they’re granted.
As any good Boy Scout or Girl Scout would tell them, it’s time to be prepared for the worst, and hope and pray for better days ahead.