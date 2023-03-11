Wyoming Capitol-67th legislative session

The Wyoming Legislature’s 67th session came to a close on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Wyoming Legislative Service Office reported there were a total of 497 bills and resolutions numbered for introduction, and the Legislature passed 196 of them by the final day of a 37-day session.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

Ask most any Wyoming legislator how they think they did during this year’s 37-day general session, and they’ll probably say, “Not bad” or “Pretty good, all things considered.”

We beg to differ.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus