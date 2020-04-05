“I think that when the dust settles, we will realize how very little we need, how very much we actually have and the true value of human connection.” – Meme posted to the #WyomingNeighbors Facebook group
At some point in every crisis, there comes a time to pause and take stock of where we are, what we need and what we should do next.
Three weeks into Wyoming’s part of the global coronavirus pandemic, with at least a month to go until things even begin to return to “normal,” now seems like a good time to do just that.
Depending on your circumstances, that may mean taking inventory and deciding whether it’s time to make a trip to the grocery store or the local food pantry. If you’ve been laid off, furloughed or had your hours cut at work, it probably means deciding what you can do without, at least for a while.
But it also should involve seeing what you have from a different perspective. Maybe you do need some things from the store, but you also have some nonperishable food items you don’t really need, and you could donate them (as long as they haven’t expired). If you’re worried about lost income, maybe you have some things you haven’t used for years and could sell to someone else. If you are fortunate enough not to be worried about money, maybe you can consider the opportunities you have to help others (keep reading for a few suggestions).
This change of perspective applies equally to business owners, nonprofits and governments, as well. Because if we’re not doing the best we can during this difficult time to match resources to needs, we’re failing each other in a big way.
Here are just a few examples of what could be done:
• Health care providers – We heard this past week about some personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies being released from state and federal stockpiles (though the latter apparently is close to running out). But how do we know whether that’s meeting needs around the state?
What do our hospitals and private clinics need more of? How do we know whether we should be sewing masks, making headbands, or doing something else with our time and money?
We encourage all medical providers to reach out through local media and on social media to give residents a sense of how they can best help. And don’t just do it once. Send out regular updates as circumstances change. (Maybe the Wyoming Medical Society could collect this information and put it on a webpage.)
• First responders – Do our EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement officers have what they need in the event (heaven forbid) of a widespread outbreak in our area? If not, what more can we do to help protect them (other than stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus)?
• Nonprofits – Which organizations need what, and considering the importance of social distancing, how can we best get those items to them?
Are we truly serving the least among us, and what happens as the number of people in need continues to grow? Are we prepared for long lines of cars waiting at food pantries like we saw in several major cities this past week?
Other than cash donations, and food and certain paper products, what else do local nonprofits need to best serve Laramie County residents in the days and weeks to come?
• Businesses – Though local, state and national organizations were quick to step up and offer grants and low-interest loans, some of those resources were quickly tapped out. What now? Should we send emails or letters encouraging our congressional delegation to make sure emergency funds get to those who need it most? Should those efforts be directed elsewhere?
Besides supporting local eateries by using drive-thru, curbside and delivery options, what else can be done? Can we order gift cards from places we normally wouldn’t think of? What about hairdressers, cosmetologists, bartenders and wait staff who can’t work because their businesses have been closed? How can we help make sure they’re able to survive this shutdown and return to work when the pandemic eases? (The answer to one of these questions is to visit www.serviceindustry.tips/en/wy/. There, you can tip a delivery driver or service industry worker, thanks to the efforts of the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition.)
Can we help our other key workers – including grocery store employees, truck drivers and postal carriers – in any way (again, other than by limiting contact)?
• Government – In addition to keeping people safe by issuing public health orders, government entities should be doing all they can to get resources to where they’re needed most. This means the aforementioned PPE, as well as financial resources for individuals and businesses.
This past week saw the creation of the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund by the city of Cheyenne, Forward Greater Cheyenne, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and United Way. Donations are being accepted now, and United Way will take applications starting April 13 from those residents facing financial hardships. (For more information and to donate, go to https://www.forward greatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19.)
Other grassroots efforts are underway to match those willing to give with those in need, including “Oops... I ran out of...” on Facebook. (Sometimes a bit of information is all that’s needed, and this is a great place to get it and share it.)
The main thing to remember as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our lives is that no matter how much or how little we’ve been impacted so far, we will get through this, as long as we do it together. That means those who have need to give generously to those who don’t. And those who are in need shouldn’t be afraid to take advantage of the help that’s available.
So take some time today to pause, take an honest assessment of your current situation and make a new action plan. And don’t forget to say a word or two of thanks, even amid these less-than-ideal circumstances. You’ll be glad you did – and so will others.