Last week, we encouraged you to take the time to follow the actions of the 66th Wyoming Legislature during its budget session, which begins Monday.
We noted that the three main objectives of this 20-day session are approving a budget for the 2023-24 biennium, adopting a legislative redistricting plan and deciding what to do with more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Then we said you should pay attention to the specific actions and comments of your elected state lawmakers and hold them accountable when you head to the polls later this year.
But how is the average Wyoming voter supposed to gauge whether these and other goals are accomplished? With a scorecard, of course. Which is why we humbly offer the one we’ll be using to decide whether legislators deserve to continue in office or should be replaced at the first opportunity.
(Total points possible: 100. Feel free to adjust the point values based on your personal priorities.)
The budget
Point value: 15
Key measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees; utilizes new sources of revenue
Key players: Gov. Mark Gordon, Joint Appropriations Committee members
Laramie County lawmakers involved: All of them, in one way or another, since they all vote.
As its title suggests, the main objective of a budget session is to adopt a budget for the next two fiscal years, which begin July 1. This year, Gov. Gordon has proposed a balanced $2.3 billion general fund spending plan that recommends flat state agency funding compared to the previous budget and adds $453 million to the state’s “rainy-day fund.”
The governor clearly sees that state revenue has taken an enormous hit in recent years. But in typical election year fashion, he’s blaming regulations enacted by the Biden administration during its first year, rather than admitting that the mineral industry – especially coal – was suffering well before a Democrat returned to the White House.
Unfortunately, Wyoming’s budget still relies heavily on revenue from fossil fuel severance taxes, since lawmakers once again failed during the interim to suggest any significant ways to reduce the state’s dependence on these industries. The best the Joint Revenue Committee could come up with is a phased-in fuel tax hike of 10 cents per gallon (which lawmakers should approve). But it’s time to look beyond regressive, existing taxes at new ways to avoid the boom-and-bust cycle.
Gov. Gordon is right to emphasize the need for significant increases in compensation for state employees, since he said agencies are “hemorrhaging talent and experience” as a result of the private sector “picking off some of our best and most talented.” To help address the problem, he included $53 million in his budget proposal for pay raises. But will that be enough?
Redistricting
Point value: 20
Key measures of success: Meets objective of “one person, one vote” by staying within +/-5% population differential; avoids “gerrymandering” in ways that benefit specific lawmakers or either major party
Key players: Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, co-chairs of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Zwonitzer, along with Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, who also are on the committee
As of Friday, the Corporations Committee supported a “62-31 plan” that would address population growth in Laramie County and other more urban areas and population loss in other areas of the state by adding two representatives and one senator.
While this proposal would add an estimated $200,000 a year to the cost of the legislative branch, it seems to be the one most likely to be supported by most state lawmakers.
The key thing to watch for here is whether legislators can avoid making decisions that are either self-serving or that benefit either major political party, as we’ve seen happen in other states.
ARPA funds
Point value: 20
Key measures of success: Funds are allocated in a way that benefits Wyoming residents who are suffering the most as a result of the ongoing pandemic; avoids the temptation to place hundreds of millions of dollars in savings accounts
Key players: Gov. Gordon, members of the Joint Appropriations Committee
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, is co-chairman of the JAC.
When he presented his plan for federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act back in mid-December, Gov. Gordon told the JAC he believes “these funds must be used strategically and provide benefits for our grandchildren.” We don’t disagree with that statement, but we do take issue with the way he wants to go about it.
If lawmakers adopt the governor’s plan, more than half of the $1 billion would be placed in savings. The rest would be allocated for large-scale energy projects, economic development, higher education initiatives, health services, wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, and art and historic preservation.
Already, some of this money is being put to good use, such as with the creation of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, “a new effort to better diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy and workforce.” ARPA funding, Gordon said, would help to cover the first year of the WIP, which has already led to the creation of the state’s first-ever powerline technology degree and certificate program at Western Wyoming Community College.
But leaders need to avoid the temptation to create a bunch of new programs that will require ongoing funding sources. Brick-and-mortar projects and temporary initiatives would be better.
Ultimately, what legislators need to remember is that Congress passed the nearly $2 trillion ARPA as a way to speed relief to people across the country who have suffered negative economic and health impacts due to COVID-19. Wyoming’s share of this money should be used for those purposes, not to fund pet projects that either the governor or lawmakers can’t fund any other way.
Medicaid expansion
Point value: 25
Key measures of success: Wyoming lawmakers finally vote to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 25,000 low-income residents.
Key players: Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, were the key sponsors of legislation that passed the House, but failed in the Senate in 2021.
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Again, depending on which chamber gets a chance to vote on expansion this year, all of them likely will be involved.
There are so many reasons the state should have accepted the expansion offered under the Affordable Care Act when it was approved nearly 12 years ago. But the bottom line is it would improve the health of Wyoming residents and reduce the amount of uncompensated care provided by health care facilities, which is good for the state as a whole. The fact that lawmakers like Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, have continually voted against Medicaid expansion is shameful, and sends a message that lawmakers don’t care about those less fortunate than themselves.
Avoiding harmful legislation
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Key players: All 90 state legislators
This one may seem obvious, but we already see plenty of bills filed that would do more harm than good. These include a bill to create runoff elections, one that would prevent government employees from serving in elected office and one preventing vaccine mandates.
Instead, if there’s time to pass “extra” bills – and there definitely will be – they should include such things as upgrading emergency communication equipment, creating a much-needed system for juvenile justice accountability, allowing for the processing of early ballots ahead of Election Day, and expanding broadband and telehealth services.
Wasting time
Point value: 5
Key measures of success: Lawmakers avoid wasting time on unnecessary or “statement” legislation that has no real benefit to Wyoming residents, but is intended to score political points
Key players: All 90 state legislators
Almost as bad as the category above are bills designed to make a political statement and/or score points with party leaders more than create change that makes a positive impact. In a short session as busy as this year’s, there’s no room for this nonsense.
Civility
Point value: 5
Key measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling, and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree
Key players: All 90 state legislators
Last year’s special session brought out the worst in a few members of the Legislature, with one lawmaker calling another a profanity-laced name over Zoom when he thought the microphone was off. We expect better from our elected officials.
There you have it, folks – our scorecard for grading the 66th Wyoming Legislature during the session that starts tomorrow. Here’s hoping for a civil, productive 20 days that benefits all Wyoming residents – and a better-than-passing grade when all is said and done.