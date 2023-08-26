Why is it so hard for us to change our lifestyle, even if the change is good for us?
For example, do you currently have at least one reusable shopping bag or tote somewhere in your vehicle? Do you use it every time you go into a local grocery, hardware or other retail store? (If you do, thank you. Unfortunately, you’re in the minority.)
If you knew you were going to be charged at least 10 cents for every single-use bag you took from those stores, would that be enough to force you to change your habit?
For some people, the answer is no. Oh sure, they’d grumble about it for awhile, but it wouldn’t take long for them to just ignore that extra charge as a part of life.
For others, though, the answer is yes. Paying a penalty for using bags they really don’t need would finally force them to remember that reusable bag gathering dust in the trunk or to carry their purchases out to their vehicle without a bag.
Four members of the Cheyenne City Council hope that most capital city residents fall in the latter group. That’s why Richard Johnson, Ken Esquibel, Scott Roybal and Dr. Mark Rinne are sponsoring an ordinance to eliminate single-use plastic bags.
Before we dive into the specifics and offer our opinion about whether it should be adopted, let’s first state clearly that we really wish government didn’t have to force us to do the right thing. After all, is anyone really going to argue that either single-use plastic or paper bags are good for the environment?
That said, the reality is that we would do all kinds of things that are bad for us individually or society as a whole if it weren’t for government regulations, taxes and fines. How many people quit smoking every time the state jacks up the tobacco tax? How many stopped using their cellphone while driving after the city imposed a fine for doing so? How many started wearing their seat belt when the state made it a secondary penalty if the driver is pulled over for speeding or some other offense? (And how many more might wear one if it were made a primary offense?)
So the argument “The government doesn’t get to tell me what to do!” is a nonstarter. The question really is whether this proposed ordinance is the right way to get people to stop using so many single-use plastic bags. We say it is not — not because there should be no ordinance, but because it doesn’t go far enough.
As written, the ordinance would prevent retailers from offering any single-use plastic bag to their customers. (Councilman Johnson said he will amend the ordinance next week to make it effective July 1, 2024, in order to give businesses time to adapt.) Retail outlets would be encouraged to make reusable bags available free of charge or offer them for sale at checkout counters, and to provide boxes at checkout without charge.
If businesses want to offer paper bags to customers, they would have to charge an “environmental service fee” of 10 cents per bag. Half of that amount would be retained by the retailer for administrative costs of collecting and reporting the service fee to the city, while the other half would be sent to city officials once a quarter for implementing and enforcing this new city law, as well as educating the public about sustainable practices.
There are exceptions in the ordinance for such things as laundry dry-cleaning bags, prescription drug bags and bags provided by restaurants for take-out food items. There also is an exception for low-income residents who are on state-run food assistance programs.
Councilman Johnson has said Cheyenne’s ordinance combines language from ordinances passed in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Jackson, Wyoming. Yet as he continues to face a barrage of hateful messages — including, unbelievably, death threats — he said this week that he will propose removing the 10-cent charge. If that happens, where’s the financial incentive for shoppers to choose reusable bags?
The better solution is to toss this ordinance in the recycle bin and start over. If we’re ever going to get serious about taking care of our planet — the only one we have, in case you haven’t noticed — we’re going to have to give up some of our bad habits. In the case of retail bags, that means charging 10 cents (or more) for each single-use bag, regardless of whether it’s the thin plastic that blows in the wind, gets stuck in trees, pollutes our waterways and chokes our livestock, or a paper one.
Speaking of paper, it’s well documented that although they are biodegradable and easy to recycle or compost, paper bags take much more water, fuel and energy to produce than their thin plastic counterparts. They also require more deforestation, which runs counter to a planet that needs more trees, not fewer.
If Cheyenne wants to get serious about doing its small part to benefit the environment, the City Council needs to either pass an outright ban on single-use bags or adopt a fee that’s high enough to force people to make a change.
The alternative is to continue to do nothing and hope that residents change their habits on their own. Good luck with that.
