On this Christmas Eve, we wanted to step away from the issues of the day, the controversial topics and anything that divides us. Instead, we hope you’ll kick back with a cup of your favorite warm beverage and bask in the glow of the holidays as we share what they mean to us.
Rebekah Fitzgerald, community representative: “My love for the holiday season is integrally tied to my faith, which celebrates the joy of the birth of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and what the birth of that child long ago beautifully represents: a spirit of love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness, giving and sacrifice. While some may not share in my faith, I believe many can relate to the joy the comes with this season of giving.
“I hope I never forget my first memory of my parents teaching my siblings and me the true meaning of the season. The simple, yet lasting, lesson came shortly after we had woken Christmas Day to our gifts from Santa and a hearty family breakfast. We were instructed to get dressed in outdoor clothing and handed some gloves. We piled into the pickup truck and drove a few blocks while my parents explained to us that we would be delivering firewood to an elderly gentleman who needed it for the winter and had no family to celebrate Christmas with. We fell out of the truck less than enthused, but our mood quickly changed when it was clear our simple gesture brought such immense joy to this gentleman’s day.
“The gentleman would remind me of that day every time he saw me, but I didn’t need reminding. That day, whether I realized it then or not, my parents gave me one of the greatest gifts – the gift of the true meaning of the season. It’s the spirit of love, kindness and giving that truly makes this such a wonderful time of year, and it’s my hope that those attributes spill over for each of us in the coming year.”
Lindsey Hanlon, community representative: “One of the most important aspects of my holiday celebrations as an adult is meeting people that I love where they are at, and not where some idealized version of the holiday says they should be. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to have the ‘perfect’ Christmas, where everything looks magazine-ready, all presents were bought and wrapped weeks in advance, and everyone is effortlessly having a good time. But the stress of trying to achieve that vision can ruin the holidays for the very people we’re trying to celebrate with.
“So instead, we come up with flexible expectations that emphasize the love we have for each other over the way the holidays ‘should’ be celebrated. Sometimes that means wrapping a printed out tracking slip for a present that won’t quite make it in time. Sometimes it means getting holiday cards in February. Sometimes it means spending Christmas Eve around a heater in an open garage because we’re trying not to get one another sick. Sometimes it means a long nap on Christmas Day because you need a little bit of quiet.
“The most important gifts that we give each other are our time, attention, love and a lot of grace.”
Paulette Gadlin, community representative: “Merry Christmas, everyone. The meaning of Christmas is simply Jesus! Peace, happiness and joy are words he preached for the world. I see it, feel it and hear it on Christmas Day. I pray that it remembered throughout the year 2023 and forever.”
Andre Torres, community representative: “What the holidays mean to me has dramatically changed over years. As a little boy, it was the excitement of going through the three-inch-thick Sears holiday catalog and circling that NES (16-bit Nintendo Entertainment System), struggling to go to sleep on Christmas Eve and waking up to a stocking-filled, magical morning.
“It wasn’t till I left home and joined the Navy that I developed an internal appreciation for the holidays. During my 20 years of service, I spent many holidays in the middle of the ocean, under a star-filled night sky, missing out on those magical Christmas mornings and family-packed Thanksgiving dinners.
“As a young father, I was able to experience the other side of that magic, always amazed at how hard my beautiful wife works to ensure we created that magic for our family. I remember buying a few little gifts and wrapping them up like Santa had brought them. But make sure it was known the bigger presents were from Dad, as I didn’t want Santa taking all my credit.
“Now as a husband, father and grandfather, what the holidays mean to me is family. The opportunity to create that magic and bring everyone together to laugh, reminisce and create new memories. Remembering and honoring the family members that are no longer with us, and welcoming the new additions, as well. Coming together as a family, in the spirit of our faith, to give thanks and praise for what we have been blessed with in our lives and the heavenly gift of love and salvation to mankind.
“My very best holiday wishes to you and your families, and may those serving be brought back home safe.”
Bill Albrecht, APG Media of the Rockies regional president: “Each Christmas sort of has a ‘Christmas Carol’ effect on me. It swirls up memories of Christmas past, with big family gatherings, sitting at the little kids’ table, favorite gifts and images of members that have since pasted.
“Time seems to stand still during those thoughts and memories. Then comes the reality of today, and having adult children visiting, seeing the hustle and bustle of their holiday travels and preparations. Some are able to join us, and others only connect by phone or computers.
“Finally, there always seems to be something that makes me wonder about what the future will bring.”
Alyte Katilius, staff photojournalist: “My family holiday traditions look a little different than most because I am Lithuanian. Our holiday season includes Christmas Day, but also focuses heavily on Christmas Eve, which we call Kūčios. On this night, we gather as a family to eat a 12-dish meal symbolic of the 12 apostles. This meal contains no meat, as most Catholic rituals demand. Herring, however, is a dish often served in the meal because it was common and easily acquired in Lithuania. (Yuck.)
“As you can image, a meal of such magnitude requires tremendous preparation and hours of toiling away in the kitchen. We grind poppyseeds, knead dough and make an absolute mess. My favorite part about the whole thing has always been getting up early, jamming to Christmas tunes, and cracking jokes with my dad and siblings. You see, Kūčios has always been my dad’s big production. It’s a chance to spend time together, pass down old family recipes, and partake in a festive cocktail or two.
“My mother is Irish, and she claims domain over the kitchen beginning on Christmas morning. Our meal that evening is decidedly not vegetarian. The crowning jewel of the feast is a juicy “roast beast.” (Dr. Seuss)
“Although I am the first child to move far away from home, I am very lucky to be able to return to Chicago and spend Kūčios and Christmas with my loved ones.”
Tad Kilgore, director of audience and distribution: “Zelensky’s words to Congress still linger in my mind. He said, ‘We’ll celebrate Christmas. Celebrate Christmas and, even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out. If Russian ... missiles attack us, we’ll do our best to protect ourselves. If they attack us with Iranian drones and our people will have to go to bomb shelters on Christmas Eve, Ukrainians will still sit down at the holiday table and cheer up each other.’
“I take nothing for granted. We have had open insurrection at the Capitol, riots in our streets, and we experience systemic violence in our schools and cities. Division has become the marketing tactic of cable media and our parties. We take too much for granted. Democracy is fragile. Hate is easy. I reflect on that.”
Tammy Mercer, multimedia advertising director: “Christmas, to me, is about family, games and great food! This year, we continue traditions that include dancing around to Christmas songs in the kitchen while baking holiday treats, laughing and giggling as a family – acting silly, having fun and being loud.
“This year, my daughters and I welcome into our lives my fiancé (as of Dec. 17) and his wonderful children. We cannot wait for our future as a blended family, building new traditions, and growing with love, laughter and dancing!
“Merry Christmas, Laramie County – I wish all of you the happiness and joy that I’ve been blessed with this year!”
Brian Martin, managing editor: ”As a naturally anxious person, for many years, I approached the holiday season with a lot of frustration that I had so much to do in such a short amount of time (apologies to my family). Thankfully, as I’ve grown older, I’ve learned to relax and enjoy the season more each year.
“As soon as Thanksgiving is over, I enjoy decorating the house (both inside and out) with lots of lights, trees, miniature village and Nativity scene. Although I don’t enjoy shopping any other time of the year, I love finding the perfect gifts for my wife and other family and friends. And, of course, I love the family tradition of prime rib on Christmas Day.
“But the best part of the holiday season is sitting back, thanking God for all of the ways he has blessed my life, and enjoying time with family. I thank you, our readers, for being an important part of my life, and I look forward to all we will share together in the new year!”