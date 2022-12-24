WTE logos for web

On this Christmas Eve, we wanted to step away from the issues of the day, the controversial topics and anything that divides us. Instead, we hope you’ll kick back with a cup of your favorite warm beverage and bask in the glow of the holidays as we share what they mean to us.

Rebekah Fitzgerald, community representative: “My love for the holiday season is integrally tied to my faith, which celebrates the joy of the birth of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and what the birth of that child long ago beautifully represents: a spirit of love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness, giving and sacrifice. While some may not share in my faith, I believe many can relate to the joy the comes with this season of giving.

