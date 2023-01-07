Next Tuesday, 93 Wyoming lawmakers—many of them brand new to their positions—will gather at the state Capitol to start 37 days of work that will help determine the state’s future.
Think that’s hyperbole? It’s really not, and not just because you could say that about every session of the Wyoming Legislature. Since the state’s citizen-led legislative branch only gathers together for 20 days in even-numbered years and up to 40 days in odd-numbered ones, each session, whether budget or general, is important.
This year, the redistricting-expanded Legislature gathers under the glistening skylights and golden dome to decide what to do with an unexpected revenue windfall they know won’t last. They will once again consider whether now’s the time to extend Medicaid health coverage to thousands of low-income Wyoming residents and if the state’s election process needs to be reformed. They’ll discuss whether to give residents a break on their property taxes, ways to permanently fund the state’s suicide prevention hotline and how to provide in-state hunters with a better chance of drawing certain tags.
No doubt, many of them will want to spend time talking about other things, such as LGBTQ+ rights, abortion and freedom of speech at the state’s only four-year public university. We wish they wouldn’t. Sure, these and many other social issues are important to many people. But history has shown that whenever Wyoming legislators get involved in these topics, they only make things worse for the state, its residents and its future potential.
Regardless of the topic, however, we believe it’s critical to watch the actions of our state lawmakers closely and hold them accountable for them. It’s also important to make your voice heard by email, phone or in person at the Capitol, on issues that are important to you (Visit wyoleg.gov for more information.).
Since many of them like to base their opinion of the state’s K-12 teachers solely on the results of standardized tests, we think turnabout is fair play. That’s why, as we did for the first time last year, have created the following scorecard, which assigns point values to the actions we believe members of the 67th Wyoming Legislature should take during their 2023 general session. (Total points possible: 100.)
The supplemental budget
Point value: 25
Key measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees and compensation for retirees; balances long-term savings with wise expenditures
Key players: Gov. Mark Gordon, Joint Appropriations Committee members
Laramie County lawmakers involved: All of them, in one way or another, since they all vote.
After the October report of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group revealed much higher-than-expected revenue from the minerals industry, Gov. Gordon has proposed putting $412 million into the Permanent Mineral Trust fund and $248 million into the Common School Account within the Permanent Land Fund. This savings, he believes, will continue to be the primary generator of revenue for the state, even in the sure-to-come-again lean years.
He has also proposed transferring another $4.3 million to the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, also known as the “rainy-day fund,” to bring its total to $2 billion.
In a state with a long history of boom-and-bust cycles due to its lack of economic diversification, saving money when revenue is good makes sense. However, we hope to see a significant amount spent to address critical needs for Wyoming residents, including: access to mental health care and a 24-7, in-state suicide prevention lifeline; more low- and moderate-income housing; support for K-12 education; higher wages in order to recruit and retain quality state employees; a long-overdue increase for state retirees; funding for a community college loan fund for nontraditional students; property tax relief for seniors and low-income residents; and more.
Medicaid expansion
Point value: 20
Key measures of success: Wyoming lawmakers finally vote to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 low-income residents.
Key players: Members of the Joint Revenue Committee, who are sponsoring this year’s expansion bill, as well as whichever committee is assigned to consider the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act this year.
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Again, depending on whether both full chambers get a chance to vote on expansion this year, all of them likely will be involved.
We pray, plead and encourage lawmakers to do the right thing and support expanding the eligibility requirements for the state’s Medicaid health coverage using mostly federal funds. Yet, every year, it fails to gain enough support.
In 2021, it came closer than ever, passing the House and failing in a Senate committee. But close to passage does nothing for the nearly 20,000 Wyoming residents who fall in the health care coverage gap because they make just barely too much to qualify for the current Medicaid program, yet not enough to get subsidized insurance under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Study after study points to the large financial benefits of offering preventative health care to this segment of the state’s population. In a year where the state is enjoying a massive windfall, there’s no legitimate reason lawmakers shouldn’t finally get this done this year.
Mental health services and suicide prevention
Point value: 15
Key measures of success: Permanent funding is approved for the state’s 24-7 suicide prevention lifeline, and Wyoming joins interstate compacts for psychologists and licensed professional counselors.
Key players: Members of the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, who are sponsoring the bills.
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Former Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, chaired the House side of the joint committee until her retirement at the beginning of the year. Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, has replaced her, while Sens. Anthony Bouchard and Lynn Hutchings serve on the Senate committee.
This should be an easy 15 points for state lawmakers, who should be embarrassed to show their faces in public if they object to funding a round-the-clock prevention hotline in the state with the highest suicide rate in the nation.
Likewise, allowing the state to join multi-state compacts that provide residents the opportunity to get mental health services from out-of-state providers and in-state providers to expand their reach beyond Wyoming’s borders is a win-win for everyone.
Financial support for local governments
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: Either through the supplemental budget or via individual bills, legislators need to boost financial support for cities, towns and counties statewide.
Key players: All 93 state legislators.
Some places are worse off than others, depending on their dependence on certain types of industries. A few are in danger of becoming ghost towns. Instead of ignoring the problem, lawmakers need to increase direct support to cities, towns and counties through the supplemental budget, as well as support economic and workforce development efforts, such as increasing the ways municipalities can generate their own funds, expanding the availability of liquor licenses and providing funding for the Wyoming’s Tomorrow program.
Maintain/increase support for ALL Wyoming residents
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: Whether it’s election reform or juvenile justice funding, state lawmakers need to find ways to benefit ALL Wyoming residents, not just those they agree with.
Key players: All 93 Wyoming legislators.
This session, one bill will be considered to allow ranked-choice voting at the municipal level on a trial basis. Another would provide more money to help turn around the lives of troubled youth, rather than locking them up. Still another would create a special type of alert system for missing Indigenous people.
At every turn, Wyoming lawmakers should be looking to boost residents up, not tear them down. Which leads us to ...
Avoiding harmful legislation
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Key players: All 93 state legislators.
This one may seem obvious, but we know they’re coming: efforts to bar transgender girls from participating in high school sports; defund the Gender and Women’s Studies Department at the University of Wyoming; and limit the methods of voting have all been promised in the interim. To pass any of them would be the equivalent of shooting yourself in the foot, since these issues are what discourage young people from staying in or moving to Wyoming.
Civility
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling, and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Key players: All 93 state legislators.
After the bullying and intimidation by folks like Sen. Bouchard—who was stripped of all interim committee assignments for his behavior—this session needs to be about professionalism, decorum and respect. We don’t go as far as Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who asked for pre-signed letters of resignation from his committee chairs, but it’s high time for the Wyoming Legislature to be seen as a place for professional adults, not spoiled brats.
There you have it, folks—our scorecard for grading the 67th Wyoming Legislature during the session that starts Tuesday. We sincerely hope to be able to hand out better-than-passing grades in the weeks to come—not for the legislators, but for the sake of current and future Wyoming residents.