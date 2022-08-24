Last week’s primary election revealed many things about the current state of politics in Wyoming – some good, some bad.
Let’s start with some good news. Regardless of your party affiliation, this week’s primary once again showed that the state’s election process is trustworthy, and our county clerks and their staff are dedicated to preserving its integrity. Not only did we hear no complaints of voting irregularities, results are canvassed by independent boards at the county and state levels to certify that was the case.
That’s unlikely to silence those like Republican Secretary of State primary winner Chuck Gray, however, who have parroted the false election fraud claims coming from former President Donald Trump and his supporters ever since the 2020 election results didn’t go his way. We just hope this week and another well-handled election in November will cause Mr. Gray and others to stop sowing seeds of distrust about a system in Wyoming that clearly works well.
The next post-election takeaway isn’t that surprising, but should concern anyone who had hopes the Legislature would stop wasting time on highly partisan, mostly far-right boilerplate legislation. With an economy desperately in need of diversification, a K-12 education funding crisis, tens of thousands of residents without health insurance and many other top-shelf issues facing them, lawmakers shouldn’t be wasting their time on the pet issues of the American Legislative Exchange Council and other groups.
Yet, based on last week’s results, it seems many of the state’s Republican voters either don’t care or failed to do their homework about certain candidates. For example, in Natrona County, Casper developer Bob Ide narrowly defeated former Senate President Drew Perkins. Of course, we have no evidence of how he will perform as a lawmaker, but the fact Mr. Ide was photographed with state GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, gives us some indication.
Rural eastern Wyoming, especially, is growing ever more conservative. In Goshen County, Rep. J.D. Williams lost his seat to Allen Earl Slagle, and Rep. Shelly Duncan lost her seat to Scott Smith. And in Converse County, Rep. Aaron Clausen narrowly lost his seat to Tomi Strock, who encouraged her campaign Facebook followers to attend a Chuck Gray-sponsored screening of “2000 Mules” because “it is trully (sic) an eye opening documentary” about the 2020 election.
All of this sets up the 67th Wyoming Legislature to be even more radical than the one that wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars on a special session about vaccine mandates.
Which brings us to a key point: If more people don’t start doing their homework, asking questions of candidates and voting, this radicalization of our political system will continue. And, sorry, folks, we hate to say it, but there’s really no excuse for this other than simple laziness.
Today, thanks to the internet and social media, there are more ways than ever to find out where each candidate stands on the key issues. In addition to stories and news briefs in publications like the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, there are candidate questionnaires on our website, WyomingNews.com, and answers to online surveys by other organizations.
Not plugged in? There’s still the old-fashioned method of picking up the phone and calling those you’re wondering about (yes, the phone numbers can be found on the Secretary of State and Laramie County Clerk’s Office websites, but we’ll soon be publishing a list of all of the phone numbers and email addresses they provided when they filed to run for office).
Another disturbing lesson to be learned from this year’s primary field is that some people seem to want to get elected so they can destroy the system from the inside. While we certainly hope that isn’t the case with Mr. Gray and Republican U.S. House nominee Harriet Hageman, we saw evidence of this trend from people like current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell, U.S. House candidate and current state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and others.
Thankfully, many of these folks failed to advance to the general election, but some did. And with all of the noise made lately at school board meetings here and across the state about books in school libraries and district mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, voters must be extra careful to vet trustees candidates this fall.
Of course, with the attention placed on the race between Ms. Hageman and incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, it would be easy to say that the days of Wyoming going unnoticed on the national political scene are over. We’re not sure, though.
Certainly, the high-profile battle between Ms. Cheney and Mr. Trump drew the attention of journalists and political insiders from the Beltway and across the country. It also generated a lot of attention from average residents nationwide with an opinion about Ms. Cheney and her service on the congressional committee investigating the 1-6-21 Capitol riot. That attention led to millions of dollars from outside the state pouring into Ms. Cheney’s campaign account, as well as Mr. Trump endorsing in down-ballot races.
We can’t help but wonder if this is a one-time blip on the radar, however. How likely is it that, once the current battle of wills fades away, the least-populated state in the union will continue to garner such attention? As is the case with Alaska other than when Sarah Palin’s on the ballot, we think it’s pretty unlikely.
Of course, the most obvious takeaway is that the former president still has a lot of influence in the Equality State. Ms. Hageman’s landslide victory over Ms. Cheney is all the evidence we need to see that. Unlike the attention that came with it, that likely will take much longer to fade into the past, especially if the Republican Party continues to be the Party of Trump.
OK, that’s enough looking back. With fewer than 80 days to go until the general election, it’s time to grab a notebook, make a list of candidates to research and get to work.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Aug. 20