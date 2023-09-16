property taxes

While it’s true that many Wyoming residents need property tax relief, a citizen-led ballot measure isn’t the right solution. In fact, if adopted, it would create more problems than it would solve.

Led by former Republican candidate for governor Brent Bien, the proposal is simple: it would base the amount of taxes owed by residents on half of their property’s assessed value, as long as they’ve owned it for at least six months and lived in the state at least a year. This remedy is too simplistic, though, since it includes no plan to replace the large amounts of money that would be lost by state and local governments, as well as K-12 school districts.

