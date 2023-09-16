While it’s true that many Wyoming residents need property tax relief, a citizen-led ballot measure isn’t the right solution. In fact, if adopted, it would create more problems than it would solve.
Led by former Republican candidate for governor Brent Bien, the proposal is simple: it would base the amount of taxes owed by residents on half of their property’s assessed value, as long as they’ve owned it for at least six months and lived in the state at least a year. This remedy is too simplistic, though, since it includes no plan to replace the large amounts of money that would be lost by state and local governments, as well as K-12 school districts.
It also wouldn’t be applied based on a property owner’s ability to pay — in other words, multimillionaires would get the same percentage cut as those below the poverty line.
Mr. Bien and others in the Wyoming Freedom Caucus would have you believe they’re the only ones looking out for you and your best interests — this time, in the form of the impact on your pocketbook caused by the upward pressure on home values created, in part, by a lack of sufficient housing. Don’t fall for it.
In fact, this group voted earlier this year to kill several bills that would have provided immediate relief to the taxpayers they purport to care about today. This includes: HB 98, which would have established a $50,000 homeowner’s exemption, as long as it didn’t exceed 25% of the total market value of the home; HB 121, which would have created a property tax deferral program; and House Joint Resolution 2, which was designed to start the process toward long-term residential property tax reform. According to a recent op-ed by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, they also joined the few Democrats in the Legislature to prevent debate on Senate File 136, which was designed to lower the assessment rate on residential properties.
What Mr. Bien and his supporters choose to ignore, however, is that the Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon did pass and sign into law two key bills related to property tax reduction. The first increased the income level for residents to qualify for the Property Tax Refund Program, which was heavily promoted by the Wyoming Department of Revenue leading up to the June 5 application deadline.
To qualify, residents had to have a household income less than the greater of 125% of the county or state median household income (in Laramie County, that amount was $86,400 a year); household assets other than a house, a car for each adult in the household and IRA or pension funds worth less than $150,000 per adult household member; and be a Wyoming resident for at least five years. For property owners who had paid their taxes in a timely manner and met the requirements, it provided relief of up to half of the median residential property tax amount, or 75% of the property tax bill, whichever was less.
This was a well-thought-out plan, designed to provide immediate relief to those with the greatest financial need.
Wyoming also offers a Veterans Property Tax Exemption that offers a discount of $3,000 off the assessed property value for military veterans and their surviving spouses. And a statewide program exists to provide tax rebates to the elderly and disabled, managed by local senior citizen centers.
In addition, as of March, commissioners in Converse, Lincoln, Sublette and Teton counties also offered their own county-based property tax refund programs.
The other action taken during the 2023 General Session was approval of a constitutional amendment that will go before voters next November. If adopted, it would create a fourth tax class specifically for residential property, as well as a subclass for owner-occupied primary residences.
Currently, Wyoming property’s three classes are mineral, industrial and everything else, which includes both commercial and residential. All are assessed at the same 9.5% rate. If voters approve the change to the state’s constitution, lawmakers could consider legislation to set a separate, lower rate for residential property, and possibly an even lower rate for single-family homes. (Wyoming is one of the few states that doesn’t do this already.)
Mr. Bien and his supporters likely will tell you that’s all well and good, but Wyomingites need relief now, not in 2025 or later. We say that thanks to lawmakers and Gov. Gordon, those who need it most can already get it.
And they’ll tell you government is always too fat and can stand to lose more employees and programs. That’s simply not true. In fact, Equality State government is currently leaner than it’s been in a long time, thanks to previous budget cuts and the inability to keep salaries competitive with surrounding states and private industry.
And at a time when sources of revenue to fund K-12 schools are drying up, taking away more makes no sense.
Assuming he gets 100 qualified registered voters to act as sponsors, in order for Mr. Bien’s proposal to show up on the 2024 ballot, he and his supporters must gather 29,730 valid signatures from 15% of those who cast ballots in the 2022 general election in at least two-thirds (16) of the state’s 23 counties by Feb. 12. While we’re generally opposed to the large number of signatures needed to get a referendum on the ballot, in this case, it may be the obstacle that prevents residents from doing something they might regret in the long run.
