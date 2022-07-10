For those who have been frustrated by Cheyenne’s limited recycling options for years, it was almost as exciting as finding money in a jacket pocket or under a couch cushion.
Effective immediately, the city’s Sanitation Division is accepting clear, brown and green food-grade glass, as well as plastics labeled with #4 (LDPE) and #5 (PP). The only #5 plastic not accepted is clamshell food cartons, commonly used for takeout.
After years of tossing out plastic drink cups, yogurt containers and disposable kitchen utensils, it’s exciting to know these items can finally be repurposed instead of ending up in the landfill. Of course, they need to be empty, rinsed out, dry and loose (not bagged) before being tossed into your blue-lidded recycling container. But we think that’s a small request in exchange for the environmental benefit.
And although the city, for a brief time, used to accept glass to build drainage layers in the landfill, it has been especially dispiriting to have to toss glass bottles and jars into the trash bin, knowing full well they could easily be melted down and reused.
Now, with fewer limitations on what’s accepted, the hope is more people will get engaged in the recycling effort. That, in turn, will lead to more consumer products made from used plastic items, such as toys, tableware, shoes, bags and home furnishings.
Yet as exciting as this news is, we think there’s even more that could be done. All it would take is local residents and elected leaders coming together to make recycling an even bigger priority, even if that means paying a bit more for certain options.
Here are just a few things we think are worth considering:
Making it easier to recycle more – We understand the reasons certain limitations exist, especially since most of them are financial. For example, the recycle bins are emptied every other week, even though many people actually fill their recycle bins faster than their trash carts.
Just this week, we spoke with a member of a family of five who said she usually has three or four bags of recyclable materials stacked up in her garage because they generate it faster than the city can pick it up. She’s willing to wait, but others surely aren’t, so we imagine many items that could be recycled are still ending up in the landfill.
With the high cost of fuel these days, and the difficulty in hiring and retaining truck drivers, it’s probably a nonstarter to suggest that the Sanitation Division switch to weekly pickup of recycling containers. It’s probably equally ridiculous to suggest larger families could opt to pay more each month for more frequent pick-ups.
Sure, the city will accept these items at the Felix Pino Transfer Station, but it costs $1.25 per bag. How about waiving that cost for city residents, who are already paying the monthly pick-up fee?
Encouraging rural county residents to recycle – Even though recycling isn’t profitable for the city, it is a “diversion tactic,” according to Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek. That means it saves space in the landfill, which extends its useful life. It’s the same reason the city has a program to collect yard waste and turn it into compost.
Most, if not all, private trash haulers in Laramie County don’t offer a roadside recycling program, which means, if they’re motivated to do so, those who live outside the city limits must drive their recyclable materials to the Transfer Station and pay the $1.25-per-bag fee.
If it’s free to drop off yard waste, why not waive the fee for plastic and glass, too? We’d prefer to have the large blue drop-off bins located around the city again (even if not in grocery store parking lots), but we understand those come with their own problems, such as people using them as a dumpster or items piled up on the ground around them if they fill up too quickly.
Whatever method is chosen, more people should be encouraged to recycle by removing as many barriers as possible.
More education about recycling options – This one’s easy, mostly because the city is already connected with a great resource that’s free of charge for anyone with a smartphone.
By downloading the Recycle Coach app and entering your city address, you can get detailed information about what is and what isn’t accepted. You can even set the app to remind you when it’s time to take your container to the curb.
Another option would be to affix new stickers to the front of each recycle bin, reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled. When the program first began, each bin displayed these stickers, but most have worn off long ago.
Encouraging more use of reusable items – We’ve previously advocated for more use of reusable items, including, first and foremost, grocery bags. Although they can be returned to local supermarkets – and yes, we know they’re used by many people as garbage can liners at home – we think it’s time for city leaders to ban the use of plastic grocery bags. As they do in Jackson and in other communities, stores could charge 10 cents a bag for paper sacks, which would encourage more people to bring their own cloth bags. (It also would help keep plastic bags out of local trees and streams.)
As we said at the beginning, we appreciate all efforts by the Sanitation Division staff to reduce the Capital City’s environmental footprint. Accepting more items is great news, and we hope it encourages residents to do their part to keep more waste out of the landfill.