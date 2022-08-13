WTE logos for web

Many aspects of Wyoming’s education system, from the constitutional prohibition against legislators prescribing textbooks to the block grant funding model, rely on the concept that districts and institutions know what is best for their students.

Recently, however, everyone from private citizens to legislators are taking it upon themselves to decide what other people should be able to read and learn – and they think both K-12 students and those in college shouldn’t be allowed to learn things that these would-be education decision-makers personally disagree with.

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK: Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus