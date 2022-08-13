Many aspects of Wyoming’s education system, from the constitutional prohibition against legislators prescribing textbooks to the block grant funding model, rely on the concept that districts and institutions know what is best for their students.
Recently, however, everyone from private citizens to legislators are taking it upon themselves to decide what other people should be able to read and learn – and they think both K-12 students and those in college shouldn’t be allowed to learn things that these would-be education decision-makers personally disagree with.
Laramie County School District 1 is facing a new round of attempts to ban books in school libraries. (The people organizing these attempts object to the language of “banning,” but it’s hard to think of a better way to describe trying to prohibit schools from purchasing books and students from reading said books. And since they’ve turned off comments on their Facebook page, it’s also hard to engage in a true effort to share awareness about the books being featured.)
Rather than the current opt-out system that the school district has, where any parents who have concerns regarding their child’s reading can limit what titles their children can access, the parents opposed to certain books favor an opt-in system. Using this approach, thousands of other parents would have to opt into allowing their students access to all the materials that should be available to them. To this editorial board, this seems like one group of parents attempting to control the parenting decisions and children of others, instead of focusing on their own choices and children.
Of particular concern is the ways in which these parents seem to want schools to cater specifically to the things that they personally agree or disagree with, telling other parents to go to the public library or Amazon.com if they want their kid to read “Slaughterhouse-Five.” (Yes, a book from 1969 is still apparently a concern.) But a public school is just that – public. A student whose parents are fine with them reading “The Bluest Eye” shouldn’t have to hitch a ride to the public library or spend $10 on Amazon because it makes a handful of parents uncomfortable.
While those challenging library policy ask us to “think of the children,” legislators who wish to control what is taught at the university level ask us to “think of the constituents.”
After efforts to defund the Gender and Women’s Studies program at the University of Wyoming failed during the last session, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, revisited the issue in a recent meeting between lawmakers and trustees. Steimetz and other lawmakers have cited everything from concerned constituents (failing to note how many constituents fall into that group) to low numbers of graduates in the program as reasons to pull funding from this program, specifically.
But both of these arguments seem to run counter to two of the core mission statements of the university to “graduate students who have experienced the frontiers of scholarship and creative activity and who are prepared for the complexities of an interdependent world” and to “nurture an environment that values and manifests diversity, internationalization, free expression, academic freedom, personal integrity and mutual respect.”
There isn’t a one-to-one correlation between “the value of a degree program” and “the number of students majoring or minoring in that program.” In their time at UW, students may decide to get credits by taking classes in many areas that they don’t intend to major or minor in. An English major will still take classes in mathematics and science, and a business major may decide that anthropology and religious studies classes are the best options to complete their degree. Part of being a well-rounded student and a well-rounded human being is exposure to different ideas and concepts.
Hundreds of students end up in Gender and Women’s Studies courses each semester, sometimes because they’re interested in the topic and want to get their required credits, sometimes because they want to make a career out of championing the rights of women and the rights of people of all gender identities. We doubt that lawmakers would consider taking away degree requirements for mathematics courses, no matter how many students graduate with a degree in math. And in the same way that a parent concerned about a particular book can decide not to let their child read it, a student concerned about the contents of a Gender and Women’s Studies class can just … not take it.
Again, Sen. Steinmetz and others seem to be confusing protecting their own beliefs with forcing their beliefs on others. Attempting to remove the option to even take a Gender and Women’s Studies course from all students because a few constituents don’t like it turns concern into curtailing academic freedom.
We ask that everyone, from parents to lawmakers, try to remember the core values of personal liberty, academic freedom and trust in educational institutions that are enshrined in our Constitution.