It’s a situation that’s certainly rare, if not completely unprecedented in Wyoming. All seven local judges in Laramie County – four at the state district court level and three at the circuit court level – late last year signed a letter to the Wyoming State Bar, voicing their concern about District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove’s ability to do her job effectively.
Then, within the past two weeks, we were made aware of a similarly rare letter from the commander of the Cheyenne Police Department’s detective division to Ms. Manlove, challenging her decision not to file charges against a man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage girl. In the letter, Lt. Rob Dafoe says there was more than enough evidence to bring charges against the suspect, and the fact it still hasn’t been done eight months later means the man likely has had plenty of opportunity to violate someone else in this way.
Either letter, on its own, would be cause for concern. Put together, they begin to reveal a pattern of incompetence and mismanagement of the Laramie County District Attorney’s office.
Of course, as regular WTE readers who have been following this story know, the allegations against Ms. Manlove go deeper than just two letters of disagreement. The State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility has been asked to review her performance and decide, among other things:
Whether she has dismissed an excessive amount of cases;
Whether her conduct in her office has caused many staff attorneys and other employees to resign;
Whether she has inappropriately used state budget cuts as a justification for some of her actions; and
Whether she told the Laramie County sheriff that her office would no longer prosecute misdemeanor offenses and nonviolent felony cases, and that she refused to prosecute Game and Fish violations and first-offense DUIs.
Ms. Manlove has denied nearly all of these allegations and vigorously defends her reputation, both in a 359-page response that contains 42 pages of point-by-point denials and admissions, and in a 1-minute, 24-second video on her campaign website, la4da.com. The latter is light on details and heavy on yet another reminder that her father, Ed Grant, was a district court judge here in Laramie County.
In fairness to Ms. Manlove, we encourage you to go to her website and read her responses. You may decide some, if not all, of her arguments are reasonable and legitimate.
But if even a portion of the allegations of mismanagement are true, the consequences can be – and likely have been – devastating for crime victims and their families. The most serious relates to the case of Andrew Weaver, who, according to Special Bar Counsel W.W. Reeves, was released from jail in September 2019 because of a failure by Ms. Manlove’s office to file charges against him properly and in a timely manner. Five days after his release, he was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two adults and injured two 14-year-old boys.
Ms. Manlove blames this one on a filing error by a staff member and a delay by the circuit court clerk’s office in processing the paperwork. Besides, she says, Weaver “would have been eligible for bond regardless.”
Plus, it could be argued, how was she to know he would turn around and kill two people a few days later?
But wait, there’s more. Ms. Manlove allegedly told her staff not to report overtime, which, if true, would be a violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. And those same staff members who alleged the overtime violation said she created a hostile work environment.
From the minute she walked in the door after being elected, it was clear Ms. Manlove holds grudges and acts impulsively. To fire nearly all of the office’s staff who were loyal to her predecessor, Jeremiah Sandburg, was all the proof we needed in that regard.
So what’s to be done about all of this? Because Wyoming lacks a recall provision, and it seems clear Ms. Manlove has no intention of stepping aside voluntarily, it’s critical that the State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility conduct a thorough hearing on the allegations brought by Special Bar Counsel Reeves as soon as possible. If that hearing results in a recommendation to the Wyoming Supreme Court that she be disbarred, that needs to be done quickly.
If not, it will be up to all of us, the voters of Laramie County, to decide whether this is the type of person we want serving as our lead prosecutor. If not, around this time next year, we must choose a new leader for the Laramie County District Attorney’s office – one who will hire and support the best attorneys, prosecute criminals to the best of their ability, and gain the confidence of law enforcement officials, judges and others in the court system.
Because to do otherwise means justice will continue to be elusive in Wyoming’s capital city.