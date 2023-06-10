Some wisdom doesn’t come from a book, a teacher or a classroom. It comes from parents, grandparents and other significant adults in your life. One such tidbit is the old adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Apparently, some members of the local school board and their supporters in the Cheyenne community missed out on that lesson. A few of them also seem to have ignored any parental instruction on how to conduct yourself diplomatically and courteously in public.
Worst of all, Monday night’s Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting was a classic example of how local public servants are being forced to waste time and money these days addressing the latest culture war topics in order to appease a small, but vocal minority. The bulk of the more than three-hour meeting was taken up by a discussion of whether children and youth in the state’s largest K-12 district should be allowed to check out books that may contain even a hint of “sexually explicit” content.
This debate began at a February work session, when school board members heard a report from Joe Evans, the district’s English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator, regarding library usage. At that time, Mr. Evans reported that just 18 LCSD1 parents or guardians had completed opt-out forms to limit what library materials their child could check out.
The discussion at that time could have focused on how to make sure every parent or guardian in the district knows about the opt-out process, making it easier to complete, and how to be sure it is honored once parents sign it. Instead of doing just that and moving on to more important issues — such as how to get young kids out of a dilapidated, overcrowded school in south Cheyenne — Trustee Christy Klaassen pushed the board in a different direction.
Because apparently, it’s no longer the role of parents to have an ongoing dialogue with their children about sexuality, especially when they encounter something explicit in media such as books, magazines, television, movies or on the internet. In Mrs. Klaassen’s eyes — and those of some of her colleagues — it’s the job of librarians, teachers and administrators in our public schools to scour every piece of printed material ever purchased for LCSD1 libraries for sexually explicit content and to keep it away from our young people. (They do realize most teens have smartphones these days, right?)
But who defines “sexually explicit?” That unenviable task was assigned to Superintendent Margaret Crespo, LCSD1 attorney Amy Pauli, Mr. Evans and other district leaders. Was anyone surprised that the seven board members were split over which of the two draft options presented Monday night they liked best?
The majority disliked defining “sexually explicit” as “textual, visual or audio materials that depict or describe sexual conduct in a pervasively vulgar manner.” Instead, they preferred to define library materials as “sexually explicit” if they contain “more than a word or phrase” that was considered problematic.
We firmly believe in the importance of limiting access to certain types of materials based on a student’s age. But we also believe the current system already does that.
The viability of the existing system was proven further when district officials presented the possibility of four levels of opt-out provisions in the future. In addition to full access to all materials (called “open choice”) and “no access,” Mr. Evans presented a “parent limits choice” that would be based on a librarian’s current “Clean Reads” list, excluding books that would fit into the “sexually explicit” definition, and include a variety of genre, choice, taste and reading levels, depending on the student.
The fourth option is the “identified list choice,” which would opt students out of all books identified as sexually explicit per whatever definition the board settles on, and any books in the queue that are set to be reviewed. Superintendent Crespo emphasized that, under this system, every parent would have the opportunity to make an active choice about the materials their children accessed. While we wish that valuable staff time didn’t have to be used to engineer this system, we think this is a reasonable way to address concerns about content while still honoring every parent’s ability to make choices for their child.
But some trustees still want the district to create a master list of every potentially problematic book or other piece of media and require parents to complete an “opt-in” form in order for their student to view these materials.
Again, we have to wonder whether the vast majority of parents in the district think this is needed. Mr. Evans reported Monday that there are currently 41 opt-outs in place out of the district’s 13,200 registered students. That’s 0.003% of the student population, and only 23 more than when the issue arose four months ago. Do we really need to spend up to $10,000 per title to review books and create a list that so few will use?
This “major problem” has a simple solution that doesn’t impose your values on someone else’s children: If you don’t like what the public school system is doing, home-school your child or send them to a private school. Can’t afford either of those options? Then spend some time talking to your kids, building trust with them, and teaching them your values and why they are important to you.
Most importantly, keep lines of communication with them open throughout their adolescence. Because, like it or not, that’s the job you signed up for when you decided to bring them into this world, not the librarian’s.