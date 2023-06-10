Some wisdom doesn’t come from a book, a teacher or a classroom. It comes from parents, grandparents and other significant adults in your life. One such tidbit is the old adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Apparently, some members of the local school board and their supporters in the Cheyenne community missed out on that lesson. A few of them also seem to have ignored any parental instruction on how to conduct yourself diplomatically and courteously in public.

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK: Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus