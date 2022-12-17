WTE logos for web

The recent controversy involving a Laramie church elder’s sign in the University of Wyoming student union has raised several questions. Unfortunately, there are few easy answers, despite how black-and-white some choose to view the situation.

It started Friday, Dec. 2, when Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt did what he’s done hundreds of times in the past – set up a table in the Wyoming Union containing various religious-themed books and attempt to visit with students as they pass by. This time, though, he took it a step too far by posting a banner on the front of his table that said, “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”

