Of the many tasks local government officials face as they head into 2021, renewal of the sixth-penny sales tax must be high on their list of priorities.
This time, though, city leaders must do a better job of preparing for the November vote. Because if voters lack confidence in the process leading up to Election Day, they’re less likely to support the needs, much less the “wants,” on the ballot.
That means they must hit the ground running in the new year. In fact, they should already be talking to Laramie County commissioners about ways to get the public more involved in the process, whether that’s through online and mail-in surveys, public meetings (yes, mostly virtual ones for now, due to the ongoing pandemic) or some other means.
In whatever formats they choose, city, county and small-town officials should present potential voters with a preliminary list of the projects being considered for sixth-penny funding. They also should solicit ideas they haven’t thought of yet. That way, they have an idea of what voters are likely to support.
At the same time, our elected leaders need to meet with department heads in public work sessions to get their take on what should be done right away and what can wait. We were pleased to see the Cheyenne City Council hold the first such session late last month with the city’s Community Recreation and Events Department.
At that meeting, department leaders outlined an ambitious, $40 million plan for renovating the Cheyenne Civic Center that includes: a new HVAC system; a loading dock; more accessible seating and restroom facilities; modern equipment that meets the needs of acts booked to perform there; a multi-purpose room that would meet the needs of many types of events; and much more.
Department leaders also offered a request for $7 million to add a new cemetery next to the new Cheyenne National Cemetery west of town and to upgrade the irrigation system at Lakeview Cemetery.
There is no doubt both of these projects would be good investments. The question council members and Mayor-elect Patrick Collins must ask themselves is how they fit in the overall priority list that likely also includes two replacement fire stations and one new one; replacement of downtown sidewalks, curbs and gutters; street repair projects; recreation access to the city-owned Belvoir Ranch; work on the new east Cheyenne park; etc.
Once the priorities are set, council members and the mayor must make sure cost estimates are accurate. Past experience shows the problems caused by not investing in good appraisals and detailed plans before heading to the polls.
Of course, county commissioners and town council members in Albin, Burns, Carpenter and Pine Bluffs must go through the same process. But they have a history of getting this right. It’s the city that must do better.
The other major question elected leaders must wrestle with is how to structure the 2021 ballot. We will echo the concerns we have shared since 2017 about mixing priority projects with “wants,” as well as infrastructure needs with recreation amenities.
If the previous ballot is any indication, Laramie County voters share our concerns and want greater transparency with this next vote. Seven of the nine propositions won approval in May of that year, but four received just 50.4% to 51.2% support (court expansions, county jail expansion, county multi-purpose event facility and east park land/city street improvements). Only three earned more than 58% support (Christensen Road overpass, Greenway expansion/street improvements/Archer fire station, and West Edge improvements/county emergency upgrades/new County Fire District 2 station).
Thankfully, several of those propositions contained money for rural town projects. But so did Propositions 6 and 7, which mixed a new indoor turf facility and an indoor gymnasium, respectively, with city fire station rehab, county radio equipment and 10 rural/county projects.
Some elected officials disagree with us and maintain that the only way to get Cheyenne voters to support small-town projects is to mix them together. But we say it’s insulting to city voters to think they’re insensitive to the needs of their rural neighbors. Once again, we side with transparency, and trust that if you do a good job of educating voters about the entire ballot, you’re more likely to gain their support.
Which brings us to the final task elected leaders must not neglect in the run-up to next November: strong outreach and public education efforts. Once the ballot proposals have been finalized, it is incumbent upon our leaders to do as much as possible to educate voters in advance of Election Day.
That means public meetings/town hall sessions; a detailed mailing to all county residents; a single website with clear, detailed information about each proposal; and more. Each entity can meet with their constituents, but there needs to be a coordinated education effort that avoids confusion and works to limit the spread of misinformation.
If all of these things are handled correctly, Cheyenne, Laramie County and its rural communities have the opportunity to continue improving our safety, our neighborhoods and our way of life. If they aren’t, it will likely be several years before they get another chance.