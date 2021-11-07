As we had hoped, there was much to celebrate when the numbers were announced Tuesday night.
Laramie County voters had expressed their support for more than $128 million worth of sixth-penny sales tax projects, including new fire stations; critical road work; maintaining and expanding the Greater Cheyenne Greenway; and a long list of infrastructure projects and equipment critical to the county’s small towns and rural areas.
They also agreed to set up a $6 million fund for downtown Cheyenne improvements and maintenance projects; a $3.5 million fund for completion of large community projects like filling the “hole” on West Lincolnway left by a 2004 fire, and a $3 million fund that will help city leaders match grant opportunities. They even narrowly passed $2.25 million to cover the city’s portion of a minimum revenue guarantee to keep commercial air service in the Capital City.
But, once again, they failed to support construction of an indoor recreation facility.
Oh sure, the $2 million for a gymnasium/gymnastics facility next to the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center came much closer to passing than previous, larger recreation center proposals. In fact, this one only failed by 112 votes. But that’s meaningless to the parents of kids in the city-run gymnastics program, who are left wondering where – or if – the program will be held in the future, now that the city has sold the existing, worn-out facility and the land it sits on to the school district to make room for a replacement elementary building.
And yet the same group of voters agreed to spend $10.1 million on a new senior activity center, passing Proposition 9 by a 2,830-vote margin.
What kind of message does that send to our community, not to mention those considering moving here? “You can count on us to support amenities we might use ourselves, but if we’ll likely never use it, forget about it.”
It’s the same message sent through previous sixth-penny ballots, even when planners included a senior activity center as part of a rec center. And not only is it selfish, it fails to address many of the questions and complaints we hear from these very same folks:
n Why won’t young people stay in Laramie County after they graduate?
n Why can’t we build a viable workforce to attract new types of businesses to the area?
n Why aren’t more young families moving here?
n Why is it so tough to find someone to care for my needs as I age?
n Why are there so many young people loitering inside the mall or out causing trouble on the weekend? Can’t they find something better to do?
Guess what, folks? You just voted down something better for them to do. Because not only was this $2 million facility going to serve as a home for the city’s gymnastics program, it was going to have multi-use courts and other recreation opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy.
At the rate the sixth-penny tax has been coming into city coffers recently, it would have taken just two months to gather enough for this facility. And once the tax goes back into effect April 1, does it really matter if the next round of proposals is delayed by a couple of months?
Like everything else that did pass, the gymnasium facility would have been partially funded by people outside of our community. Because, as we all know, sales tax is paid by visitors, as well as local residents, and the amount you pay is based on the amount you buy. We’ll have to wait to see the official demographic breakdown, but we’ll wager that most of the “against the tax” voters on Proposition 11 are fixed-income seniors who aren’t paying much sales tax anyway.
Frankly, we’re tired of writing the same thing after every specific-purpose tax election. We keep hoping people will wake up to the reality that if we don’t attract more young people to our community, we will continue to struggle to attract the workforce needed to be viable in the future.
Of course, many of the “no” votes likely came from people who will say things like “We didn’t have a rec center when I was growing up, and we turned out just fine.” OK, but that was then, and this is now. Young people today define “quality of life” differently from how you defined it when you were growing up.
Before we go, there’s one more factor we need to address. Although it would be easy to place all of the blame at the feet of anti-growth seniors, we also have to point to younger residents who didn’t bother to vote. Were they even aware they had an opportunity to support such a project? Proponents definitely could have done a better job of getting the message out to those most likely to support it.
But as young people certainly know well, this is a self-serve world. What many don’t seem to grasp yet is that being informed and active is now a survival skill – both for individuals and a community. It is important for younger generations to seek out relevant sources of local information – on the platform of their choice – and then take action that supports their interests.
As Tuesday’s vote showed, it’s not enough to sit idly by and hope that community leaders will create the amenities you want. And it’s inappropriate to sit and complain about those who refuse to think progressively if you didn’t take steps to address the issue yourself.
Since it’s “only” $2 million, we remain hopeful that city leaders will be able to find another way to fund this facility, as well as other projects that will make Cheyenne and the surrounding area an attractive place to put down roots. But we all need to do our part to make these things happen – regardless of our age or personal interests.