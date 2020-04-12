An open letter to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon:
First off, we want to say how much we appreciate your steady leadership during these trying times. We know your job is difficult during normal circumstances, and can only imagine how much harder it is now that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic (especially when our national leaders have placed so much of the burden on states to address this crisis).
We also appreciate the efforts of your wife, Jennie, whose Wyoming Hunger Initiative couldn’t have been created at a better time. Its effort to ensure food gets to those in need as our economy feels the devastating effects of the COVID-19 virus is vital, and we’re sure much appreciated by those who are benefitting from it.
With all due respect, though, we’d like to take a few minutes of your time today to address your refusal to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, as 43 other governors and the District of Columbia have done.
At this point, Governor, we really have just one question: Why not do it?
We’re pretty sure we already know your answer. We heard it loud and clear at the start of your April 3 news conference, as you angrily challenged us for daring to ask why you haven’t done what your counterparts in Colorado, Idaho and Montana did days, if not weeks, earlier.
You believe your message couldn’t get any clearer. After all, before our front page story that day pointed out we’re in the ever-shrinking minority, you had issued three public health orders and held multiple news conferences featuring medical doctors telling people what you (angrily) repeated that afternoon:
“Stay home. Practice extra hygiene. Practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet between yourselves. Don’t mob stores or allow your kids to gather up for playdates.”
You went on to look directly into the television camera and say, “... what are you waiting for? Are you waiting for ‘Mother, may I?’ Or are you taking care of yourself and practicing the common sense that we expect?”
The problem, Governor, is that not everyone is listening to your news conferences or reading the daily tweets sent out by your staff. (And common sense isn’t as common as it should be.)
The message simply isn’t direct enough.
You see, it’s easy for those who think they’re not going to get the virus (or, if they do, it won’t affect them much) to ignore these piecemeal orders. After all, they lack any potential penalties.
But what these folks apparently still fail to realize is they can carry the virus and pass it to others without ever experiencing a single symptom. Worse yet, maybe some of them do know and simply don’t care.
And as you acknowledged during that same April 3 news conference, some of them are coming in from out of state to recreate. Which is why you issued document #4, a “statewide directive” to people arriving from another state or country to self-quarantine for 14 days. But are people doing it? Not likely.
And while it’s true there’s no way to keep people out, it seems pretty clear to us that without a statewide stay-at-home order, people in other states still see “Open, Come On In” hanging on top of the “Welcome to Wyoming” signs at the border.
Again, we’re not telling you anything you don’t already know. After all, you announced at your news conference this past Wednesday that you’ve asked the Game and Fish Commission to suspend the sale of short-term fishing licenses to out-of-state residents as a way to discourage travel to the state. And you asked people not to come to Wyoming to pick up shed antlers, either.
Which brings us back to our original question: Why not just issue the stay-at-home order?
Is it because Wyoming has “only” had 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths (that we know of) so far? If so, that’s a potentially dangerous false sense of security. Most medical experts – probably including your own state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist – will tell you that we likely won’t see the impact of our actions today for 10 days to three weeks. Just ask Italy, Spain and New York City whether they would do things differently if they could go back in time.
Is it because you’re concerned that a statewide order would have further negative impacts on the business community? Do people like Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, and your former political rival, Foster Friess, somehow have your ear? Or is it because of your ranching background that you believe people are inclined to do the right thing? (Both admirable and understandable, but not what we need right now.)
Is it because you don’t want to review the more than 100 requests from groups (yes, including journalists) that want to be deemed essential? And then deal with the inevitable criticism from groups who end up on the “wrong” side of the dividing line?
Or is it simple stubbornness? If so, God help us if our rural hospitals and clinics become overwhelmed with serious cases, the death toll rises and there’s evidence it was because we didn’t lock things down tighter.
At the beginning of that April 3 news conference, you said, “One of our Wyoming values is talk less and say more. Our orders talk less and say more.”
Again, with all due respect, Governor, we disagree. Unfortunately, some people just aren’t getting the message that their actions could very well mean the difference between life and death for themselves and others. It’s past time for you to step up, issue a clearly worded stay-at-home order and direct law enforcement statewide to enforce it, as needed.
Yes, many Wyomingites are suffering because they’re currently out of work. But being unemployed beats suffering from a horrible illness. And when this is all over, no one wants to look back and say, “I should have done more to protect the most vulnerable among us.” We know that includes you, Governor.
Thank you for your time. Be well.