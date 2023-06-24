One of the first lessons we’re taught in school is that there are more important things in life than money. However, that lesson doesn’t seem to apply when it comes to, well, schools.
Arp Elementary School was designated for demolition by LCSD1. Among the many reasons for this decision were age (the school was built in 1961), overcrowding (the school is currently at 165% capacity, nearly double what it is meant to hold) and condition (reports of backed-up sewers, rodent infestations, and lessons being performed in hallways and converted janitor closets). At a May 1 meeting of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, the district determined that demolition was the appropriate option. But to move forward, they need approval from the Wyoming School Facilities Commission. Which is where things hit a snag.
The commission voted June 8 to take no action on the request for demolition, citing, “the District has not held a public hearing, as required by statute, and the Department lacks sufficient information to determine whether the demolition of Arp Elementary is in the best financial interests of the state or otherwise in the public interest.”
On examination, their objections seem to be a mixture of unclear, bureaucratic and uninformed.
The point regarding a lack of a public hearing is likely an issue of semantics or specific definitions that disqualify the May 1 board meeting, but that issue is easily fixed. Superintendent Margaret Crespo has stated that district officials will try to clear things up to get on the agenda for the July commission meeting.
To the point that the State Construction Department lacks sufficient information, that seems to be another issue of definition, but also of bureaucracy. At the same meeting where the commission voted to take no action on the requested demolition, they adopted new emergency rules in a response to the Legislature eliminating the current consolidated remediation schedule during the 2023 session (those changes will take effect July 1) and in order to still meet the Sept. 1 deadline for budget recommendations.
Among the changes in the adopted emergency rules is a significant overhaul of the way Most Cost Efficient Remedy (MCER) studies are performed. So, despite having completed an MCER study of Arp in 2020, it seems the commission may want yet another study done. Five million dollars was allocated for new studies, and since Arp is No. 1 on the capacity schedule, it would presumably be first in line. But it is unclear how long that might take or how far back it would push the project that the district hopes to undertake.
And both the commission and the department were far from uninformed about the condition of Arp, LCSD1’s plans, and the financial and quality-of-life benefits that would result from Arp’s demolition and replacement, as well as the creation of additional schools in the South Triad. While LCSD1’s contribution to the meeting packet fell quite a bit short of Teton County’s 146-page inclusion, there was an associated presentation that clearly lined out the quantitative and qualitative reasons that demolishing and replacing Arp would be beneficial. Doing so is part of a long-range plan to improve school capacity and conditions in the South Triad. This plan would reduce the number of K-4 schools in favor of new, larger-capacity K-4 schools, which would also decrease the costs for administration, staff and maintenance.
The larger question is how, precisely, LCSD1 is expected to prove without a shadow of a doubt that “the demolition of Arp Elementary is in the best financial interests of the state or otherwise in the public interest,” especially if the “best financial interests of the state” and “public interest” are at odds? We can’t say for certain that demolition and replacement is the most cost-effective option for dealing with Arp Elementary — we can’t promise that it wouldn’t be cheaper to sell it to a charter school or repurpose it some other way.
But the basic facts don’t change: the current Arp Elementary is woefully inadequate to provide the space, education and healthy environment students need. Arp’s educators and staff have done their best to provide a good education to students in increasingly unsuitable circumstances, and we cannot ask them to continue. It is clear that, one way or another, the district has no intention of returning students to the current Arp building — plans are already in place to move Arp students to Eastridge Elementary, with or without the Arp building being demolished.
Yet not all the fault for this confusing situation lies with the School Facilities Commission or the State Construction Department. A lot of it lies with the tools granted to them by the Legislature.
Aside from the $5 million allocated for new MCER studies, the Legislature approved $95 million for school construction projects related to the most overcrowded schools and the schools in poorest condition. The funding requests submitted by LCSD1 total over $81 million alone. School districts from other counties submitted funding requests and amply proved their need, including nearly $38 million from Teton County School District 1 and nearly $104 million from Campbell County School District 1. Requests from just these three counties total over $222 million, more than twice what the Legislature has allotted for school construction. We’re sure that the school districts in Wyoming’s other 20 counties also have some pressing issues deserving of attention.
Rather than make multiple districts compete to prove their needs are the most dire, the state should be acknowledging that inflation and building costs are only likely to rise, that the multiple Wyoming schools old enough to qualify for retirement are only going to get older, and that money spent now is its own investment in the financial and social health of Wyoming.
Instead of putting $1.4 billion in savings for a “rainy day” (and Laramie County, at least, has had abundant amounts of literal and metaphorical rain this year), that money would have been better spent doing major construction projects for the multiple school districts that are in desperate need of improved facilities.
School districts shouldn’t have to fight for crumbs like the rodents that are infesting their buildings.