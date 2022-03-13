Wyoming’s capital city has several exciting redevelopment plans on the drawing board, including the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor and the Cheyenne Railroad Visitor Experience along 15th Street. Some are “shovel ready” and mesh perfectly with the goals of city leaders.
At the same time, some entrepreneurs want to relocate or open a business here, while others have plans to expand to second locations in another part of town. Several want to meet another goal of city leaders by filling vacant downtown buildings.
Yet even as state leaders claim they want to diversify the economy, they continue to maintain one large obstacle: the state’s liquor laws.
Later this month, the Cheyenne City Council will hold two public work sessions to hear presentations from 11 applicants for just one available retail liquor license. When those presentations are done, our elected officials will once again be left picking a “winner” among businesses looking to invest in the community.
The other 10? They’ll have to decide whether to change business models or locate elsewhere.
In a state led by people who have said for generations they’re in favor of limited government and free market independence from regulation, this is shameful. And as we’ve been saying on these pages for 20 years or more, it’s time for the Wyoming Legislature to fix the problem.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins tells us he plans to lobby lawmakers to do just that during their 2023 general session. Until then, he and the nine elected council members will listen to proposals on March 22 from Ace’s Range; Big D Oil #56; Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub; Get Bent; Ike’s Bar & Grill, and The Old Cheyenne Elevator; and on March 29 from Natural Grocers; Peaches’ Package Liquor & Bar; Town & Country Supermarket Liquors-North; Westby Edge and Wyoming Downs OTB 14.
One applicant wants to open an indoor laser shooting gallery at 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue. Another has a concept for an all-day eatery in downtown. A third wants to turn a long-vacant industrial building on Reed Avenue into a social destination with a catering/food truck component.
Does every one of these applicants need a retail license, which allows them to sell package liquor and cater events throughout the community? Probably not. Although several definitely can’t open without a retail liquor license, some could probably get by with a bar-and-grill or restaurant liquor license. But since retail licenses are currently worth upwards of a quarter of a million dollars on the open market, why not give it a shot, right?
For those new to Wyoming government and its tight grip on alcohol sales, that’s because retail licenses are based on a population formula. Each community only gets to dole out a set number of these coveted licenses. Since the 2020 census showed Cheyenne’s population grew by the required amount, the council has one more license to grant. Hooray for us!
Except that’s not worth celebrating at all. If the most valuable asset you own is a piece of paper issued by the state that grants you the ability to sell a commodity on the open market, you know the system is broken. (And for some Wyoming liquor retailers, that’s absolutely the case.)
It’s not like the other options are wide open, either. Like retail liquor licenses, bar-and-grill licenses are limited by population, plus your business must sell at least 60% food vs. no more than 40% alcohol. Restaurant licenses aren’t limited in number, but alcoholic beverages can’t be prepared in front of the customer – you have to sit at a table, order a beverage and have the wait staff bring it to you. Plus, the same 60-40 ratio applies.
(We haven’t even talked about the other limit the state places on free enterprise when it comes to alcohol sales. All alcohol sold at retail outlets must be purchased wholesale from the Wyoming Liquor Division, not on the open market.)
So why has this restrictive system continued to exist in a “red state” like Wyoming? Because there’s financial incentive to do so, of course, and the liquor industry has a strong lobbyist at the Capitol.
And, really, who can blame them? If you recently paid $250,000 for a retail liquor license, wouldn’t you want someone to protect your investment? And if you were operating a small mom-and-pop business, would you want the larger-volume stores undercutting you on price? Of course not.
So what’s the answer? Mayor Collins has several ideas, and so do some of the other mayors in the other 98 communities that issue retail liquor licenses around the state, many of which are facing the same problem.
Why should the average resident care? Other than it not being “the American way” or “the Wyoming way” of doing business to limit competition artificially, there’s an even better reason, as articulated by Mayor Collins:
“The more competition you have, the better your service has to be, the more competitive your pricing has to be, the better your experience overall has to be, or you’re not going to make it. So, when you artificially lower that, you allow for folks to get away with mediocrity. But when you add competition, and you make the barrier for entry lower, everybody has to lift their games up, and that’s going to make the whole experience for everybody who wants to come to Cheyenne (better).”
If Wyoming lawmakers are serious about diversifying the state’s economy and making communities more attractive to the next generation of residents, they should make liquor license reform an interim topic, engage local leaders in conversation and find creative ways to address this longstanding problem.