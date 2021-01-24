On the surface, it might not seem like a big deal. In April, 8,600 local students in grades 5-12 will be asked to spend about 30 minutes answering questions about how they’re treated by their peers and adults.
But as a follow-up to the discovery of racist and homophobic flyers in the halls of a local junior high school nearly two years ago – and amid the current atmosphere of racial and political upheaval in our country – it couldn’t be more important.
Of course, asking our children how they’re doing should be routine. It should be something we do regularly, with compassion and a genuine interest in both their answers and their well-being.
We hope it happens often in the home of every young person in our community. And we hope it’s happening for kids at school, too. Because it doesn’t take a survey to tell us that somewhere, probably every day, a youth in one of our schools is being bullied, harassed or discriminated against.
It could be for the color of their skin. Or their religious beliefs. Or their gender identity.
It could be because they’re not as smart as their peers. Or they’re too smart. Or they aren’t athletic enough. Or they simply aren’t wearing what “the cool kids” are wearing.
No matter what it is, school staff need to know about it. Because letting it go unaddressed can lead to a lifetime of suffering – or, worse yet, a life cut short because the young person decides it isn’t worth putting up with anymore.
Think that’s overstating the problem? Go online to the Legislature’s website and listen to the testimony of Paula Medina, a junior at Cody High School who has had three friends attempt suicide. She told legislators on the House Education Committee this past week that they need to require suicide prevention training for students to keep those she knows and others like them throughout The Equality State from harming themselves.
Students also need to know how to help their peers when they hear them sharing suicidal thoughts. Otherwise, they’re left feeling helpless, worried that saying or doing the wrong thing could mean the difference between life or death.
We agree with Ms. Medina and the others who testified in support of House Bill 62. But another way to protect our children from harm is learning more about what’s bothering them. And that’s where the new LCSD1 survey comes in.
According to Patti Paredes, the district’s diversity facilitator, the school climate survey is being prepared in conjunction with the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center so the results can be compared with schools in other communities. And though climate surveys have been conducted in LCSD1 in the past, this one will focus on attitudes of a diverse student population, which will help the district connect school climates with cultural competency goals and equity issues.
Of course, parents can choose to opt their children out of taking the survey, if they wish. But we hope they don’t. Because the more kids participate, the more insight will be gained.
Parents, teachers and others in positions of authority can’t be looking over the kids’ shoulders while they’re completing the survey, either. The process must be as comfortable and confidential as possible so students feel like they can be honest – about their own experiences, what they’re seeing and what they think needs to be done to address the issues they present.
A firm date should be set for reporting back to the public before the survey is even administered. And once the results are compiled, LCSD1 officials must hold open meetings to present the findings – even if they’re less than flattering. Because efforts like the one this newspaper fought in court after the fliers incident to keep the district’s secrets from the public will not be tolerated.
At those meetings, they need to discuss their plans for addressing the concerns identified by students. As they did on a limited basis after the fliers were discovered, they need to identify the types of awareness programs needed and get started right away. Because identifying the problem is just the beginning of the process.
Lastly, this can’t be a one-and-done deal. We’ll leave it to the experts to say how often, but we believe this survey – if it provides the kind of insight everyone hopes it will – should be done on a regular basis. That way, Ms. Paredes, teachers, school principals and other district staff will be able to tell where they’re getting results and what more needs to be done.
No doubt some critics will say this isn’t necessary. Kids need to buck up, toughen up and move on, they’ll argue. But nothing could be farther from the truth. Our children deserve our full attention – to their emotional needs, as well as their physiological, safety and academic ones.
So if you have a child in the local school district, or if you’re friends with someone who does, make some time to talk about the upcoming climate survey. It’s a topic we all should be talking about. And who knows? It could end up saving a young person’s life.