If we’re doing our jobs properly, journalists should be shining a light on attempts to block public access to their government year-round. We also should be spotlighting efforts to increase transparency.
But since 2005, a week in mid-March has been set aside to make a special effort to educate the public about the importance of open government, and the dangers that come when our leaders operate in secrecy. We believe Sunshine Week, which starts today, also is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the gains and losses of the past year, and encourage government officials to do better.
Established in 2005 by what’s now known as the American Society of News Editors, Sunshine Week is timed to coincide with National Freedom of Information Day on March 16. But, as with most worthy recognitions, it was born from an effort to do harm. In this case, some Florida lawmakers decided to respond to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, by trying to create a bunch of new exemptions to the state’s public records law. That effort was largely defeated, but Sunshine Sunday – soon to become a full week – was born.
As we kick off Sunshine Week 2020, we are both encouraged and discouraged by what’s happened in Wyoming in the past 12 months.
First, the good:
At the state level, Gov. Mark Gordon followed through on a campaign promise to increase transparency when it comes to the state budget process. Shortly after presenting his spending plan for the 2021-22 biennium, the governor unveiled Wyoming Sense (wyomingsense.gov), a website designed to help give residents a clearer understanding of how the state spends its money and where those funds come from in the first place.
A few months earlier, State Auditor Kristi Racines launched wyopen.gov, Wyoming’s online checkbook, which lets users search transactions made since Jan. 5, 2016, up to a certain date (Jan. 31 of this year, as of this writing).
The governor’s site is a nice overview of his budget, using both dollar figures and percentages to show how funds come in and go out. Its main shortcoming, though, is that it doesn’t allow users to drill down below the department level for specifics without going back to the 124-page Budget Book (available on the site as an Adobe Acrobat file) and searching for more information. It also didn’t keep pace with changes being made by lawmakers during the budget session that wrapped up last week, even though that was promised when the site launched.
Ms. Racines’ site allows for a deeper dive into state expenditures, though it has its own limitations. The search fields on the home page allow users to set the time period they want to review, as well as search by agency, expenditure category, description, vendor name and location. But it doesn’t provide total amounts for each search, so when you search for in-state travel in 2019, for example, you learn there were 51,186 payments made last year, but there is no total amount paid out. With 205 pages of records returned, adding up those vouchers would be a major undertaking.
Both sites are vast improvements over nothing, though, and both state leaders deserve praise for their efforts. So does current Cheyenne City Treasurer Robin Lockman, who plans to do something similar on the city’s soon-to-be revamped website. Already, Ms. Lockman has begun posting more detailed monthly financial reports online at https://www.cheyenne city.org/113/Budget-and-Finance.
Also in the past year, the Legislature agreed to create a new public records ombudsman position to help mediate disputes over access to public records. Gov. Gordon appointed Torrington native Ruth Van Mark to the post last September. But lawmakers failed to give the position any enforcement authority, so when a member of the public reaches an impasse with an agency, if Ms. Van Mark can’t break the logjam, they still have little recourse but to take the case to court – which few beyond the media are willing or able to do.
Which brings us to some of the other obstacles to public access we identified in this year’s Sunshine Week inventory:
Though the same bill that created the ombudsman position defines the timeline for responding to public records requests, some agencies either acknowledge the request and then take as much time as they want to decide whether to grant the request or – as in the case of a document we requested from Laramie County Circuit Court – continue to ignore these requests and offer no response at all.
The state’s public records law lets agencies charge whatever amount they feel is reasonable for staff time to produce the requested records. This includes time for programmers to extract electronic records in a format that matches the request. These fees can quickly reach into the hundreds of dollars, well beyond what the average resident is able to pay. (Wasn’t digitizing records supposed to make it easier and less time consuming to access information?)
State lawmakers continue to try to chip away at the frequency and method of publication of legal notices statewide. The Wyoming Press Association and its allies in the Senate successfully fought off the House’s latest attempts to limit the number of times notices must be published in newspapers, but it’s getting more difficult every year.
WPA lobbyists also helped defeat an attempt to exclude the State Loan and Investment Board from the Public Meetings Act “solely for the purpose of receiving education or training.” Had it been approved, this bill would have let the board meet in secret to discuss the potential purchase of 1 million acres of land and 4 million acres of mineral rights located largely in southern Wyoming later this year.
Though generally forthcoming with local media, Laramie County School District 1 continues to fight a lawsuit initiated last year by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and a coalition of local organizations seeking the release of a report generated at the end of an investigation into the culture at Cheyenne’s McCormick Junior High. The district’s lawyers have argued there’s no way to release the report without identifying the students involved with racist and homophobic fliers posted and distributed at the school last spring. We disagree, of course, referring back to what’s known as “redaction,” or blacking out the identifying information. The case is ongoing in Laramie County District Court.
The WTE also was a party to the most high-profile public records court battle of the year – the ultimately successful effort to gain access to documents related to the decision by the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees not to renew the contract of former UW President Laurie Nichols. When the Casper Star-Tribune was denied access to the records, it built a coalition of media organizations challenging the decision. An Albany County District Court judge sided with public access earlier this year.
An LCSD1 committee reviewing whether a controversial children’s book should remain in a local elementary school classroom chose to deliberate behind closed doors, despite a public objection from a WTE reporter.
And last, but certainly not least, for at least another year, Wyoming will continue to be the only state without a shield law protecting journalists from being compelled to reveal their sources under threat of incarceration. Lawmakers failed to introduce a bill to address this problem in the budget session, meaning debate of its merits will have to wait until 2021. While not specifically related to open government, it certainly can have an impact on the media’s ability to hold government officials accountable, which is why we think it’s worth including here.
Unfortunately, this is just a sampling of recent actions related to your access to various levels of government. As you can see, it’s a mixed bag, with some officials pushing for more transparency, while others try to conduct more business in secret.
All the while, we’re proud to say Wyoming newspapers have led the way in pressing officials to keep the doors, file drawers and computer databases as open as possible.
After all, it’s our government, not theirs. We just elect them to represent us. And if they’re not willing to do that work out in the open, we should elect replacements who will.