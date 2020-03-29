Two weeks down, ? to go.
It’s hard to believe it’s only been 14 days since local school districts announced they would close for at least three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just 12 days since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Laramie County. And only 10 days since Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued the first of (so far) three public health orders closing certain public places, including many businesses, to limit the virus’ spread.
So much has changed in that short period of time. Unfortunately, much remains uncertain.
But while life is radically different than it was just a couple of weeks ago, and many of our friends and neighbors are currently unemployed, things could still get so much worse in southeast Wyoming and the rest of the state.
While it’s true many people seem to be taking the virus seriously, others act as if they’ve never heard of “social distancing” or somehow missed the news that we’re now part of a global public health crisis. They apparently don’t think an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests from five in Laramie County to 19 and from 24 statewide to 84 in less than seven days is that big of a deal.
But if those numbers don’t shock you into submission, consider that at the national level, more than 400 people were dead because of the virus a week ago. By Saturday evening, that number was well over 2,100, and there were more than 124,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., the most of any country in the world (despite the fact the U.S. has about 330 million people and China has more than 1.4 billion).
And that’s without enough test kits available to do widespread testing of the population. Imagine how many more people are walking around with the virus in their bodies right now – they just don’t know it because they’re not experiencing any of the symptoms (fever, cough and breathing problems chief among them). Or they have the symptoms, and have even had the coronavirus test, but the results aren’t in yet, so it hasn’t been added to the official count. (For a layperson’s take on this issue, and what it’s like for a 42-year-old man to experience coronavirus, watch this video NFL Network’s Jason Hartelius made from his hospital bed: https://tinyurl.com/jason talkscoronavirus.)
Yet nearly every day we see lines of people outside local supermarkets, standing shoulder to shoulder with others when they don’t need to be. And many of these folks are the most vulnerable to the virus’ effects – senior citizens.
Gov. Gordon made a strong statement at a news conference Wednesday that people need to stay home to flatten the curve of new cases and keep from overwhelming the state’s limited health care system. If we don’t, he’ll be left with no choice but to join many of his fellow governors in issuing a stay-at-home order, which means increased work for law enforcement and penalties for violators. It’s already happened in the neighboring states of Colorado, Montana and Idaho.
Don’t believe we could have more serious cases than our hospitals can handle? Go online and Google “Italy coronavirus.” As of Saturday evening, that country of just over 60 million people had more than 92,000 cases of COVID-19, and more than 10,000 people had died, in the first 4½ weeks since the first signs of the outbreak. On Friday, it was announced that nearly 1,000 people had died in Italy in less than 24 hours as a result of the virus.
People there are receiving medical treatment in tents that look like something you’d see on “MASH” because the hospitals are overwhelmed. Health care workers are being forced to decide who lives and who dies because there aren’t enough ventilators and other lifesaving equipment.
Now think about our situation here in Laramie County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials said Monday they currently have about 30 beds in two separate units they can use for COVID-19 patients, and about 30-35 ventilators. Sure, they say they can adapt more space and get more equipment, but how quickly? Will it be fast enough if the number of cases suddenly spikes?
That’s what’s currently available for a county with a population of nearly 100,000. Now imagine you live in Sublette County, which has about 10,000 people spread over nearly 5,000 square miles and no hospital.
And what happens when your child develops serious complications from COVID-19 and needs specialized medical care? Under normal circumstances, they would be airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado, where they would get the attention they desperately need. But can parents really feel confident at this point that there will be a bed open if they need one?
We’re not trying to cause anyone to panic or raise your anxiety level. But we need everyone to stop and think about how serious this could get.
Yes, our current circumstances are uncomfortable. No one wants to be confined to their homes, or told they can’t have contact with friends and extended family. But it’s only been two weeks. What’s going to happen when this extends to two months? That’s exactly what will happen if we don’t do what we’re told now.
So please, for your own health and that of your neighbors, stay home as much as possible, especially if you’re sick. Respect the six-foot distance when you do have to venture out. And don’t act like you’re invincible, because you’re not. (Plus, even if you never get so much as a sore throat, you’re a potential carrier.)
As we said here last week, the current crisis is likely to get worse before it gets better. And as we saw this past week, Wyoming is not immune.
If we don’t take this seriously now, two weeks is going to feel like no time at all.